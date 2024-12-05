Be a ‘purveyor of light,’ Elder Andersen invites in Washington, D.C.

Batbayar Ulziidelger, Mongolia ambassador to the U.S., and Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, turn on the Christmas lights at the 47th annual Festival of Lights on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.

KENSINGTON, Maryland – The 47th annual Festival of Lights illuminated the night sky around the Washington D.C. Temple as religious, political and community leaders participated in the event’s lighting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles delivered a Christmas message to the hundreds who filled the Washington D.C. Temple Visitors’ Center. He talked about what it means to be a “purveyor of light” and how important it is that individuals share light with each other.

One of the senior leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Andersen pointed out the scriptures and sacred writings for Christians, Muslims, Hindus and Buddhists all teach about light’s symbolic and literal meanings in overcoming evil and representing wisdom.

“It is our faith that each one of us is a son or daughter of God. This light that burns within each of us comes from God and is part of our divine nature,” Elder Andersen said. “It represents goodness, kindness, wisdom, sharing what we have with others, lifting those who are hurting or troubled, helping to dispel ignorance and increasing understanding, chasing away the darkness and opening the windows of light.”

Elder Andersen shared a personal story from a Christmas Eve when he was serving as president of the France Bordeaux Mission. His family and some missionaries were traveling and found themselves with a broken-down van hours from home after the sun had gone down.

Perhaps poetically for Christmas Eve, it was an innkeeper who helped the Andersens get out of a challenging situation. Elder Andersen asked if there was room at the inn for them to stay the night.

“Mr. [Francis] Darroze quietly responded, ‘Mr. Andersen, yes, I have rooms in the inn. But your children do not want to spend Christmas Eve here. Children should be home on Christmas Eve.’”

Darroze lent the Andersens his van and enabled them to return home that night with no expectation of recompense.

“God heard our prayers and directed us that Christmas Eve to a purveyor of light — Mr. Francis Darroze.”

Elder Andersen likewise encouraged attendees to find ways to serve those in need around them.

“With your official acts of goodness and your private acts of kindness, you too are purveyors of light,” he said.

A Mongolian ‘Silent Night’

Mongolia’s ambassador to the United States, Batbayar Ulziidelger, addressed guests at the Festival of Lights.

Batbayar Ulziidelger, Mongolia ambassador to the U.S., speaks in the Washington D.C. Temple Visitors' Center at the 47th annual Festival of Lights on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. | Richard Brown, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“This event … is a beacon of hope and unity celebrated across the globe. The Festival of Lights is a powerful symbol of the enduring spirit of fellowship that transcends borders and unites us all,” he said.

Batbayar said that light is more than a means of being guided along a path in darkness.

“It is also a symbol of prosperity and enlightenment,” he said. “It is a reminder of the ties that bind us — even across a great distance.”

The ambassador expressed his gratitude to the Church for what he has seen from Latter-day Saints in Mongolia.

“I also would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its members for their unwavering commitment to fostering community and compassion.”

The Washington D.C. Temple Choir sang musical numbers throughout the night. It also sang traditional carols with those in the audience. A special musical moment came when the choir sang the first verse of “Silent Night” in Mongolian after Batbayar spoke.

Sister Javkhlan Chinzorigt, from Mongolia, sings "Silent Night" with sister missionaries serving in the Washington D.C. Temple Visitors' Center and the Washington D.C. Temple Choir at the 47th annual Festival of Lights on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. | Richard Brown, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Javkhlan Chinzorigt, a sister missionary serving in the visitors’ center, is from Mongolia. She helped teach the other sisters and the choir how to sing the Christmas hymn.

“Serving at the visitors’ center is just amazing,” she said. “And among all of these amazing people, there’s just a feeling and vibe that is really amazing.”

Sister Chinzorigt was baptized with her father when she was a child. Her brother and mother were baptized a year prior.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance,” she said of this Christmastime experience. And while she was grateful to represent her country and culture with the ambassador, she had bigger hopes for those who attended than just to learn a little about Mongolia.

“I would hope that they never forget about this big event in their hearts. [I hope] they bring with themselves that little light and share it with other people,” she said.

The Festival of Lights is open to the public through Jan. 1, 2025, and includes more than 500,000 lights outside on the temple grounds. In the visitors’ center, more than 150 creches from nearly 100 countries are on display. Concerts are held throughout December, and information about them can be found at dctemplevisitorscenter.org.