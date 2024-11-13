More than 100 Light the World Giving Machines locations announced for 2024

Light the World Giving Machines will be in 106 cities in 13 countries on five continents — including the first in Africa and Asia.
The customized red vending machines allow people to choose something to give to someone else in need — in their own neighborhood or around the world — through local and international nonprofit organizations. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints covers all operating costs.
In 2023, $10.4 million was donated through Giving Machines in 61 locations across seven countries. Since the initiative launched in 2017, more than 2 million people have visited Giving Machines and more than $32 million has been donated.
Participating nonprofit organizations received 100% of the contributions, helping millions of people in need worldwide.
The 2024 locations were announced by the Church on Wednesday, Nov. 13. (This article will be updated soon with more information and photos from the news conference and announcement event.)
Giving Machines charities and nonprofit organizations
People will be able to donate to more than 500 local and international nonprofit organizations in this year’s Giving Machine initiative.
This year’s global charities are:
- The Academy for Creating Enterprise
- American Red Cross
- Care
- Catholic Relief Services
- Church World Service
- Days for Girls International
- iDE Global
- Lifting Hands International
- MAP International
- Mentors International
- Right to Play
- Save the Children
- UNICEF
- Water Aid
- World Food Program
2024 Giving Machine Locations
Australia
- Brisbane
- Canberra
- Melbourne
- Perth
- Sydney
Canada
- Calgary
- Lethbridge
- Montreal
- Toronto
China
- Hong Kong
El Salvador
- San Salvador
Guatemala
- Guatemala City
- Quetzaltenango
Honduras
- San Pedro Sula
Kenya
- Nairobi
Mexico
- Aragon
- Cuernavaca
- Pachuca
- Puebla
- Toluca
- Tula
New Zealand
- Auckland
- Christchurch
- Hamilton
- Wellington
Panama
- Panama City
Philippines
- Cebu City
- Davao
- Manila
United Kingdom
- Birmingham
- London
United States
Alabama
- Birmingham
Alaska
- Anchorage
- Fairbanks
Arizona
- Flagstaff
- Gila Valley
- Gilbert
- Glendale
- Prescott
- Prescott Valley
- Snowflake
- Tucson
Arkansas
- Bentonville
California
- Dana Point
- Huntington Beach
- Modesto
- Sacramento
- San Diego
Colorado
- Denver
Connecticut
- Darien
- Mystic
District of Columbia
- Washington D.C. (Tysons, Virginia)
Florida
- Orlando
- St. Augustine
Georgia
- Atlanta (Cumming and Newman)
Hawaii
- Hilo
- Honolulu
- Lahaina
- Laie
Idaho
- Boise
- Caldwell
- Meridian
Illinois
- Chicago
Indiana
- Indianapolis
Maryland
- Columbia
Massachusetts
- Boston
Michigan
- Detroit
- Grand Rapids
- Midland
Missouri
- Kansas City
- St. Louis
Nebraska
- Omaha
Nevada
- Elko
- Las Vegas (Henderson and Summerlin)
- Reno
New Jersey
- East Rutherford
New York
- New York City
North Carolina
- Charlotte
Ohio
- Cincinnati
- Columbus
Oklahoma
- Oklahoma City
- Tulsa
Oregon
- Eugene
- Portland
Pennsylvania
- Philadelphia
Tennessee
- Knoxville
- Nashville
Texas
- Austin
- Frisco
- Grapevine
- Houston
- McKinney
- San Antonio
- Sugar Land
- The Woodlands
Utah
- Logan
- Ogden
- Orem
- Salt Lake City
- St. George
Vermont
- Sharon
Virginia
- Richmond
Washington
- Seattle
- Tacoma