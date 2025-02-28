Read about new leaders serving in 16 missions from Canada to Korea

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Theophilus Agbese and Anwuli Agbese | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Theophilus Agbese, 48, and Anwuli Agbese, three children, Ikot Inyang Ward, Ikot Ekpene Nigeria Stake: Sierra Leone Freetown Mission, succeeding President James A. Jarvis and Sister Christy Jarvis. Brother Agbese is a stake president and former high councilor, bishopric counselor, branch presidency counselor, district temple and family history consultant, seminary teacher, Sunday School teacher, ward mission leader and missionary in the Nigeria Port Harcourt Mission. He was born in Lagos, Nigeria, to Bartholomew Otse Agbese and Onyotse Elizabeth Udenyi.

Sister Agbese is a ward Primary president and former stake music specialist, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, institute teacher, Sunday School teacher and young single adult adviser. She was born in Lagos, Nigeria, to Emmanuel Anidu Oji and Justina Obiajulum Oji.

Vladimir N. Astashov and Anna Astashova | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Vladimir N. Astashov, 45, and Anna Astashova, three children, Korolev Branch, Moscow Russia Stake: Russia Moscow Mission, succeeding President Aleksandr A. Drachyov and Sister Julia B. Drachyov. Brother Astashov is a stake president and former Area Seventy, mission presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor, branch president and missionary in the Nevada Las Vegas Mission. He was born in Voronezh, Russia, to Nikolai Ivanovich Astashov and Zinaida Semyonovna Kuksova.

Sister Astashova is an area organization adviser and former stake Relief Society president, stake Young Women presidency counselor and missionary in the California Sacramento Mission. She was born in Chita, Russia, to Valery Viktorovich Vaikus and Svetlana Sergeevna Maricheva.

Kil Hwan Baek and Chaerim Kwak | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kil Hwan Baek, 47, and Chaerim Kwak, four children, Ilsan Ward, Seoul Korea Stake: Korea Seoul South Mission, succeeding President Hashick Hong and Sister Joonhye Park. Brother Baek is a stake president and former high councilor, stake executive secretary, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, branch presidency counselor, ward executive secretary, Sunday School teacher, seminary teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the New York New York South Mission. He was born in Seoul, South Korea, to Kyung-soo Baek and Yun-ja Han.

Sister Kwak is a Relief Society teacher and ward missionary and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Korea Daejeon Mission. She was born in Pohang, South Korea, to Cheol-hwan Kwak and Hee-soon Han.

Jorge Luis Ceccon and Mariana Ceccon | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jorge Luis Ceccon, 60, and Mariana Ceccon, seven children, Bell Ville Ward, Bell Ville Argentina Stake: Ecuador Guayaquil South Mission, succeeding President Ronald A. Barker and Sister Heidi Barker. Brother Ceccon is a stake president and former district president, branch president and missionary in the Argentina Buenos Aires South Mission. He was born in Bell Ville, Argentina, to Luis Delfino Ceccon and Elida Margarita Maria Ceccon.

Sister Ceccon is a public affairs director and former institute teacher. She was born in Paraná, Argentina, to Robeto Flores and Gladys Grazziani.

Donna Dell Dumas and Edmarc R. Dumas | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Edmarc R. Dumas, 47, and Donna Dell Dumas, five children, Lawa-an 1st Ward, Talisay Philippines Stake: Philippines Cagayan de Oro Mission, succeeding President Stephen F. Notarte and Sister Catherine G. Notarte. Brother Dumas is an Area Seventy and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, stake seminary supervisor, bishop, bishopric counselor, institute teacher, ward clerk and missionary in the Philippines Cagayan de Oro Mission. He was born in San Fernando, Philippines, to Ernesto Castro Dumas and Josefa Bacus Refuela Dumas.

Sister Dumas is a ward Primary president and former area organization adviser, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Sunday School teacher, Gospel Doctrine teacher, seminary teacher, ward pianist and missionary in the Philippines Bacolod Mission. She was born in Quezon City, Philippines, to Teresito Panganiban Bernadas and Norma Chavez Cruspero Bernadas.

