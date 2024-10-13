A by-the-numbers look at the 185 temples announced by President Nelson

President Russell M. Nelson speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Heber Valley Utah Temple on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

With the 17 new temple locations he identified at the conclusion of the October 2024 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson has announced 185 temples in his six-plus years as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

That means that of the Church’s 367 total houses of the Lord — dedicated, under construction or announced and in planning — President Nelson has announced 50.4% of that total.

And to put that 185-temples-announced-in-six-plus-years ratio in perspective, the Bangkok Thailand Temple — the Church’s 185th dedicated house of the Lord — was dedicated less than 12 months ago, on Oct. 22, 2023, more than 193 years after the organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

And President Nelson has announced 185 new temples in less than six years and nine months. The averages for temple announcements would be a new location every 13.3 days of his tenure as President of the Church.

President Russell M. Nelson turns the first soil at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ephraim Utah Temple in Ephraim on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. With President Nelson are his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, third from left, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, left, and his wife Abby Cox, second from left. Second from right is Elder Walter F. González, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Zulma González. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

That’s just one way to take a by-the-numbers look at the 185 temples President Nelson has announced. Temple totals and announcements by date, year and location are just some of the categories included below. All information is current as of Oct. 13, and the continental designations are for North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

For example, President Nelson has made temple announcements in each of the 14 general conferences held over the almost seven years since being set apart as President of the Church in January 2018. All but one of the 185 have come in a conference session.

The 17 he announced on Sunday, Oct. 6, marked the seventh time he has announced 15 or more temples in one setting — all since April 2021.

Audience members listen as President Russell M. Nelson announces 17 new temples will be built, during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The most temples President Nelson has announced in a calendar year — 35 — has happened twice, in 2022 and 2023. The 17 he announced this past weekend and the 15 locations he identified in April 2024 general conference makes for 32 announced this year so far. And he has announced 30-plus temples each year since 2021.

So, add up the 35 temples announced each in 2022 and 2023, the 34 from 2021 and the 32 so far in 2024, and that totals 136 temples President Nelson has announced in four years, from April 2021 to October 2024.

Of note: In April 1998 general conference, President Gordon B. Hinckley announced plans to construct as many as 32 new temples, although he did not list specific locations. Throughout that year, the First Presidency announced the locations of 27 of those temples.

Church President Russell M. Nelson shows an artist rendering of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple during a devotional in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Nov. 19, 2019. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

By current status

Of the 185 new temple locations President Nelson has announced, the breakdown in current status as of Sunday, Oct. 13, (including the 17 announced locations from October 2024 general conference) is:

19 temples dedicated.

5 temples scheduled for dedication.

45 temples under construction.

1 temple scheduled for groundbreaking.

53 temples with site locations identified.

62 announced temples in planning and design.

Every effort is made to construct temples in an expeditious manner. At times, various reasons may delay a temple’s completion and dedication.

Construction workers work on the Lindon Utah Temple in Lindon, Utah, on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

President Nelson has announced temples on 15 occasions — all but one coming in a general conference. The sole exception was a temple for Ephraim, Utah, on May 1, 2021, at the same time announcing plans to preserve through renovation the “pioneer craftsmanship, artwork and character” of the Manti Utah Temple.

Also, of the 14 times President Nelson has announced new temple locations in general conferences, 13 have been at the conclusion of the Sunday afternoon sessions. The exception? He announced eight new temples during the Saturday evening women’s session of the October 2019 general conference.

Here are the dates he has announced new temple locations ordered by the number of temples announced at once:

The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Totals by year

The breakdown by year of new temple locations President Nelson has announced over the past six years:

35 — in 2022

35 — in 2023

34 — in 2021

32 — so far in 2024

19 — in 2018

16 — in 2019

14 — in 2020

Rendering of the Bengaluru India Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

By geographic location

The breakdown by location of new temple locations President Nelson has announced:

67 — United States

32 — South America

21 — Asia

24 — North America (besides U.S.)

20 — Africa

11 — Europe

10 — Oceania/Pacific

A child holds the printed program for the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, April 8, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

By nation

Nations where President Nelson has announced at least four new temple locations:

67 — United States

13 — Brazil

13 — Mexico

9 — Philippines

5 — Argentina

5 — Peru

5 — Nigeria

4 — Guatemala

Elder Alan F. Walker, a General Authority Seventy and the first counselor in the Church's South American South Area presidency, and others shovel dirt to signal the groundbreaking of the Chile Santiago West Temple on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Countries, territories and states with a first temple

Of the new temple locations announced by President Nelson, 27 are the first in their counties or territories, and six are the first in their U.S. states:

American Samoa

Angola

Austria

Belgium

Cambodia

Cape Verde

Guam

Hungary

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Liberia

Madagascar

Mongolia

Mozambique

Nicaragua

Norway

Papua New Guinea

Puerto Rico

Republic of the Congo

Russia

Scotland

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Uganda

United Arab Emirates

Vanuatu

Local Church members break ground for the Wichita Kansas Temple during a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

U.S. states with a first temple

Arkansas

Iowa

Kansas

New Jersey

Virginia

Wisconsin

Construction progresses at the Syracuse Utah Temple in Syracuse, Utah, on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A closer look by states, countries and territories

Following is a by-area breakdown of new temple locations announced by President Nelson, with a look at the status and numbers of the temples in that specific area.

