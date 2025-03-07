Read about new leaders of 16 missions serving from Canada to Zambia

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Missionaries teach in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Jeffrey S. Bailey and Monica G. Bailey | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jeffrey S. Bailey, 55, and Monica G. Bailey, four children, West Weber 2nd Ward, Ogden Utah Weber North Stake: Wisconsin Milwaukee Mission, succeeding President David Hansen and Sister Diane Hansen. Brother Bailey is a Sunday School teacher and former stake president, bishop, ward Young Men president, ward mission leader, scoutmaster and missionary in the Philippines Bacolod Mission. He was born in Ogden, Utah, to Sherman Lamont Bailey and Nancy Juana Bailey.

Sister Bailey is a ward Relief Society president and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher and Nursery leader. She was born in Ogden, Utah, to Larry Nolan Garner and Judith Judd Garner.

José De Jesus Bretado and Florina Jassiel Salas de Bretado | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

José De Jesus Bretado, 52, and Florina Jassiel Salas de Bretado, three children, Madero Ward, Durango México Stake: México Monterrey West Mission, succeeding President Jorge Ernesto Blanco and Sister Araceli Avalos de Blanco. Brother Bretado is a mission presidency counselor and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, stake executive secretary, bishop, bishopric counselor and missionary in the México Oaxaca Mission. He was born in Durango, Mexico, to Gonzalo Bretado Muñoz and María Concepción Rodríguez de Bretado.

Sister Bretado is a seminary teacher and former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, institute teacher, Relief Society teacher and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Durango, Mexico, to Arturo Wenceslao Salas Barraza and Florina Ríos de Salas.

Rodney L. Campbell and Robyn Campbell | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Rodney L. Campbell, 59, and Robyn Campbell, five children, Parkway 3rd Ward, Provo Utah Parkway Stake: Ghana Accra West Mission, succeeding President K. Erik Jacobsen and Sister Renee M. Jacobsen. Brother Campbell is a missionary preparation teacher and temple ordinance worker and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Belgium Brussels Mission. He was born in Somerville, New Jersey, to Randolph Neil Campbell and Edna Maxine Campbell.

Sister Campbell is a Missionary Preparation teacher and temple ordinance worker and former stake Young Women camp director, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women camp director, Young Women adviser, Relief Society teacher, Sunday School teacher and Primary teacher. She was born in San Jose, California, to Roger William Johns and Judith Anne Johns.

Jose Cirino Campos and Silvia Campos | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jose Cirino Campos, 57, and Silvia Campos, two children, Dieciseis de Septiembre Ward, Puebla México Arboledas Stake: Bolivia Santa Cruz Mission, succeeding President Victor Spitale and Sister Miriam Spitale. Brother Campos is a stake president and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake mission president, bishop, elders quorum president, ward executive secretary, Sunday School teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Mexico East Mission. He was born in Teziutlan, Mexico, to Florentino Campos Juarez and Guadalupe de Campos Lopez.

Sister Campos is a Primary teacher and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, seminary teacher, nursery leader and missionary in the Mexico Hermosillo Mission. She was born in México City, Mexico, to Simitrio Pavon Rivera and Elisa Reyes Casares.

Rubens Ferreira and Sandra Ferreira | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Rubens Ferreira, 66, and Sandra Ferreira, two children, Santana Ward, Sorocaba Brazil Santana Stake: Brazil Belém Mission, succeeding President Paulo Ribolla and Sister Patricia Ribolla. Brother Ferreira is a temple sealer and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, branch president, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Brazil Recife Mission. He was born in Santos, Brazil, to André Ferreira and Iolanda Bakos.

Sister Ferreira is a stake Primary music leader and temple ordinance worker and former district Relief Society president, stake Young Women president, stake Primary president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, seminary teacher and music leader. She was born in Santos, Brazil, to Walter Lúcio Dos Santos and Agripina Moraes Dos Santos.

