More than 100 Light the World Giving Machines locations announced for 2024

Light the World Giving Machines will be in 106 cities in 13 countries on five continents — including the first in Africa and Asia.

The customized red vending machines allow people to choose something to give to someone else in need — in their own neighborhood or around the world — through local and international nonprofit organizations. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints covers all operating costs.

In 2023, $10.4 million was donated through Giving Machines in 61 locations across seven countries. Since the initiative launched in 2017, more than 2 million people have visited Giving Machines and more than $32 million has been donated.

Participating nonprofit organizations received 100% of the contributions, helping millions of people in need worldwide.

The 2024 locations were announced by the Church on Wednesday, Nov. 13. (This article will be updated soon with more information and photos from the news conference and announcement event.)

Giving Machines charities and nonprofit organizations

People will be able to donate to more than 500 local and international nonprofit organizations in this year’s Giving Machine initiative.

This year’s global charities are:

2024 Giving Machine Locations

Australia

Brisbane

Canberra

Melbourne

Perth

Sydney

Canada

Calgary

Lethbridge

Montreal

Toronto

China

Hong Kong

El Salvador

San Salvador

Guatemala

Guatemala City

Quetzaltenango

Honduras

San Pedro Sula

Kenya

Nairobi

Mexico

Aragon

Cuernavaca

Pachuca

Puebla

Toluca

Tula

New Zealand

Auckland

Christchurch

Hamilton

Wellington

Panama

Panama City

Philippines

Cebu City

Davao

Manila

United Kingdom

Birmingham

London

United States

Alabama

Birmingham

Alaska

Anchorage

Fairbanks

Arizona

Flagstaff

Gila Valley

Gilbert

Glendale

Prescott

Prescott Valley

Snowflake

Tucson

Arkansas

Bentonville

California

Dana Point

Huntington Beach

Modesto

Sacramento

San Diego

Colorado

Denver

Connecticut

Darien

Mystic

District of Columbia

Washington D.C. (Tysons, Virginia)

Florida

Orlando

St. Augustine

Georgia

Atlanta (Cumming and Newman)

Hawaii

Hilo

Honolulu

Lahaina

Laie

Idaho

Boise

Caldwell

Meridian

Illinois

Chicago

Indiana

Indianapolis

Maryland

Columbia

Massachusetts

Boston

Michigan

Detroit

Grand Rapids

Midland

Missouri

Kansas City

St. Louis

Nebraska

Omaha

Nevada

Elko

Las Vegas (Henderson and Summerlin)

Reno

New Jersey

East Rutherford

New York

New York City

North Carolina

Charlotte

Ohio

Cincinnati

Columbus

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City

Tulsa

Oregon

Eugene

Portland

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia

Tennessee

Knoxville

Nashville

Texas

Austin

Frisco

Grapevine

Houston

McKinney

San Antonio

Sugar Land

The Woodlands

Utah

Logan

Ogden

Orem

Salt Lake City

St. George

Vermont

Sharon

Virginia

Richmond

Washington

Seattle

Tacoma