Mark N. Elliott and Sondra L. Elliott | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mark N. Elliott, 61, and Sondra L. Elliott, four children, Lake Shawnee Ward, Topeka Kansas Stake: Perú Arequipa Mission, succeeding President David S. Chipman and Sister Lisa B. Chipman. Brother Elliott is a mission presidency counselor and former stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, ward executive secretary, ward mission leader, Sunday School teacher, seminary teacher, Primary teacher, Primary music leader and missionary in the Chile Concepción Mission. He was born in Palm Springs, California, to Gary Edwin Elliott and Sharon Elliott.

Sister Elliott is a seminary teacher and former stake Primary presidency counselor, stake seminary supervisor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women secretary, Relief Society ministering secretary, Primary pianist, Primary teacher, scout committee chair and Cub Scout leader. She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Robert Eugene Pollmann and Maureen Mae Pollmann.

Broc C. Hiatt and Lori Hiatt | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Broc C. Hiatt, 60, and Lori Hiatt, six children, Fountain Ward, Mesa Arizona Central Stake: Honduras San Pedro Sula West Mission, succeeding President Mitchell C. McClellan and Sister Mary Lou Y. McClellan. Brother Hiatt is an Area Seventy and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, elders quorum president and missionary in the Dominican Republic Santo Domingo Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Reid Moore Hiatt and Susette Cardon Hiatt.

Sister Hiatt is a Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker and former ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward missionary and missionary in the Dominican Republic Santo Domingo Mission. She was born in Salt Lake City to Bryce Van Wagoner and June Rasmussen Van Wagoner.

Jeffrey J. Kerr and Deanna Kerr | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jeffrey J. Kerr, 60, and Deanna Kerr, three children, Chaska Ward, Minneapolis Minnesota Stake: England Leeds Mission, succeeding President David V. Clare and Sister Jayne H. Clare. Brother Kerr is an Area Seventy and former mission presidency counselor, stake president, bishop, Primary teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Kentucky Louisville Mission. He was born in Monterey Park, California, to Walter James Kerr and Honoria Garcia Kerr.

Sister Kerr is a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, seminary supervisor, seminary teacher, Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Robert Joseph Parsons and Connie Dee Parsons.

Wayne D. Langford and Kelly Langford | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Wayne D. Langford, 49, and Kelly Langford, four children, Anatolia Ward, Sacramento California Cordova Stake: Guatemala Antigua Mission, succeeding President Marc Probst and Sister Roxanne Probst. Brother Langford is an Area Seventy executive secretary and former stake president, stake executive secretary, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president and missionary in the Panamá Panamá City Mission. He was born in Walnut Creek, California, to Sherman Dale Langford and Beulah Ida Langford.

Sister Langford is a stake Young Women camp director and activity days leader and former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Guatemala Guatemala City North Mission. She was born in Santa Rosa, California, to David Preston Hall and Patricia Jean Hall.

Laura Matheson and Alan Matheson | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Alan Matheson, 62, and Laura Matheson, three children, Willow Creek 6th Ward, Sandy Utah Willow Creek Stake: Canada Edmonton Mission, succeeding President Jack L. Stott and Sister Julie J. Stott. Brother Matheson is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Canada Calgary Mission. He was born in Logan, Utah, to Alan Adams Matheson and Milicent Joanne Holbrook Matheson.

Sister Matheson is a ward missionary committee member and former stake Young Women president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Relief Society compassionate service leader and missionary in the Canada Halifax Mission. She was born in Ardmore, Oklahoma, to Charles Lynch Coleman and Elizabeth Ann Coleman.

Fernando Puerta and Luciana S. Puerta | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Fernando Puerta, 52, and Luciana S. Puerta, four children, Morumbi Ward, São Paulo Brazil Stake: Brazil João Pessoa Mission, succeeding President Steven D. Boone and Sister Brandie L. Boone. Brother Puerta is a bishop and temple ordinance worker and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishopric counselor, high priests group leader, ward Young Men president, ward clerk and missionary in the Brazil Porto Alegre South Mission. He was born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Paulo Roberto Puerta and Rita Cundari Puerta.