Marla Goode and Rich Goode | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Rich Goode, 54, and Marla Goode, four children, Keller 1st Ward, Colleyville Texas Stake: England Manchester Mission, succeeding President K. Roy Tunnicliffe and Sister Vanessa Tunnicliffe. Brother Goode is an activity days leader and seminary teacher and former missionary in the England Manchester Mission. He was raised in Salt Lake City by Richard Joseph Goode and Susanne Galloway Goode.

Sister Goode is an activity days leader and seminary teacher and former missionary in the Scotland Edinburgh Mission. She was raised in southern Alberta by her mother, Sandra Jean Nelson.

Manolo Gutierrez and Ebelin Gutierrez | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Manolo Gutierrez, 44, and Ebelin Gutierrez, three children, Mesa Verde Ward, Sucre Bolivia Stake: Chile Concepción South Mission, succeeding President Jay T. Jorgensen and Sister Melissa M. Jorgensen. Brother Gutierrez is a stake president and former mission presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Sunday School president, stake Young Men president, bishopric counselor, mission clerk, institute teacher and missionary in the Chile Viña del Mar Mission. He was born in Montero, Bolivia, to Felipe Gutierrez Garcia and Carola Urbana Saucedo T.

Sister Gutierrez is a Primary teacher and former ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor and Relief Society teacher. She was born in Saavedra, Boliva, to Jose Suarez B. and Juana Paz B.

J. Ray Hicken and Patricia S. Hicken | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

J. Ray Hicken, 63, and Patricia S. Hicken, three children, Brighton Point Ward, Cottonwood Heights Utah Butler Stake: Hawaii Laie Mission, succeeding President Sidney J. Bassett and Sister Stephanie R. Bassett. Brother Hicken is a stake presidency counselor and former stake president, high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, elders quorum presidency counselor, elders quorum secretary, scoutmaster and missionary in the California Arcadia Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Wayne Price Hicken and Nellie Charlene Hicken.

Sister Hicken is a Relief Society teacher and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Sunday School teacher and ward missionary. She was born in Salt Lake City to Owen Willis Sumsion and Emma Joan Alleman Sumsion.

Howard Laguna and Chari Laguna | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Howard Laguna, 62, and Chari Laguna, three children, Lakeview Ward, Newbury Park California Stake: South Africa Durban Mission, succeeding President Andrew de Kock and Sister Charnell de Kock. Brother Laguna is a stake presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and former stake Young Men president, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president, elders quorum secretary, Young Men adviser, Sunday School teacher, institute teacher, seminary teacher and missionary in the Brazil São Paulo South Mission. He was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Carlos Humberto Laguna and Lucia Teresa Laguna.

Sister Laguna is a stake Relief Society presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, ward Young Women secretary, Primary teacher, Primary music leader and Relief Society compassionate service leader. She was born in San Diego, California, to Richard Thomas McIntyre and Patricia Ann McIntyre.

Russell S. Moody and Dana Moody | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Russell S. Moody, 59, and Dana Moody, six children, Sunset 2nd Ward, St. George Utah Sunset Stake: Chile Antofagasta Mission, succeeding President Wan-Liang Wu and Sister Marcela B. Wu. Brother Moody is a regional communication director and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward executive secretary, music coordinator and missionary in Venezuela. He was born in Delta, Utah, to David Snow Moody and Janice Elaine Moody.

Sister Moody is a regional communication director and former stake Primary president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Gospel Doctrine teacher and Cub Scout leader. She was born in Clovis, New Mexico, to Thales Alfred Derrick and Willa Nita Derrick.

Tommy M. Muhemedy and Julie K. Muhemedy | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Tommy M. Muhemedy, 53, and Julie K. Muhemedy, five children, Limete 2nd Ward, Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake: Democratic Republic of the Congo Lubumbashi Mission, succeeding President Pierrot Bohimanga and Sister Marie-Thérèse Bohimanga. Brother Muhemedy is a stake president and former high councilor, stake Young Men president, elders quorum president and missionary in the Cote D’Ivoire Mission. He was born in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, to Muana Jean Samy Muhemedy and Banana Marie Vicky Ntumba.

Sister Muhemedy is a ward Young Women president and former ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, institute teacher, ward family history consultant and nursery leader. She was born in Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo, to Ilunga Trudon Kalambayi and Monda Antoinette Nzeba.