In the listings of temples by state, country and territory, the following key is used for each temple location:

* — First temple in state, country or territory

— First temple in state, country or territory /D — Dedicated

— Dedicated /SD — Scheduled for dedication

— Scheduled for dedication /C — Under construction

— Under construction /SG — Scheduled for groundbreaking

— Scheduled for groundbreaking /L — Site location identified

— Site location identified /P — Announced and in planning

The Bentonville Arkansas Temple. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

United States — 67 new temples announced by President Nelson

Current status

11 — Dedicated

3 — Scheduled for dedication

20 — Under construction

0 — Scheduled for groundbreaking

20 — With site location

13 — Announced and in planning

Latter-day Saints depart the Helena Montana Temple between dedication sessions on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Helena, Montana. | Colter Peterson

States with temples announced by President Nelson

29 — Total

6 — With the temple announced by President Nelson being its first

15 — With multiple temples announced by President Nelson

States with most new temples announced by President Nelson

13 — Utah

6 — Texas

5 — California

4 — Idaho

3 — Florida

3 — Virginia

3 — Washington

The Pittsburgh Temple in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 14, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

By state

The Puebla Mexico Temple basks in the afternoon sun in preparation for the dedication ceremony the following day in Puebla, Mexico, Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

North America (other than the U.S.) — 24 new temples

Temple status

3 — Dedicated

1 — Scheduled for dedication

5 — Under construction

5 — With site location

10 — Announced and in planning

A break in the rain clouds illuminates the Cobán Guatemala Temple with sunshine in Cobán, Guatemala, Saturday, June 8, 2024. The temple was dedicated on Sunday, June 9th, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Countries/territories with temples

8 — Total

2 — With a first temple

3 — With multiple temples

Countries with the most temples

13 — Mexico

4 — Guatemala

2 — Canada

Exterior rendering of the Lethbridge Alberta Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

By country/territory

The Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

South America — 32 new temples

Temple status

2 — Dedicated

1 — Scheduled for dedication

6 — Under construction

13 — With site location

10 — Announced and in planning

Members and volunteers arrive and prepare for the dedication of the Mendoza Argentina Temple in Mendoza, Argentina Sunday, September 22, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Countries with temples

7 — Total

6 — With multiple temples

Countries with most new temples

13 – Brazil

5 – Argentina

5 – Peru

4 – Chile

2 — Bolivia

2 — Colombia

Elder Ciro Schmeil, General Authority Seventy; his wife, Alessandra Schmeil; and local Church members break ground for the Londrina Brazil Temple on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Londrina, Brazil. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

By country

A rendering of the Oslo Norway Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Europe — 11 new temples

Temple status

6 — With site location

5 — Announced and in planning

Countries with temples

11 — Total

7 — With a first temple

Exterior rendering of the Budapest Hungary Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

By country

Beatriz Lima, who was the first Relief Society president in Cape Verde, walks past the Praia Cape Verde Temple after she and other longtime members attended a meeting with Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Praia, Cape Verde, on Saturday, June 18, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Africa — 20 new temples

Temple status

1 — Dedicated

2 — Under construction

6 — With site location

11 — Announced and in planning

The Africa Central Area presidency with their families at the Aug. 20, 2022, groundbreaking ceremony for the Lubumbashi temple in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Elder Matthew L. Carpenter and his wife, Sister Shelly B. Carpenter, center, are flanked by his counselors and their wives, Elder Thierry K. Mutombo and Sister Nathalie Tshayi Mutombo on the left and Elder Ian S. Ardern and his wife, Sister Paula Ardern, right. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Countries with temples

12 — Total

8 — With a first temple

4 — With multiple temples

Countries with most new temples

5 – Nigeria

3 – Democratic Republic of the Congo

2 – Ghana

2 — Mozambique

Elder Hugo E. Martinez, Africa West Area president, and his wife, Sister Nuria Martinez; Madam Nabeela Farida Tunis, minister of the western region of Sierra Leone; Kasho Holland-Cole, chairman of the Western Area Rural District Council of Sierra Leone; Elder Larry S. Kacher of the Africa West Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Pauline Kacher, at the Freetown Sierra Leone Temple groundbreaking held on March 19, 2022. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

By country

The Yigo Guam Temple. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Asia — 21 new temples

Temple status

2 — Dedicated

6 — Under construction

4 — With site location

9 — Announced and in planning

Attendees line up during the Okinawa Japan Temple dedication in Okinawa, Japan, on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Countries/territories with temples

12 — Total

8 — With a first temple

2 — With multiple temples

Countries with most new temples

9 – Philippines

2 – Japan

Attendees enter the Urdaneta Philippines Temple dedication in Urdaneta, Pangasinan, Philippines, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The 190th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated by President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

By country/territory

The Auckland New Zealand Temple, which is under construction, is shown in an August 2024 photo. | Lindsay Dil

Oceania/Pacific — 10 new temples

Temple status

5 — Under construction

1 — Scheduled for groundbreaking

2 — With site location

2 — Announced and in planning

A rendering of the Tarawa Kiribati Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Countries/territories with temples

9 — Total

4 — With a first temple

1 — With multiple temples

Country with most new temples

2 — New Zealand

Elder Peter F. Meurs and Sister Maxine Meurs join with His Excellency, Sir Bob Dadae, Governor General of Papua New Guinea; and Tauvasa Tanuvasa Chou-Lee, Solicitor General, to break ground for the Port Moresby Temple on April 22, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

By country/territory