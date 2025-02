2025 new mission leadership assignments

A map showing the geographic division of the 164 missions in various areas of the world that will have new mission presidents and companions assigned, who will begin their service on or about July 1, 2025.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has called new mission leaders for 165 missions worldwide. Most of these couples will begin their three-year service on or about July 1. Four couples will be announced later.

Africa Central Area

Mission President Companion Democratic Republic of the Congo Lubumbashi Tommy M. Muhemedy Julie K. Muhemedy Democratic Republic of the Congo Mbuji-Mayi Léandre Malonga Perpétue Malonga Kenya Nairobi West Onward Chivunga Maureen Chivunga Rwanda Kigali John A. Koranteng Cynthia K. Koranteng Uganda Kampala Duane D. J. Bell Jocelyn L. Bell

Africa South Area

Mission President Companion Angola Luanda Jeff Hemmingsen Jodi Hemmingsen Botswana/Namibia Greg Neuberger Roxann Neuberger South Africa Durban Howard Laguna Chari Laguna Zambia Lusaka Brian L. Olmstead Sonia Olmstead

Africa West Area

Asia Area

Asia North Area

Brazil Area

Caribbean Area

Mission President Companion Venezuela Valencia Jorge Portal Maria Teresa Portal

Central America Area

Mission President Companion El Salvador San Salvador West Aristóteles S. Galán Loryn E. Galán Guatemala Antigua Wayne D. Langford Kelly Langford Guatemala Cobán/Belize Luis Armando Urizar Aida Elizabeth Urizar Guatemala Retalhuleu Eddie Pincay Veronica Pincay Honduras San Pedro Sula East Kirt Christensen Emily Christensen Honduras San Pedro Sula West Broc C. Hiatt Lori Hiatt Nicaragua Managua North Sergio A. Castañón Lucy Castañón Panamá Panamá City Ricardo Spencer Kriss Spencer

Eurasian Area

Mission President Companion Armenia/Georgia Edmond P. Ainian Juliet E. Ainian Russia Moscow Vladimir N. Astashov Anna Astashova Russia Yekaterinburg Evgenii Markelov Elena Markelova

Europe Central Area

Europe North Area

Mission President Companion England Birmingham James Parker Rachael Parker England Leeds Jeffrey J. Kerr Deanna Kerr England Manchester Rich Goode Marla Goode Ukraine Kyiv/Moldova Aaron Shepherd Katie Shepherd

Mexico Area

North America Central Area

North America Northeast Area

North America Southeast Area

North America Southwest Area

North America West Area

Pacific Area

Philippines Area

South America Northwest Area

South America South Area

Utah Area

Update: This article was updated on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025 due to the addition of one more mission and its leaders being added to the original list.