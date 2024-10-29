Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles poses for a photo with 9-year-old Garrett Rawlins, left, and 9-year-old Bo Burtenshaw, right. Both boys are in the Syracuse Utah West Stake and met Elder Stevenson at a high school football game in northern Utah on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.

Hundreds of children from Northern Utah sang during the Saturday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. But thousands of children who auditioned for the choir didn’t make it in.

Nine-year-old Bo Burtenshaw from the Jupiter Hills Ward in the Syracuse Utah West Stake had high hopes of singing in the choir, but he didn’t make it.

Bo wrote in a letter to the Church News that his greatest desire in wanting to be a part of the choir was to see Church President Russell M. Nelson and members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at general conference.

But then the day before general conference, Bo saw Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at a high school football game. The encounter helped Bo feel Heavenly Father’s love for him personally.

Bo said the experience is one he’ll never forget.

“It was a testimony builder,” he said. “That heavenly father knows and loves us individually.”

Nine-year-old Bo Burtenshaw from the Jupiter Hills Ward in the Syracuse Utah West Stake, walks next to Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at a football game in Northern Utah on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Bo writes in a letter to the Church News that the experience was one he'll never forget. | Susan Rawlins

Read Bo’s letter below:

A few months ago I learned that Primary kids were going to sing at conference. If I was chosen to sing with the choir, I could see the prophet and apostles at conference! This thought got me really excited, so I started practicing right away and my mom helped me submit my audition song when I was ready.

Weeks later, my happiness went away when Mom read that I had not been chosen to sing. I knew I wouldn’t get to see the prophet or apostles now. I was confused and sad. I had tried my best to do something good but didn’t get the blessing that I thought I should.

The night before conference, I was at a football game with a friend, when his mom whispered “Boys, there is an Apostle of the Lord.” I looked and saw Elder Stevenson, one of the Twelve Apostles. I asked if we could please meet him. When she said yes, I zoomed up and asked, “Are you really an Apostle?” He said, “I am.” We talked and I even got to hug him! Football games are my favorite but meeting Elder Stevenson was something I will never forget.

The next day, I was talking to Mom about conference and Elder Stevenson. She had tears in her eyes when she asked if I thought meeting Elder Stevenson the night before the choir was singing at conference was a coincidence or if I felt like it was Heavenly Father’s special way of helping me know that he loves me no matter if I was chosen to sing in the Primary choir or not.

I know I am a child of God, but that doesn’t mean things will always go my way. Sometimes things don’t work out the way I want, but Heavenly Father loves and helps me when I am feeling sad or upset, like Dad teaching me about gratitude prayers and Mom helping me notice Heavenly Father’s love for me.

I believe meeting Elder Stevenson was a special blessing just for me from Heavenly Father to remind me as I watched the awesome Primary choir that He loves me too.