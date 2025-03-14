The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Raul T. Antonio and Eleanor C. Antonio | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Raul T. Antonio, 60, and Eleanor C. Antonio, four children, Pasay 1st Ward, Pasay Philippines Stake: Philippines Baguio Mission, succeeding President Gordon N. Wilson and Sister Dixie Wilson. Brother Antonio is a service mission leader and former stake presidency counselor, district president, stake executive secretary, bishop, elders quorum president, elders quorum presidency counselor, Church history specialist, temple ordinance worker, ward mission leader and missionary in the Philippines Bacolod Mission. He was born in Gerona Tarlac, Philippines, to Ricardo Antonio Antonio and Nieves Facun Taberna.

Sister Antonio is a service mission leader and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Church history specialist, Relief Society teacher, seminary teacher and missionary in the Philippines Bacolod Mission. She was born in Pasay City, Philippines, to Alejandro Rubadin Filipino Collado and Dolores Prudente Salipot Collado.

Christopher J. Brady and Shawna Brady | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Christopher J. Brady, 62, and Shawna Brady, four children, Monterey Ward, Mesa Arizona Boulder Creek Stake: México México City Northwest Mission, succeeding President Lynn W. Burnham and Sister Jenny Robinson Burnham. Brother Brady is a former stake president, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, missionary preparation teacher, temple and family history consultant and missionary in the Argentina Buenos Aires North Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Michael John Brady and Margaret Jeanne Brady.

Sister Brady is a stake Relief Society president and former stake Young Women president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, missionary preparation teacher and ward organist. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Alan Kent Van Wagenen and Arlene Van Wagenen.

Scott Broadbent and Kendra Broadbent | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Scott Broadbent, 63, and Kendra Broadbent, three children, Poulsbo 1st Ward, Silverdale Washington Stake: Brazil São Paulo West Mission, succeeding President David L. Hunt and Sister Amy F. Hunt. Brother Broadbent is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, elders quorum presidency counselor and missionary in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro Mission. He was born in Seattle, Washington, to Norville Rich Broadbent and Vera Leoyce Broadbent.

Sister Broadbent is a Sunday School teacher and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor and Primary teacher. She was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Morris Russell Kunz and Dona Gay Patterson.

Daniece D. Crump and Kyle R. Crump | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kyle R. Crump, 58, and Daniece D. Crump, three children, Centennial Ward, Peoria Arizona Stake: Chile Rancagua Mission, succeeding President Scott Y. Doxey and Sister Annelle Doxey. Brother Crump is a service mission leader and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president, ward Young Men presidency counselor, ward mission leader, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Spain Madrid Mission. He was born in American Fork, Utah, to Norman Ray Crump and Lois Ostergaard Crump.

Sister Crump is a service mission leader and former stake Young Women president, ward Young Women president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, activities committee chair, scout committee chair, Activity Days leader, Sunday School teacher, ward Relief Society teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Price, Utah, to Wilford Lavon Day and Marianne Winward Day.

Michael K. Harriesand Diann B. Harries | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Michael K. Harries, 60, and Diann B. Harries, four children, Chattahoochee Ward, Roswell Georgia Stake: Perú Trujillo North Mission, succeeding President David P. Hiatt and Sister Maria B. Hiatt. Brother Harries is a stake presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and former high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Argentina Buenos Aires South Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Willard James Harries Jr. and Dorothy Jeanne Harries.

Sister Harries is a stake Relief Society presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women secretary, Young Women adviser and seminary teacher. She was born in Oakland, California, to Ralph Raymond Barnes and Chloris Bowman Barnes.

Mel S. Huffaker and Dru Huffaker | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mel S. Huffaker, 62, and Dru Huffaker, six children, Mapleton 1st Ward, Mapleton Utah Stake: Oklahoma Oklahoma City Mission, succeeding President Ross N. Hugues and Sister Leslie Hugues. Brother Huffaker is a stake president and former high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high priests group leader, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Australia Brisbane Mission. He was born in Ajo, Arizona, to Melvin Forrest Huffaker and Grace Elaine McGrady.

