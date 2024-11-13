Menu
More than 100 Light the World Giving Machines locations announced for 2024

Giving Machines allow ways for people to bring light and hope to others this Christmas

A Light The World Giving Machine at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Mary Richards

By Mary Richards

Light the World Giving Machines will be in 106 cities in 13 countries on five continents — including the first in Africa and Asia.

The customized red vending machines allow people to choose something to give to someone else in need — in their own neighborhood or around the world — through local and international nonprofit organizations. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints covers all operating costs.

In 2023, $10.4 million was donated through Giving Machines in 61 locations across seven countries. Since the initiative launched in 2017, more than 2 million people have visited Giving Machines and more than $32 million has been donated.

Participating nonprofit organizations received 100% of the contributions, helping millions of people in need worldwide.

The 2024 locations were announced by the Church on Wednesday, Nov. 13. (This article will be updated soon with more information and photos from the news conference and announcement event.)

Giving Machines charities and nonprofit organizations

People will be able to donate to more than 500 local and international nonprofit organizations in this year’s Giving Machine initiative.

This year’s global charities are:

2024 Giving Machine Locations

Australia

  • Brisbane
  • Canberra
  • Melbourne
  • Perth
  • Sydney

Canada

  • Calgary
  • Lethbridge
  • Montreal
  • Toronto

China

  • Hong Kong

El Salvador

  • San Salvador

Guatemala

  • Guatemala City
  • Quetzaltenango

Honduras

  • San Pedro Sula

Kenya

  • Nairobi

Mexico

  • Aragon
  • Cuernavaca
  • Pachuca
  • Puebla
  • Toluca
  • Tula

New Zealand

  • Auckland
  • Christchurch
  • Hamilton
  • Wellington

Panama

  • Panama City

Philippines

  • Cebu City
  • Davao
  • Manila

United Kingdom

  • Birmingham
  • London

United States

Alabama

  • Birmingham

Alaska

  • Anchorage
  • Fairbanks

Arizona

  • Flagstaff
  • Gila Valley
  • Gilbert
  • Glendale
  • Prescott
  • Prescott Valley
  • Snowflake
  • Tucson

Arkansas

  • Bentonville

California

  • Dana Point
  • Huntington Beach
  • Modesto
  • Sacramento
  • San Diego

Colorado

  • Denver

Connecticut

  • Darien
  • Mystic

District of Columbia

  • Washington D.C. (Tysons, Virginia)

Florida

  • Orlando
  • St. Augustine

Georgia

  • Atlanta (Cumming and Newman)

Hawaii

  • Hilo
  • Honolulu
  • Lahaina
  • Laie

Idaho

  • Boise
  • Caldwell
  • Meridian

Illinois

  • Chicago

Indiana

  • Indianapolis

Maryland

  • Columbia

Massachusetts

  • Boston

Michigan

  • Detroit
  • Grand Rapids
  • Midland

Missouri

  • Kansas City
  • St. Louis

Nebraska

  • Omaha

Nevada

  • Elko
  • Las Vegas (Henderson and Summerlin)
  • Reno

New Jersey

  • East Rutherford

New York

  • New York City

North Carolina

  • Charlotte

Ohio

  • Cincinnati
  • Columbus

Oklahoma

  • Oklahoma City
  • Tulsa

Oregon

  • Eugene
  • Portland

Pennsylvania

  • Philadelphia

Tennessee

  • Knoxville
  • Nashville

Texas

  • Austin
  • Frisco
  • Grapevine
  • Houston
  • McKinney
  • San Antonio
  • Sugar Land
  • The Woodlands

Utah

  • Logan
  • Ogden
  • Orem
  • Salt Lake City
  • St. George

Vermont

  • Sharon

Virginia

  • Richmond

Washington

  • Seattle
  • Tacoma
