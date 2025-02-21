Elder Gong teaches in Mexico: ‘The holy house of the Lord invites and proclaims holiness to the Lord’

Elder Elder Gerrit W. Gong speaks to members, leaders, and new converts on the importance of the temple during a devotional titled “The house of the Lord” which was broadcasted on Feb. 9, 2025.

During a devotional titled “The House of the Lord,” broadcast Sunday, Feb. 9, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, spoke to Church members in Mexico.

The gathering of members, leaders and new converts reflected the diversity and strength of the Church community.

Elder and Sister Gong were accompanied by Elder Marcus B. Nash of the Presidency of the Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Shelley Nash; Elder Hugo Montoya, president of the Mexico Area, and his wife, Sister Carmen Montoya; Elder Sean Douglas, first counselor in the Mexico Area presidency; and Elder Moisés Villanueva, second counselor in the Mexico Area presidency.

The devotional was one of several meetings Elder Gong presided at during a ministry in Mexico in February.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets attendees at a devotional in Mexico City, Mexico on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.

Connection in the temple

Youth from Mexico participated in a devotional titled "The House of the Lord" with Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Sunday, Feb 9, 2025.

After Sister Gong spoke on the power and importance of temple covenants in the life of a believer, Elder Gong shared a message on the importance of temples in the lives of members — emphasizing the role of the temple in strengthening faith, fostering holiness and drawing individuals closer to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.

“The holy house of the Lord invites and proclaims holiness to the Lord,” said Elder Gong. Temples are not merely physical buildings; they are places of spiritual refuge, peace and divine connection.

The temple makes “everyday life sacred, brings us closer to the Lord and to each other and makes us happier,” he continued.

The invitation to attend the temple is an invitation to walk more closely with God, to be blessed by His presence and to receive the strength needed to face the challenges of life.

“To walk with the Lord, we must become holy as He is holy,” said Elder Gong, emphasizing the importance of the temple in helping individuals become more like Christ.

Holiness is a call to action in one’s daily life, not an abstract concept. It is about finding ways to bring sacredness into all aspects of one’s existence and recognizing the mercies of God, even amid life’s challenges.

This holiness is not limited to the temple but extends into one’s daily actions, relationships and efforts to be more Christlike, he said.

Blessings of the temple

Latter-day Saints from Valle del Norte in Mexico City, Mexico gather before listening to Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.

Elder Gong reflected on an experience he had at a young age while being sealed to his parents in the temple.

Highlighting the profound impact temple worship can have even from an early age, Elder Gong created the image of the “beautiful bright light” and the feeling of “love and kindness” within the temple that resonated deeply in his mind — reminding the congregation that the temple is a place where worshippers can feel the love of God and experience His peace.

Elder Gong also invited bishops and stake presidents to encourage new converts to prepare for temple attendance by obtaining limited-use temple recommends and preparing the names of their ancestors to take to the temple for proxy ordinances.

This connection with one’s heritage and the fulfillment of sacred covenants has the power to bless individuals and families for generations to come.

“The Lord is attentive. ... He desires to encourage and strengthen each one of us in His time and in His own way,” said Elder Gong as he urged new converts to prepare themselves spiritually for temple service, emphasizing the blessings it will bring.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks with an attendee during a devotional in Mexico City, Mexico on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.

The miracles of temples

Latter-day Saints from Valle del Norte in Mexico City, Mexico gather before listening to Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.

During the devotional, Elder Gong highlighted three miracles occurring in Mexico: the growing number of temples, the significance of temples drawing Latter-day Saints to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, and the blessing of eternal families.

The expansion of temples, such as the announcement of new temples in Mexico, is seen as a blessing that allows more individuals to draw nearer to God through the covenants and ordinances of the temple.

“The holy house of the Lord helps our families to be happy and eternal through Jesus Christ and His Atonement,” Elder Gong affirmed. Families are central to the gospel, and the temple plays a crucial role in uniting families for eternity.

Elder Gong ended with an invitation to walk in holiness, to strengthen families and to deepen one’s relationship with God.

The temple is not only a place of worship but also a symbol of hope, where one can find strength, guidance and the promise of eternal life.

“I know He lives,” Elder Gong testified. “Nothing is impossible with God. Have faith, be humble and diligent, and all things will work together for your good, in His time and way.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets attendees at a devotional in Mexico City, Mexico on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.