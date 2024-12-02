Menu
Church releases 2024 #LightTheWorld video, filmed around the world and inviting all to be someone’s angel

The video, ‘A Worldwide Celebration of Jesus Christ’s birth,’ proclaims He is the light of the world

An image from the 2024 Light the World video shows the baby Jesus projected on the side of a building with the words, "He is the Light of the World."
An image from the 2024 Light the World video shows the baby Jesus projected on the side of a building with the words, "He is the Light of the World." Screenshot from YouTube
Mary Richards
By Mary Richards
Mary Richards is a reporter for the Church News

The Nativity scenes that stopped people in their tracks at Times Square in New York City last year have returned bigger than ever, spreading Jesus Christ’s light and love around the world.

Set to the music of “Joy to the World,” images of the baby Jesus, Mary, shepherds, wise men and angels are being projected on buildings and billboards in London, New York City, Tokyo, Sydney and other global locations in the new #LightTheWorld video from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints called, “A Worldwide Celebration of Jesus Christ’s Birth.”

In the video, children, teens and adults stop what they are doing to see the images. Many take out their smartphones to start recording. Words on the screen proclaim, “He is the Light of the World. This Christmas, we can be His angels and fill the world with His light.”

This year’s theme for Light the World is “Be Someone’s Angel.” People can share the Savior’s light by asking themselves, “How can I be an angel to those around me this December?” Find ways at LightTheWorld.org and in this Church News article announcing the launch of the 2024 initiative.