Sister Puerta is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and former stake Young Women president, stake youth committee member, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society secretary and seminary teacher. She was born in Osasco, Brazil, to Adão Silvério and Laurecy Mesquita Silverio.

Matthew K. Stepan and Wendy A. Stepan | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Matthew K. Stepan, 51, and Wendy A. Stepan, five children, Hillsdale Ward, San Jose California South Stake: Tennessee Nashville Mission, succeeding President York Galland and Sister Jennifer Galland. Brother Stepan is a stake president and former high councilor, stake assistant clerk, bishop, elders quorum presidency counselor, scoutmaster, seminary teacher and missionary in the Russia St. Petersburg Mission. He was born in Renton, Washington, to Kent Jay Stepan and Bonnie Deon Stepan.

Sister Stepan is a seminary teacher and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women secretary, ward Primary secretary, Young Women adviser, nursery leader and missionary in the Russia St. Petersburg Mission. She was born in Salt Lake City to Joseph Paul Bingham and Annette Coulam Bingham.

Nels W. Thorderson and Gina D. Thorderson | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Nels W. Thorderson, 54, and Gina D. Thorderson, two children, Tupelo Ward, Tupelo Mississippi Stake: Utah St. George Mission, succeeding President Kevin D. Staples and Sister Sonja G. Staples. Brother and Sister Thorderson are institute teachers. Brother Thorderson is a mission presidency counselor and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, ward executive secretary, assistant ward clerk, ward mission leader, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Utah Salt Lake City Mission. He was born in Normal, Illinois, to John Richard Thorderson and Carol Thorderson.

Sister Thorderson is an institute director and temple ordinance worker and former public affairs director, ward Relief Society president, seminary teacher, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Utah Ogden Mission and Utah Salt Lake City Temple Square Mission. She was born in Melbourne, Florida, to Charles Luther Wilson Jr. and Kay Kathleen Nelson.

Damon Trejo and Marie Trejo | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Damon Trejo, 50, and Marie Trejo, six children, Patton Ward, St. David Arizona Stake: México México City North Mission, succeeding President Brooks Holtom and Sister Kim Holtom. Brother Trejo is a stake president and temple ordinance worker and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Sunday School president, Young Men adviser and missionary in the Spain Seville Mission. He was born in Tucson, Arizona, to Gary Alan Trejo and Susan Larene Trejo.

Sister Trejo is a ward music chair and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Cub Scout leader and nursery leader. She was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Keith Calhoun Crandall and Sandra Marie Crandall.

Marie-Chantelle B. Vincent and Jeffrey M. Vincent | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jeffrey M. Vincent, 56, and Marie-Chantelle B. Vincent, four children, Valley View 6th Ward, Salt Lake Valley View Stake: Canada Vancouver Mission, succeeding President Brian D. Gill and Sister Dawn Anne Gill. Brother Vincent is a former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward mission leader, Young Men adviser, branch executive secretary, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Taiwan Taipei Mission. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, to G. Michael Vincent and Delores Vanden Boogert Vincent.

Sister Vincent is a Relief Society teacher and temple ordinance worker and former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women camp director, activity days leader, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the California Ventura Mission. She was born in Salt Lake City to Ray A. Bramble and Marcia Anne Tueller Bramble.

Sherri N. Witt and Troy K. Witt | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Troy K. Witt, 63, and Sherri N. Witt, three children, Sycamore Grove Ward, Livermore California Stake: México Cancún Mission, succeeding President Paul B. Anderson and Sister Karen R. Anderson. Brother Witt is a temple ordinance worker and former stake president, stake executive secretary, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward activities committee chair and missionary in the Spain Barcelona Mission. He was born in Huntington Park, California, to Willard Eugene Witt and Jeannie Babbette Witt.

Sister Witt is a temple ordinance worker and ward Young Women secretary and former stake seminary coordinator, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, activity days leader, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Primary teacher, Cub Scout leader and ward activities committee chair. She was born in Covina, California, to Lavor Arthur Neuenswander and Barbara Mae Neuenswander.