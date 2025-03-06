First Presidency announces, invites to 195th Annual General Conference

President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, sits with his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency and president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, at the beginning of the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has formally announced the upcoming 195th Annual General Conference and the scheduled five general sessions for Saturday and Sunday, April 5-6.

“General conference provides an opportunity to receive personal revelation as general Church leaders give counsel and direction from the Lord,” states a March 6 First Presidency letter signed by President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring . “We encourage all to listen to, study, ponder and apply the counsel given.”

Inviting all individuals, families and friends to listen to the members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other general authorities and general officers of the Church, the announcement and accompanying information was sent to local stake, district, ward and branch leaders.

The letter, which is to be read in sacrament meeting, was also published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The five general sessions of April 2025 general conference are planned for two hours each for Saturday morning, afternoon and evening at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m and Sunday morning and afternoon at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (all times are Mountain Daylight Time).

The letter said decisions about gathering to watch general conference sessions in a meetinghouse is being left to the discretion of local leaders. It also noted that general conference messages will be published in the Gospel Library app, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in Church magazines for further viewing and study.

The letter included multiple pages — viewing times, information for stake technology specialists, times and channel locations for satellite broadcasts and livestreams, available languages and other delivery options such as television and radio.

In a recent Church News article on preparing for April 2025 general conference, information was provided on how to view the general sessions as well as how to attend a session in-person in Salt Lake City.

A woman takes notes during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

How to watch April 2025 general conference

The April 2025 general conference will be broadcast live worldwide from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City in 80 languages on ChurchofJesusChrist.org/broadcasts and the Gospel Library app, in 14 languages on the General Conference YouTube channel and in 11 languages on Gospel Stream.

Sessions will be streamed live in English on KSL-TV, KSL NewsRadio, BYUtv, BYUradio, and their respective websites and smartphone apps.

General conference will also be available through the Gospel Voice skill on Amazon Alexa devices and through TuneIn by searching for “Saints Channel Talk” or “Canal de los Santos” (for live Spanish interpretation).

Other radio, television, satellite and digital channels are available by Church areas. See a detailed list here.

On-demand viewing of the messages will also be available following the broadcast, on multiple channels in up to 98 languages.

Conferencegoers leave the Conference Center after the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

How to attend a session of general conference in Salt Lake City

Those who live in the United States or Canada should ask their local stake leaders about obtaining tickets to attend a session at the Conference Center, explained an event notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Stake leaders can learn how to access their account and distribute tickets to stake members by referencing this guide.

Those who live outside of the United States or Canada can ask their stake or district president to submit a request for tickets on their behalf.

Those hoping to access standby seating should line up outside the Tabernacle 90 minutes prior to the desired session. See Temple Square Event Guidelines for more information and restrictions.