What’s available for Christmas at Temple Square in 2024?

A nativity scene is illuminated by a candle in front of some Christmas lights at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

For almost 60 years, the Christmas light displays have been attracting thousands of guests to Church headquarters in downtown Salt Lake City during the holiday season.

Restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as construction on Temple Square, have changed certain experiences for holiday visitors in the past few years. Still, there is plenty to see and do in and around Temple Square to celebrate the Savior’s birth.

“We hope people enjoy the peace of the season and just the joy of being with family and friends and the community,” said Jay Warnick, Ground Services Group manager in a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

This year’s Christmas lights will be turned on Friday evening, Nov. 29, at 4:30 p.m. MST until 10 p.m. and will continue through New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2025.

“It’s a magical time of year when lights are turned on,” said Warnick, especially for children.

Besides the light displays in and around Temple Square, following is a list of some of the concerts, activities and events available at Church headquarters this year, including those available in-person or virtually.

Christmas activities and events at Temple Square

The First Presidency’s annual Christmas devotional will be in the Conference Center on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. MST. The devotional broadcast will include messages from Church leaders and music performed by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square. See ticket availability. Watch the live stream online at Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, Gospel Stream app (English, Spanish, Portuguese and French), the Inspiration from The Church of Jesus Christ YouTube channel, Gospel Library app and BYUtv.

Light the World Giving Machines allow people to choose something to give to someone else in need — in their own neighborhood or around the world — through local and international nonprofit organizations. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints covers all operating costs.

In 2023, $10.4 million was donated through Giving Machines in 61 locations across seven countries. Since the initiative launched in 2017, more than 2 million people have visited Giving Machines, and more than $32 million has been donated.

Guests purchase donations at the Giving Machines in Salt Lake City on Nov. 21, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Participating nonprofit organizations received 100% of the contributions, helping millions of people in need worldwide.

“Just as angels declared words of great joy at His birth, we too in our own small way, gift by gift, can be angels in the lives of others as we extend the love of Jesus Christ to people near and far, and as we proclaim a witness of the Savior of the world,” said Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at the 2024 launch event in the Conference Center on Temple Square on Thursday, Nov. 13.

This year, Giving Machines will be in more than 100 cities in 13 countries on five continents — including the first time in Africa. Find exact locations here. In Salt Lake City, Giving Machines are located at the Church History Museum on Temple Square and at the City Creek Center Plaza (by the food court) at 50 South Main Street. Those who are unable to visit a physical machine can still participate at GivingMachine.org. Learn more about Light the World at LightTheWorld.org.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the global launch of the Light the World Giving Machines at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Christmas at the Church History Museum

Natalie Bodine, events coordinator at the Church History Museum, explained that holiday visitors to the museum will be able to create different international Christmas crafts, listen to musical performances and donate to the Giving Machines. “We hope that you will experience the love and peace and hope of our Savior Jesus Christ by coming to the museum this season,” she said in a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

For the first time this year the Church History Museum will host a Light the World Giving Machine in the museum lobby. Visitors can also view a historical display of the original Giving Machine used on Temple Square during the first year of the Light the World initiative in 2017.

As in previous years, the museum will also host a variety of local choir performances in the lower-level auditorium.

On the upper level, in the museum’s Victorian-era drawing room, visitors can enjoy family-friendly Christmas crafts inspired by cultures around the world and see a variety of international creches from the museum collection on display.

A photo of the Victorian-era drawing room in the Church History Museum decorated for the 2024 Christmas season in downtown Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“This year, we’re focusing on three different regions of the world with our crafts inspired by those regions,” said Bodine. Crafts include Saint Lucia wreaths from Sweden, Greek Christmas boats, and “parols,” or Christmas stars, from the Philippines.

All activities are free and open to the public during the museum’s regular hours. Reservations or tickets are not required.

Some of the international crafts available to make at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City during the 2024 Christmas season. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

International Nativities

A collection of Nativities from around the world will be displayed on the plaza outside of the Church Office Building from Nov. 29 through Dec. 31.

A photo of one of the international Nativities on display on the Church plaza in front of the Church Office Building during the 2024 Christmas season. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘Christmas Around the World’ display at FamilySearch Library

From Saturday, Nov. 30 through Tuesday, Dec. 31, the “Christmas Around the World” display at the FamilySearch Library will showcase Christmas traditions from different countries and include activities for children.