Sonia Olmstead and Brian L. Olmstead | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brian L. Olmstead, 59, and Sonia Olmstead, five children, Cedar Creek Ward, Mount Pleasant Utah Stake: Zambia Lusaka Mission, succeeding President Ngqabutho F. Moyo and Sister Faithful Moyo. Brother and Sister Olmstead are former senior missionaries in the Madagascar Antananarivo South and Sierra Leone Freetown missions. Brother Olmstead is a former high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, YSA stake executive secretary, bishop, YSA bishopric counselor, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Young Men presidency counselor, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Finland Helsinki Mission. He was born in Bend, Oregon, to Paul Sherwood Olmstead and Wendy Lee Usher Olmstead.

Sister Olmstead is a former stake Primary presidency counselor, YSA stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society compassionate service leader, Sunday School teacher, Cub Scout leader and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Managua, Nicaragua, to George Robert Bitter and Sherry Lynn Meservy Bitter.

Brent C. Robinson and Lisa H. Robinson | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brent C. Robinson, 56, and Lisa H. Robinson, four children, Reading Ward, Centerville Utah North Stake: Philippines Antipolo Mission, succeeding President James G. Fantone and Sister Cynthia Fantone. Brother Robinson is a Young Men adviser and temple ordinance worker and former stake presidency counselor, stake Young Men president, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward executive secretary, Sunday School teacher, Primary teacher, scoutmaster and missionary in the Japan Osaka Mission. He was born in Alameda, California, to Lawrence R. Robinson and Roberta S. Robinson.

Sister Robinson is a Relief Society teacher, Church service missionary and temple ordinance worker and former ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women secretary, Young Women adviser, Sunday School teacher, Primary teacher, Primary music leader, ward temple and family history consultant and missionary in the Washington D.C. North Mission. She was born in Logan, Utah, to Lyle W. Hillyard and Alice T. Hillyard.

Mark Smith and Cherie Smith | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mark Smith, 62, and Cherie Smith, five children, Selah 1st Ward, Selah Washington Stake: New Mexico Albuquerque Mission, succeeding President Jeff Edwards and Sister Kathy Edwards. Brother Smith is a Sunday School teacher and former high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, elders quorum presidency counselor, temple ordinance worker, ward activity committee chair and welfare and self-reliance specialist. He was born in Bellevue, Washington, to James Lewis Smith and Marcia Daniel Smith.

Sister Smith is a stake Relief Society president and stake YSA adviser and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, temple ordinance worker, activities committee chair and Primary teacher. She was born in Yakima, Washington, to Alcid Joseph Roy and Felicia Arlene Ford.

David K. Taylor and Christine Taylor | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David K. Taylor, 59, and Christine Taylor, five children, Hidden Valley 4th Ward, Sandy Utah Hidden Valley Stake: Ecuador Guayaquil West Mission, succeeding President Adan Suárez and Sister Claudia Suárez. Brother and Sister Taylor are former senior missionaries in the Papua New Guinea Port Moresby Mission. Brother Taylor is a high councilor and former stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Young Men presidency counselor and missionary in the Puerto Rico Mission. He was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Dunn David Taylor and Georgie Mildred Taylor.

Sister Taylor is a YSA adviser and former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society compassionate service leader, Relief Society teacher, Young Women adviser and ward activity committee member. She was born in Salt Lake City to Jacob Looser and Rosmarie Looser.

KyLee Veenker and Todd L. Veenker | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Todd L. Veenker, 54, and KyLee Veenker, three children, Pleasant Grove 1st Ward, Pleasant Grove Utah Stake: México México City Chalco Mission, succeeding President Lenin Cerón and Sister Cristina de Cerón. Brother Veenker is an elders quorum president and former stake presidency counselor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president, elders quorum presidency counselor, scoutmaster, Primary teacher and missionary in the México México City South Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Lawrence Gerrit Veenker and Carlene Rae Veenker.

Sister Veenker is a Primary music leader and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor and Primary teacher. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Dell Lawrence Young and Vicki Roneen Young.