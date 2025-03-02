Audience members listen as President Russell M. Nelson announces 17 new temples will be built, during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.

The start of general sessions of April 2025 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is 34 days away, scheduled for Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6.

The pattern has been to have five two-hour general sessions — Saturday morning, afternoon and evening sessions and Sunday morning and afternoon sessions.

April 2025 general conference preparations

If someone wanted to prepare by rereading the messages from the October 2024 general conference in order, one talk per day, he or she should start today, March 2, in order to finish by Friday, April 4.

The October 2024 conference featured 34 messages over the five sessions. President Russell M. Nelson , President of the Church, spoke in the Sunday afternoon session . President Dallin H. Oaks , first counselor in the First Presidency, spoke in the Saturday morning session , and President Henry B. Eyring , second counselor in the First Presidency, spoke in the Sunday morning session .

Each member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also spoke once.

April general conference talk summaries

Leading up to the April 2025 general conference, the Church News will feature daily talk summaries from last October on its Twitter/X and Facebook pages. Look for those links on social media each day, or find all the talk summaries at the October 2024 general conference summary page with the Church News’ coverage.

A link to each speaker’s full remarks is available in those summaries. Full talks are also available in the Gospel Library . General conference messages are published on the Gospel Library app , on ChurchofJesusChrist.org , and in Church magazines for further viewing and study.

The Church News will publish talk summaries, photo galleries and other articles about the April 2025 general conference on TheChurchNews.com .

Last October, to support elders quorum and Relief Society classes, the Church News published lesson resources on messages from the October 2024 general conference. These are meant to be a starting point and not a lesson plan.

A family takes a photo as they make their way into the Conference Center in Salt Lake City for the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

How to watch April 2025 general conference

The April 2025 general conference will be broadcast live worldwide from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City in 80 languages on ChurchofJesusChrist.org/broadcasts and the Gospel Library app , in 14 languages on the General Conference YouTube channel and in 11 languages on Gospel Stream .

Sessions will be streamed live in English on KSL-TV , KSL NewsRadio , BYUtv , BYUradio , and their respective websites and smartphone apps.

General conference will also be available through the Gospel Voice skill on Amazon Alexa devices and through TuneIn by searching for “ Saints Channel Talk ” or “ Canal de los Santos ” (for live Spanish interpretation).

Other radio, television, satellite and digital channels are available by Church areas. See a detailed list here .

On-demand viewing of the messages will also be available following the broadcast , on multiple channels in up to 98 languages.

A young girl walks on Temple Square in Salt Lake City before the Saturday evening session of the October 2024 general conference on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

How to attend a session of general conference in Salt Lake City

Those who live in the United States or Canada should ask their local stake leaders about obtaining tickets to attend a session at the Conference Center, explained an event notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org . Stake leaders can learn how to access their account and distribute tickets to stake members by referencing this guide .

Those who live outside of the United States or Canada can ask their stake or district president to submit a request for tickets on their behalf.