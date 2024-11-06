Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf was born on Nov. 6, 1940, in Ostrava, Czechoslovakia, and was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in October 2004. He has served as a general authority since April 1994.
His family became members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Germany in 1947. He joined the German Air Force in 1959, earning his wings in both the German and U.S. air forces in Texas and Arizona and serving six years as a fighter pilot.
He married Harriet Reich in 1962, and they have two children. After leaving the military, Elder Uchtdorf became a commercial pilot for Lufthansa German Airlines in 1965, rising to top levels of management before retiring in 1995.
In honor of his 84th birthday, here are nine quotes from Elder Uchtdorf in the past year.
1. Choosing who you want to become
“You also have the priceless blessing to choose who you wish to become. Just know that every choice brings with it its own set of constraints, restrictions and consequences.”
– Ensign College devotional, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023
2. The challenge of discipleship
“When Jesus Christ, your Savior, speaks to you and tells you, ‘Come, follow Me,’ He is urging you to rise up and accept the challenge of discipleship. He is inviting you to join His path through life and find your true self. To do this, you must act. You must do the hard things. Choose to believe. If that seems too difficult, begin with a desire to believe.”
– Devotional at the Salt Lake City Utah University Institute of Religion, Sunday, March 17, 2024.
3. The joy the God offers is higher and more profound
“God has something more to give. A higher and more profound joy — a joy that transcends anything this world offers. It is the joy that endures heartbreak, penetrates sorrow, and diminishes loneliness.”
– ‘A Higher Joy,’ April 2024 general conference
4. ‘You are not alone’
“I say stay with it. The reward of long-term blessings often comes at the price of short-term dedication, commitment and hard work. You can do this. You are not alone.”
– BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional message, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
5. Gospel truths are constants in our lives
“Life is full of contrasting experiences. But one steady holding we have in life is the gospel truth, the covenants we make and our personal commitment to stay true to it.”
– Utah National Guard devotional, Sunday, June 23, 2024.
6. ‘You were made to soar’
“You were created to fly with the eagles and to reach celestial heights. You are a beloved child of Almighty God. You were made to soar.”
– Utah Area YSA conference, Aug. 4, 2024.
7. Temples connect us to heaven
“We are standing on a bridge here, right next to the temple, which is a wonderful symbol. This is a place where earth is connected to heaven and the other way around. It is a flow of information and of wonderful inspiration and revelation. The house of the Lord is here to make covenants which connect us to heaven. These bridges, from one side to the other, from earth to heaven, are real.”
– Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple dedication, Sept. 15, 2024.
8. Roots and branches
“Jesus Christ and His atoning sacrifice are the root of our testimony. All other things are branches.”
– ‘Nourish the Roots, and the Branches Will Grow,’ October 2024 general conference
9. A missionary’s formula for success
“Our thoughts, our feelings and our actions. Be successful with these three things, and the Lord will magnify your efforts as missionaries.”
– Provo Missionary Training Center devotional, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.