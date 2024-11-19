Elder Uchtdorf helps open Hong Kong’s first Giving Machines

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles looks at offered donation selections at the Hong Kong Giving Machines on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at the New Town Plaza in Shatin, Hong Kong.

Light the World Giving Machines have been placed in Hong Kong for the first time, with Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles participating in the Friday, Nov. 15, launch of the holiday initiative in one of the world’s largest financial and shopping centers.

Light the World Giving Machines will be in 106 cities in 13 countries on five continents — including the first ones in Africa, ones returning to Europe, and more added in Asia, Down Under and across North and Central America.

The customized red vending machines allow people to choose something to give to someone else in need — in their own neighborhood or around the world — through local and international nonprofit organizations. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints covers all operating costs.

Hong Kong’s two Giving Machines are located in the New Town Plaza at Shatin.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shows a receipt from his donation made at a Giving Machine in Hong Kong on Nov. 15, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Uchtdorf participated in a ribbon-cutting and candle-lighting ceremony alongside representatives from the five local participating charities: Pok Oi Hospital, Foodlink Foundation, Hong Kong Council of Early Childhood Education and Services, House of Learning, and Love 21.

“It was very good to see the five groups, which are very significant,” Elder Uchtdorf said. “They are very positive in their approach, in connecting to the Church and our means, desires and goals.”

Cards from the Hong Kong Giving Machines — showing specific donations to specific charities — are on display Nov. 15, 2024, in Hong Kong. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He added: “This project, together with many other [projects] we have, is something to show the world that we are really a Church which reaches out to everyone, every social part of society.”

The opening ceremony was one of several that have been happening across the globe over the past week, some with Church general authorities and general officers participating in the events.

Visitors to the Giving Machines look at the donation-focused vending machines — that allow donors to purchase needed items for local charitable organizations‚ on Nov. 15, 2024, in Hong Kong. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Giving Machines initiative began in Christmas 2017 in various parts of the world; since its inception, over 2 million people worldwide have contributed more than $32 million.

“There are a lot of people that need our help, yet I don’t know how to reach out to them,” said Siu Ling Lee, one of the donors at the opening event. “The Giving Machines makes it easy for me to contribute to different groups of people at the same time.”

Siu Ling Lee, a donor, contemplates on what to get for people in need through the "Light the World" Giving Machines on Nov. 15, 2024, in Hong Kong. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The 48-day campaign of the Hong Kong Giving Machines will run through Jan. 1, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

“I think we created a wonderful group of friends which will go beyond the moment and beyond Christmas and beyond the next years, and it will cause other organizations and groups wanting to be part of this,” Elder Uchtdorf concluded. “We would like to go out and do good and increase the good in the world.”

To read more about the Hong Kong Giving Machines event, see the news release at ChurchofJesusChrist.org on the Church’s Hong Kong Newsroom. And to learn more, visit GivingMachine.org.

More photos from Hong Kong

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles speaks during the opening ceremony for Hong Kong's first Light the World Giving Machines on Nov. 15, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf and Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, third and fourth from the left, join other leaders and dignitaries for a photo at the opening of Hong Kong's Giving Machines on Nov. 15, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles visits with local Church members while participating in the Giving Machines opening ceremony on Nov. 15, 2024, in Hong Kong. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles and his daughter, Antje Evans, visit with local Church members while participating in the opening of the Giving Machines on Nov. 15, 2024, in Hong Kong. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints