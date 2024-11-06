Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, make small hearts with their fingers and gesture to the crowd after Elder Uchtdorf spoke at a devotional at the Institute of Religion at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf was born on Nov. 6, 1940, in Ostrava, Czechoslovakia, and was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in October 2004. He has served as a general authority since April 1994.

His family became members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Germany in 1947. He joined the German Air Force in 1959, earning his wings in both the German and U.S. air forces in Texas and Arizona and serving six years as a fighter pilot.

He married Harriet Reich in 1962, and they have two children. After leaving the military, Elder Uchtdorf became a commercial pilot for Lufthansa German Airlines in 1965, rising to top levels of management before retiring in 1995.

In honor of his 84th birthday, here are nine quotes from Elder Uchtdorf in the past year.

1. Choosing who you want to become

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf makes his hands into a heart following his talk at the Ensign College devotional at the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

“You also have the priceless blessing to choose who you wish to become. Just know that every choice brings with it its own set of constraints, restrictions and consequences.”

– Ensign College devotional, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023

2. The challenge of discipleship

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, wave upon arriving for a devotional at the Institute of Religion near the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 17, 2024. | Spenser Heaps, for the Deseret News

“When Jesus Christ, your Savior, speaks to you and tells you, ‘Come, follow Me,’ He is urging you to rise up and accept the challenge of discipleship. He is inviting you to join His path through life and find your true self. To do this, you must act. You must do the hard things. Choose to believe. If that seems too difficult, begin with a desire to believe.”

– Devotional at the Salt Lake City Utah University Institute of Religion, Sunday, March 17, 2024.

3. The joy the God offers is higher and more profound

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | CRISTY POWELL

“God has something more to give. A higher and more profound joy — a joy that transcends anything this world offers. It is the joy that endures heartbreak, penetrates sorrow, and diminishes loneliness.”

– ‘A Higher Joy,’ April 2024 general conference

4. ‘You are not alone’

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks in a prerecorded BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional broadcast Tuesday, May 28, 2024. | Screenshot from BYU-Pathway Worldwide

“I say stay with it. The reward of long-term blessings often comes at the price of short-term dedication, commitment and hard work. You can do this. You are not alone.”

– BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional message, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

5. Gospel truths are constants in our lives

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, greet attendees during a devotional for the Utah National Guard in Draper, Utah, on Sunday June 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

“Life is full of contrasting experiences. But one steady holding we have in life is the gospel truth, the covenants we make and our personal commitment to stay true to it.”

– Utah National Guard devotional, Sunday, June 23, 2024.

6. ‘You were made to soar’

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, gesture to attendees prior to the 2024 Utah Area YSA Conference devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“You were created to fly with the eagles and to reach celestial heights. You are a beloved child of Almighty God. You were made to soar.”

– Utah Area YSA conference, Aug. 4, 2024.

7. Temples connect us to heaven

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf poses for photos at the Pittsburgh Temple in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 14, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“We are standing on a bridge here, right next to the temple, which is a wonderful symbol. This is a place where earth is connected to heaven and the other way around. It is a flow of information and of wonderful inspiration and revelation. The house of the Lord is here to make covenants which connect us to heaven. These bridges, from one side to the other, from earth to heaven, are real.”

– Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple dedication, Sept. 15, 2024.

8. Roots and branches

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Jesus Christ and His atoning sacrifice are the root of our testimony. All other things are branches.”

– ‘Nourish the Roots, and the Branches Will Grow,’ October 2024 general conference

9. A missionary’s formula for success

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles makes the heart sign to the missionaries following a Provo Missionary Training Center devotional in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

“Our thoughts, our feelings and our actions. Be successful with these three things, and the Lord will magnify your efforts as missionaries.”

– Provo Missionary Training Center devotional, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.