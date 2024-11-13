Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, wave to conferencegoers following the evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

Elder Dale G. Renlund was sustained on Oct. 3, 2015, as one of three new members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles named during October 2015 general conference. He was born on Nov. 13, 1952, in Salt Lake City and raised in Finland, Sweden and Utah, later returning to Sweden as a young full-time missionary.

He married Ruth Lybbert in 1977 in the Salt Lake Temple. They are the parents of one daughter. Prior to being called as an Apostle, Elder Renlund served in the Africa Southeast Area presidency, was a General Authority Seventy and an Area Seventy.

Elder Renlund received bachelor’s and medical degrees from the University of Utah, with further training at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He was a professor of medicine at the University of Utah and the medical director of the Utah Transplantation Affiliated Hospitals Cardiac Transplant Program.

In honor of his birthday, here are nine quotes from Elder Renlund in the past year.

1. Dynamite and the Savior’s Church

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“Just as dynamite without nitroglycerin is unremarkable, the Savior’s Church is special only if it is built on His gospel. Without the Savior’s gospel and the authority to administer the ordinances thereof, the Church isn’t exceptional.”

— “This Is My Gospel — This Is My Church,” October 2024 general conference

2. On healing those who have been wounded

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talks with a young attendee after the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple dedication on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“Making multiple covenants with God enables the Savior to heal those who have been wounded, shattered or crushed by the rains, floods and winds of life. Jesus Christ can deliver us from metaphorical torrents and whirlpools that trap us. He can heap all the blessings of the new and everlasting covenant on all who more fully take on themselves His name in the temple.”

— San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple dedication, Oct. 13, 2024

3. Testimony

Elder Dale G. Renlund and Sister Ruth Renlund greet young single adults during a devotional at Festinord in Göteborg, Sweden, on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I know. I absolutely know that Jesus Christ lives. I absolutely know that.”

— Festinord Conference for young single adults in Sweden, Aug. 1, 2024

4. He is the reason

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greets a Relief Society sister during a devotional in the Hyde Park Chapel in London, England, on May 19, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Jesus Christ is the reason we are here. I absolutely know that He lives. He is your and my ‘kind, wise heavenly Friend.’ ... The real miracle happens in your life when you know it yourself. That is when your life is changed. That is what changes everyone’s life.”

— Relief Society sisters devotional in London, England, May 19, 2024.

5. God’s plan ‘provides perspective’

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during his keynote address for the first Religious Educators Conference held at the Joseph Smith Building on the Brigham Young University Campus in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday June 18, 2024. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

“We are reminded that God’s plan of salvation provides perspective for our questions. That perspective helps us distinguish core gospel truths from things that are not as essential.”

— Religious Educators Conference in Provo, Utah, June 18, 2024.

6. Multiple covenants bring closeness to God

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shakes hands with students following his address during a campus devotional in the Marriott Center at BYU in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. | Joey Garrison/BYU

“When we add the sealing to a spouse to baptism and the endowment, we further decrease our risk to separate ourselves from God because the bond is stronger and draws us closer. In other words, making multiple covenants along the covenant path helps us mature in our discipleship,”

— BYU devotional in Provo, Utah, March 5, 2024

7. Developing Christlike attributes

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 7, 2024. | CRISTY POWELL

“As the Holy Ghost exerts a greater influence in our lives, we progressively and iteratively develop Christlike attributes.”

— “The Powerful, Virtuous Cycle of the Doctrine of Christ,” April 2024 general conference

8. Why would God do something like this?

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Kelly R. Johnson, General Authority Seventy and counselor in the Church’s Asia Area presidency, listen to tour guide Sum Cheath at one of the Killing Fields in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. The wristbands hanging on the tree are there to honor women and children victims of genocide that took place there in the mid- to late 1970s. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“There are some that say, ‘If there were a God, wouldn’t He have done something about this?’ And the answer is that He has. He has restored his gospel. He’s restored the sealing authority so that one can do something for these victims as one chooses to. And that’s part of making this right. The temple brings the hope and joy and resolution and even reconciliation of this into the lives of people and their families. The contrast of this heavy, heavy, horrible feeling that we right now have is a contrast with the joy and peace and comfort that can come in the temple.”

— Ministry in Cambodia, Jan. 23, 2024.

9. The light of the world

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Festival of Lights at the Washington D.C. Temple Visitors’ Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. | Richard Brown, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I believe with all my heart and soul that Jesus Christ came to earth to be the light of the world.”

— Washington D.C. Temple lighting event, Nov. 28, 2023