An angel in an image from the Light the World video shown on Times Square billboards, London's County Hall and other locations around the world.

This year’s theme for Light the World is “Be Someone’s Angel.”

Last year, to kickoff the initiative, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared the Savior’s light in Times Square. With another Christmas season approaching, people can prepare for new opportunities to share His light by asking themselves, “How can I be an angel to those around me this December?”

Jesus said, “I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life” (John 8:12).

Each day of December, ask who needs that light today. Then look for opportunities to be that person’s angel.

The Nativity is featured in a Light the World video. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

At the 2024 Light the World Giving Machines announcement on Nov. 13, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said that at Christmas, all can pause and commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, to celebrate Him as “the Light of the World” and be a part of spreading His light.

“Light the World is our message of glad tidings, which we’re assured will bring joy to all people because of Jesus Christ — because of His birth, because of His ministry and because of His Resurrection,” Elder Stevenson said.

“Just as angels declared words of great joy at His birth, we too in our own small way, gift by gift, can be angels in the lives of others as we extend the love of Jesus Christ to people near and far, and as we proclaim a witness of the Savior of the world.”

Ways to be an angel and to get involved this Christmas season include:

An example of a prompt of options for kindness provided by the “kindness randomizer” on LighttheWorld.org. | Screenshot from LighttheWorld.org

Other downloadable resources at LighttheWorld.org include:

Customizable local Light the World invitations for church, service projects, Christmas parties, Giving Machines and more; printable and digital pass-along cards with invitations to Light the World; Christmas wallpapers for smartphones and desktops; and Christmas videos.

A list of 50 ideas to share light as part of the 2024 Light the World initiative. Download a PDF at LightTheWorld.org. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints