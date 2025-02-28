This week on social: Elder Bednar teaches that the tithes of the Church are ‘income-consuming,’ not ‘income producing’

Elder David A. Bednar, of Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talks with Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith during a Q&A session at the eighth annual Silicon Slopes Summit at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

This week on social media, Elder David A. Bednar, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, posted a video from the Silicon Slopes Summit in 2023, teaching about the many purposes of the Church and how those purposes are fulfilled with tithing.

Also, Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus , second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, posted a video teaching the youth how to access classes and videos to be posted next week on RootsTech.org.

These are two of the leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who shared photos, messages and videos on social media this week.

In Sept. 29, 2023, Elder Bednar spoke at the Silicon Slopes Summit in Salt Lake City. Standing as a witness of Jesus Christ, he explained how the tithing funds of members around the world are used by the Church.

The Apostle posted a video from this conference to his social media profiles Thursday, Feb. 27, in light of the dismissal of a court case against the Church using tithing funds.

“The assets of the Church are primarily income-consuming; they are not income-producing,” taught Elder Bednar.

Related Story Church releases statement following recent court ruling on the use of tithes and donations

“Heavenly answers — eternal answers — are priceless," Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught in a Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults in Provo, Utah, on Feb. 2.

Elder Uchtdorf posted a video clip from the devotional to his social media Sunday, Feb. 23, teaching how answers to personal, important questions asked of God don’t always come quickly.

“If you have unanswered questions, I bear you my certain witness that your Father in Heaven hears you, He knows you, and He will never give up on you. So don’t, please, don’t give up on Him,” he testified.

Sister Kristin M. Yee , second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, posted a picture of a painting Sunday, Feb. 23, that she described as depicting a “night scene when the Saints are gathering to the house of the Lord to receive the blessings of the endowment,” in Nauvoo, Illinois.

“The Nauvoo Saints had everything they needed for the journey; they had their faith in Jesus Christ and their covenant relationship with God, and so do you and I,” continued Sister Yee. “How grateful I am for this legacy of faith and for the saving and exalting ordinances of the gospel of Jesus Christ. I know He lives and that He has made a way for us to receive the help and healing we need to be able to return home to our Father in Heaven.”

She then invited readers to attend the Relief Society Worldwide Devotional and testimony meeting on March 16, where the Relief Society presidency will discuss the blessings of temple covenants.

“Like you, I love learning about my ancestors,” said Sister Spannaus as she sat in the FamilySearch building in Salt Lake City, as shown in a video on social media Tuesday, Feb. 25. It was also posted on the Young Women Worldwide pages.

Sister Spannaus taught viewers — specifically the youth — how they can access classes from RootsTech.org.

She also invited those who are entering the temple to do baptisms for the first time to join Primary General President Susan H. Porter and Young Men general presidency counselor Brother Bradley R. Wilcox for the 2025 Global Youth Activity at RootsTech, Thursday, March 6.

While ministering in Mexico, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke with a local Church leader, discussing why the Lord allows bad things to happen to good people.

“My testimony is when we weep, He also weeps. When bad things happen to His children, I think He may be closer to us than we will ever know,” Elder Gong said in a video posted to social media Friday, Feb. 28.

“The Book of Mormon promises that the monster of death and hell is overcome by the Atonement of the Lord Jesus Christ,” he taught. “So we can have confidence and trust that, in His time and way, all things will work together for our good.”

Referencing verses from Luke 7:11-17 in a social media post Monday, Feb. 24, Sister Amy A. Wright , first counselor in the Primary general presidency, taught of the widow of Nain, who lost her only son.

Jesus Christ commanded the woman to “weep not,” before eventually bringing her son back to life.

“We learn from the woman who mourned that hope is found in Jesus Christ,” wrote Sister Wright. “He is the only one who has the power to give hope and restore joy in the face of insurmountable heartache and loss. Hope is not simply wishful thinking. Instead, it is an abiding confidence, grounded in our faith in Jesus Christ, that God will fulfill all His promises.”

“Listening to The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square while in Lima, Peru, was a beautiful experience that I will never forget," wrote Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a social media post Friday, Feb. 28.

“It was an amazing opportunity to be here and feel the spirit of unity, belonging, hope, and love that the choir shared,” he wrote.

Related Stories Elder Soares meets with Peru president, religious leaders during ministry

Testifying of the Book of Mormon, Young Men General President Steven J. Lund said, “I have read this book, I know that it’s true,” in a social media video posted Tuesday, Feb. 25.

“I know that as each of us find ourselves on our own Hills Cumorah — places where we have to make a stand and where we need to be ourselves, a light unto the world, as we act as a disciple of Jesus Christ — that blessings will flow unto our lives, joy will flow into our lives, and the world will become a different place," he said in the video.