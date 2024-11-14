Leaders share how Light the World Giving Machines are a manifestation of the Savior’s second great commandment

Sister Amy Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, makes a heart with Lucy Howcroft during the global launch of the Light the World Giving Machines at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.

Light the World Giving Machines will be in 106 cities in 13 countries on five continents — including the first in Africa and Asia.

The 2024 locations were announced by the Church on Wednesday, Nov. 13. When Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greeted those gathered at the Conference Center for the news conference, he said the first thing he wanted to share was “a very warm Merry Christmas.”

At Christmas, he said, all can pause and commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, to celebrate Him as “the light of the world” and be a part of spreading that light.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the global launch of the Light the World Giving Machines at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The customized red vending machines allow people to choose something to give to someone else in need — in their own neighborhood or around the world — through local and international nonprofit organizations. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints covers all operating costs.

In 2023, $10.4 million was donated through Giving Machines in 61 locations across seven countries. Since the initiative launched in 2017, more than 2 million people have visited Giving Machines and more than $32 million has been donated.

Participating nonprofit organizations received 100% of the contributions, helping millions of people in need worldwide.

From a few machines in 2017 to machines in 106 locations today, “people love the Giving Machine experience,” Elder Stevenson said. “It’s magical. Our children are drawn to it, and so are their parents and grandparents and loved ones around them. The rising generation loves the opportunity to give in a non-traditional way, to find those who are really in need of the gift and find what it is that will bless their lives.”

That can be any number of things, including livestock, beehives, food, clothing, educational supplies and funding, hygiene kits, shelter, training and classes, healthcare and other goods and services.

“The Giving Machine is a manifestation of the Savior’s second great commandment — to love our neighbors as ourselves,” Elder Stevenson said.

He said the Light the World initiative has no geographical boundaries or faith requirements — it is something that unites people. “When that is done, the Lord looks down and smiles upon His children.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, President Camille N. Johnson of the Relief Society General Presidency, Sister Amy Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, and Elder Takashi Wada, General Authority Seventy, speak prior to hosting the global launch of the Light the World Giving Machines at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Blessing women and children through the Giving Machines

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson said the purpose of the Light the World initiative is part of the Relief Society’s purpose as well — and all this work is one work.

“We are living the gospel of Jesus Christ by caring for those in need, and we invite others to join us in that because it unites families,” she said.

The work of the Relief Society since 1842 has been to bring relief, both temporal and spiritual, to people around the world. Someone standing at a machine in one city can bless the life of someone in another country — or right in their own community.

President Camille N. Johnson of the Relief Society General Presidency greets Lucy Howcroft during the global launch of the Light the World Giving Machines at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“Some of the global organizations are those that the Church has worked with before — and they particularly bless the lives of women and children. This fits in so beautifully with the global initiative for women and children and the four pillars of maternal and newborn care, child nutrition, immunizations and education,” President Johnson said.

As Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, listened to President Johnson speak, she thought of the question raised in the Old Testament — “Am I my brother’s keeper?” And she said the answer is a resounding yes.

“We have a sacred responsibility to lift the hands that hang low, to strengthen the feeble knees, and to lovingly wipe away one another’s precious tears,” Sister Wright said. “As we do that, we are changed. We draw closer to our Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ. We are more loving, more charitable. It lifts our souls and puts our trials and challenges into perspective. That’s the beautiful paradox of it all, that the more we give, the more we receive.”

Items for purchase at a Light the World Giving Machine at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Sister Wright said she was impressed by the children at the news conference who announced the 45 new locations of this year’s Giving Machines. She also knows many families have made it a tradition to donate and serve at Christmas time — often led by the children’s invitations.

Serving and loving is part of children’s nature “and they invite others to participate in things that are meaningful and purposeful,” she said. “I think it is significant that the Savior invites us to be more like children, because they are charitable and loving and forgiving nature.”

Digital versions of Giving Machines

This year, different digital, mobile or touchscreen versions will be tested at the Giving Machines locations in Orem, Utah; Sacramento, California; and three cities in New Zealand.

Elder Takashi Wada, General Authority Seventy, demonstrated on a model machine at Wednesday’s news conference. The charitable offerings are the same, but the process is done on a screen.

Elder Takashi Wada, General Authority Seventy, demonstrates a new digital kiosk during the global launch of the Light the World Giving Machines at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“People who are used to the Giving Machines might go to the box. But younger generations might like touching the screen to order something,” he told the Church News afterward.

Overall, the initiative is meant to bless both givers and receivers, Elder Wada said.

