President Jeffrey R. Holland was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on June 23, 1994, and was set apart as acting president of the quorum on Nov. 15, 2023. Born Dec. 3, 1940, in St. George, Utah, he was a student leader and high school varsity athlete. He married the late Patricia Terry in 1963, and they are the parents of three children.

President Holland received degrees from Brigham Young University and Yale University. In 1980, he was inaugurated as the ninth president of Brigham Young University. He is also a former Church commissioner of education.

Prior to his call as an Apostle, he was a General Authority Seventy and served in area presidencies in the North America West, North America Southeast and Europe North areas. He was also a counselor in the Young Men general presidency and assistant executive director of the Curriculum Department.

In honor of President Holland’s birthday today, here are nine of his quotes from the past year.

1. ‘Miracles still exist’

President Jeffrey R. Holland smiles while speaking at a multistake conference in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I want the young people to know there are still miracles in this Church. The miracle that I represent with the restoration of my life is as real as any miracle in the Old Testament or the New Testament or the Doctrine and Covenants or the Book of Mormon. Miracles still exist.”

— Multistake conference in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Nov. 10, 2024

2. Be a believer

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, and President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, smile during a combined leadership conference in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

“I love you for praying and for believing. Be a believer. And miracles come, and power comes.”

— Leadership training meeting in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Oct. 19, 2024

3. A witness of the Savior

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“They have reduced His righteousness to mere prudishness, His justice to mere anger, His mercy to mere permissiveness. We must not be guilty of such simplistic versions of [Jesus Christ] that conveniently ignore teachings we find uncomfortable.”

— “I am He,” October 2024 general conference

4. The garment is a sacred symbol of Jesus Christ

“When we put on the garment, we are, as the First Presidency has taught, putting on a sacred symbol of Jesus Christ. That being the case, why would we ever look for an excuse to take that symbol off? Why would we deprive ourselves of the promise of power, protection and mercy the garment represents?”

— “The Garment of the Holy Priesthood,” September 2024 Liahona magazine

5. ‘Keep the faith you have’

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks with Sheri Dew in Church News podcast episode 204. | Screenshot from Facebook

“It is a God-given truth that that 14-year-old boy walked out of that grove having encountered divinity. I live by the Book of Mormon. It is the most profound book in my life. So, my declaration is: Keep the faith you have. But if there is faith you don’t have, great; join the human race, but keep the faith you have. Answers will come, and gifts will be given, and we will sort it out, and we will make it.”

— Church News podcast, Aug. 30, 2024

6. Become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, testifies of the Savior on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I am going to stress again and again that among all the precious converts you will have during the next three years are the missionaries themselves. We want them to become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ.”

— Seminar for New Mission Leaders, June 20, 2024

7. God hears every prayer

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | CRISTY POWELL

“I testify that God hears every prayer we offer and responds to each of them according to the path He has outlined for our perfection.”

— “Motions of a Hidden Fire,” April 2024 general conference

8. Planning on eternity

“I am planning on the promises of this temple, and I am planning on eternity.”

— Church News video, Jan. 18, 2024

9. A flood of faithfulness

President Jeffrey R. Holland, right, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, visits with his son, Elder Matthew S. Holland, a General Authority Seventy, outside the St. George Utah Temple on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. | Nick Adams, for the Deseret News

“There is a wonderful flood of faithfulness, revelation and righteousness that is affecting the whole Church. We are a stronger Church — we are better people — for having been in the temple.”

— St. George Utah Temple dedication, Dec. 10, 2023