Santa Claus will make a special visit to the FamilySearch Library on Dec. 20 from 1-4 p.m. MST.

Christmas music and concerts

The public is invited to join live performances of “Music & the Spoken” word each Sunday. On Dec. 22, the 30-minute performance will feature some numbers from the Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert and a special appearance by guest artist Ruthie Ann Miles. No tickets are required. Due to the holidays, there will be no live performances on Dec. 29. For streaming and broadcast options, check the “Watch and Listen” page on the Tabernacle Choir website.

This production portrays the sacred story of Jesus Christ’s birth, life and resurrection through drama and music that testify of the Son of God, the Savior of the world. Performances at the Conference Center Theater began Thursday, Nov. 21, and will continue through Dec. 28. The matinee on Dec. 7 will be an ASL and descriptive-audio-enhanced performance. Find the schedule, including matinees, and access the link to obtain tickets on the Church’s events page, www.churchofjesuschrist.org/events/temple-square/savior-of-the-world.

The 2024 production of the “Savior of the World” in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City runs through Dec. 28, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘Come and Behold Him’ Temple Square Christmas concert

“Come and Behold Him,” the opening Christmas concert presented by Temple Square Performances premieres Friday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. MST.

The Christmas concert features a live orchestra and various live artists performing 11 new arrangements and mashups of beloved Christmas songs from film score composer Jonathan Keith. Guest artists include Kevin Odekirk, Madilyn Paige, Tanner James, Sonja Poulter, and the Giddins family, with musical support from the Salt Lake Choral Artists and a professional orchestra led by Brady Allred.

Although the live performance in the Tabernacle on Temple Square is already sold out, the concert will be live streamed on broadcast.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on the Church’s inspiration YouTube channel in English. The recorded broadcast also will be available for on-demand viewing throughout the Christmas season.

Close to 300 concerts are scheduled between Thanksgiving and Christmas at four venues around Temple Square, including daily performances by schools, missionary and community organizations, as well as various string, flute, guitar and bell groups. Daily performances will be held at the:

Salt Lake Tabernacle

Conference Center plaza-level lobby,

Church History Museum and

City Creek Center.

Daily concerts at 4:30 p.m. MST in the Tabernacle will include a short devotional speaker and will be live-streamed. See the full schedule.

Last year’s Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert — “Joy! Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra at Temple Square” starring Broadway’s Michael Maliakel and actor Lesley Nicol — premieres Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS App. BYUtv will air the special on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. MST on BYUtv, BYUtv.org and the BYUtv app.

Special guest Michael Maliakel performs with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square during their annual Christmas Concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

This year’s annual Christmas concert presented by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will feature Tony Award winning actress Ruthie Ann Miles on Dec. 19, 20 and 21 at the Conference Center. A recording of the concert will be available next year. See information about viewing last year’s concert in the entry above.

Although the concert is already sold out, on Dec. 22 the 30-minute performance of “Music & the Spoken Word” will feature some numbers from the 2024 Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert and a special appearance by Miles. No tickets are required. For streaming and broadcast options, check the “Watch and Listen” page.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during their annual Christmas Concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

While the Bells at Temple Square annual fall concert, “A Season of Ringing,” was on Nov. 22 and 23, it’s available to stream on demand on The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s YouTube channel, broadcasts.churchofjesuschrist.org and the Gospel Stream app.

What to know if you go

Hours of operation

The Conference Center and Salt Lake Tabernacle will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from the day after Thanksgiving through Jan. 1.

The Church History Museum is open Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday–Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and closed Sunday.

Parking

Parking is available in downtown Salt Lake City surrounding Temple Square. The closest parking lots may require payment. They are The Parking Place, West Temple Lot, City Creek West, and City Creek east.

Parking lots fill quickly, and parking is not guaranteed.

The Conference Center parking facility is available for those who are taking a tour of Temple Square. It is free with validation. Otherwise, it is a $10 fee to park. It also may be unavailable during Conference Center auditorium events.

Downtown Salt Lake parking is another option. More information is available at parkingslc.com.

Due to high demand for downtown parking in December, it is recommended to use the UTA Trax and bus systems wherever possible. Visit rideuta.com for more information about planning a trip downtown.