“When you go to a vending machine, you buy something for you. This way, you are buying something to benefit something else. It is more blessed to give than to receive, and this reminds us of the Savior Jesus Christ and to love our neighbors.”

Recipients share what Giving Machines donations mean

Jessica Arch, development director of Lifting Hands International, has seen firsthand the way a donation of goats, pigs or chickens can bless refugee families.

For example, a Syrian refugee family in Jordan had to leave their goats behind. They received two goats and within a few years had a herd of 25. They were then able to leave the refugee camp where they were staying and build a new life.

Congolese refugees as well in Uganda have had a way to pay for food, medicine and school fees through their animals.

Elder Matthew S. Holland, General Authority Seventy, greets Batuka Batmagnai during the global launch of the Light the World Giving Machines at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“The Giving Machines have been transformational in our efforts to help refugees and displaced families around the world,” she said.

Her organization not only gives the livestock to the families, they also train them in care and feeding. For women, this is a chance to have a small business and earn more income for their family. It becomes a path toward self-sufficiency.

Tiffany Larson, CEO Days for Girls International, said the donations from the Giving Machines help the millions of girls and women around the world who have no supplies or inadequate supplies for their monthly menstruation cycle.

Days for Girls provides washable pads and health education sessions. Being a part of the Giving Machines shines a spotlight on the problem and leads to solutions, Larson said.

“It’s a brilliant idea, and it makes it so fun and engaging — it’s a great way to give during the holiday season,” Larson said.

Videos showing these donations at work as well as the dates and exact locations of this year’s Giving Machines can be found at GivingMachine.org.

New cities are announced during the global launch of the Light the World Giving Machines at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Giving Machines charities and nonprofit organizations

People will be able to donate to more than 500 local and international nonprofit organizations in this year’s Giving Machine initiative.

This year’s global charities are:

A message from Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, is played during a press conference during the global launch of the Light the World Giving Machines at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

2024 Giving Machine Locations

Australia

Brisbane

Canberra

Melbourne

Perth

Sydney

Canada

Calgary

Lethbridge

Montreal

Toronto

China

Hong Kong

El Salvador

San Salvador

President Camille N. Johnson of the Relief Society General Presidency greets Elisa Parra during the global launch of the Light the World Giving Machines at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Guatemala

Guatemala City

Quetzaltenango

Honduras

San Pedro Sula

Kenya

Nairobi

Mexico

Aragon

Cuernavaca

Pachuca

Puebla

Toluca

Tula

New Zealand

Auckland

Christchurch

Hamilton

Wellington

Panama

Panama City

Items purchased at a Light the World Giving Machine at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Philippines

Cebu City

Davao

Manila

United Kingdom

Birmingham

London

United States

Alabama

Birmingham

Alaska

Anchorage

Fairbanks

Arizona

Flagstaff

Gila Valley

Gilbert

Glendale

Prescott

Prescott Valley

Snowflake

Tucson

Arkansas

Bentonville

Jason Wright makes a purchase at a Light the World Giving Machine at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

California

Dana Point

Huntington Beach

Modesto

Sacramento

San Diego

Colorado

Denver

Connecticut

Darien

Mystic

District of Columbia

Washington D.C. (Tysons, Virginia)

Florida

Orlando

St. Augustine

Georgia

Atlanta (Cumming and Newman)

Hawaii

Hilo

Honolulu

Lahaina

Laie

Idaho

Boise

Caldwell

Meridian

Illinois

Chicago

Indiana

Indianapolis

Aaron Sherinian hosts the global launch of the Light the World Giving Machines at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Maryland

Columbia

Massachusetts

Boston

Michigan

Detroit

Grand Rapids

Midland

Missouri

Kansas City

St. Louis

Nebraska

Omaha

Nevada

Elko

Las Vegas (Henderson and Summerlin)

Reno

New Jersey

East Rutherford

New York

New York City

North Carolina

Charlotte

Ohio

Cincinnati

Columbus

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City

Tulsa

Oregon

Eugene

Portland

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia

President Camille N. Johnson of the Relief Society General Presidency speaks during the global launch of the Light the World Giving Machines at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Tennessee

Knoxville

Nashville

Texas

Austin

Frisco

Grapevine

Houston

McKinney

San Antonio

Sugar Land

The Woodlands

Utah

Logan

Ogden

Orem

Salt Lake City

St. George

Vermont

Sharon

Virginia

Richmond

Washington

Seattle

Tacoma

Editor’s note: The machines in the United Kingdom are referred to Light the World machines.

Elisa Parra, Chile, helped read the list of new locations for Light the World Giving Machines during a press conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News