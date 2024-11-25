This year’s theme for Light the World is “Be Someone’s Angel.”
Last year, to kickoff the initiative, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared the Savior’s light in Times Square. With another Christmas season approaching, people can prepare for new opportunities to share His light by asking themselves, “How can I be an angel to those around me this December?”
Jesus said, “I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life” (John 8:12).
Each day of December, ask who needs that light today. Then look for opportunities to be that person’s angel.
At the 2024 Light the World Giving Machines announcement on Nov. 13, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said that at Christmas, all can pause and commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, to celebrate Him as “the Light of the World” and be a part of spreading His light.
“Light the World is our message of glad tidings, which we’re assured will bring joy to all people because of Jesus Christ — because of His birth, because of His ministry and because of His Resurrection,” Elder Stevenson said.
“Just as angels declared words of great joy at His birth, we too in our own small way, gift by gift, can be angels in the lives of others as we extend the love of Jesus Christ to people near and far, and as we proclaim a witness of the Savior of the world.”
Ways to be an angel and to get involved this Christmas season include:
- Share the Light the World videos on social media.
- Get kindness ideas from the “kindness randomizer” at LightTheWorld.org.
- Pick an option from the list of “50 ways to let your light shine,” by downloading the PDF at LightTheWorld.org.
- Text “light” to 71234 to get inspiration on how to be someone’s angel (available in the U.S. and Canada).
- Get inspiration and resources through WhatsApp by signing up on the Spanish, Portuguese and French Light the World websites.
- Join The Official Light the World Facebook group.
- Go with friends or family to donate at a Giving Machine in 107 cities in 13 countries or find other ways to donate at GivingMachine.org.
- Stream the short film about the Savior’s birth, “The Christ Child,” for free on TheChristChild.org.
- Stream free Christmas music by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
Other downloadable resources at LighttheWorld.org include:
Customizable local Light the World invitations for church, service projects, Christmas parties, Giving Machines and more; printable and digital pass-along cards with invitations to Light the World; Christmas wallpapers for smartphones and desktops; and Christmas videos.