Sister Huffaker is an institute teacher and former stake temple and family history consultant, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Sunday School teacher, Young Women adviser and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Humboldt, Tennessee, to Wendell Walter Jewell Sr. and Neely Joyce McCaskill.

Todd L. Knapp and Signe S. Knapp | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Todd L. Knapp, 59, and Signe S. Knapp, six children, Santa Clara 6th Ward, Eugene Oregon Santa Clara Stake: California Newport Beach Mission, succeeding President Mark Carter and Sister Shauna Carter. Brother Knapp is a ward missionary and former stake president, high councilor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men presidency counselor, ward mission leader and missionary in the Idaho Boise Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Lowell Arnold Knapp and Eldeen Knapp.

Sister Knapp is a Primary teacher, seminary teacher and ward temple and family history consultant and former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Gospel Doctrine teacher and missionary in the Belgium Brussels Mission. She was born in Vallejo, California, to Norman Allen Sorensen and Mollie Rose Sorensen.

Cynthia K. Koranteng and John A. Koranteng | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

John A. Koranteng, 62, and Cynthia K. Koranteng, four children, Agbogba Ward, Accra Ghana Madina Stake: Rwanda Kigali Mission, succeeding President Christian Mavinga and Sister Mariam Mavinga. Brother Koranteng is an MTC branch president and former Area Seventy, stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake executive secretary and elders quorum presidency counselor. He was born in Hohoe, Ghana, to Joseph Kwame Koranteng and Mercy Adwoa Ababio.

Sister Koranteng is a stake Relief Society president and former ward Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and Primary teacher. She was born in Accra, Ghana, to Benjamin Amu Antah and Yvonne Darkowa Dodoo.

Lance A. Loveland and Laura Coltrin Loveland | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Lance A. Loveland, 54, and Laura Coltrin Loveland, five children, Burley 8th Ward, Burley Idaho Stake: Texas Fort Worth Mission, succeeding President Jarom L. John and Sister Jamie Joy John. Brother Loveland is a Young Men adviser and former stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president, ward Young Men presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Spain Madrid Mission. He was raised in Brigham City, Utah, by Clinton Ardel Loveland and Julie Ann Sievers Loveland.

Sister Loveland is a stake Young Women president and former ward Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher and Young Women adviser. She was raised in Idaho Falls, Idaho, by Paul Ira Coltrin and Nancy Stallings Coltrin.

Carolina Xaltepec Jacinto de Luna and Luis Luna Luna | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Luis Luna Luna, 49, and Carolina Xaltepec Jacinto de Luna, three children, Tetenco Ward, Nealtican México Stake: México Hermosillo Mission, succeeding President Luis G. Zapata and Sister Purisima Zapata. Brother Luna is a stake president and temple ordinance worker and former high councilor, bishop, institute teacher, seminary teacher and missionary in the México Tampico Mission. He was born in Nealtican, Mexico, to Filemon Luna Perez and Tomasa de Luna Luna.

Sister Luna is a temple ordinance worker and former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and Primary teacher. She was born in Nealtican, Mexico, to Abel Xaltepec Tlatelpa and Marcelina de Xaltepec Jacinto.

Evgenii Markelov and Elena Markelova | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Evgenii Markelov, 43, and Elena Markelova, three children, Volzhski Ward, Saratov Russia Stake: Russia Yekaterinburg Mission, succeeding President Roman Nabatnikov and Sister Elena Nabatnikova. Brother Markelov is a stake president and former mission presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor, district presidency counselor, branch president, Sunday School teacher, seminary teacher, institute teacher and missionary in the Russia Yekaterinburg Mission. He was born in Saratov, Russia, to Anatoly Nikolaevich Markelov and Lyubov Nikolaevna Sukhova.

Sister Markelova is a stake Young Women presidency counselor and former stake Young Women president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher and missionary in the Russia Moscow West Mission. She was born in Saratov, Russia, to Sergey Nikolaevich Revyakin and Natalia Ebazerovna Revyakina Ganieva.

Pedro A. Miranda and María Ysabel Miranda | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Pedro A. Miranda, 54, and María Ysabel Miranda, two children, California Ward, Trujillo Perú Central Stake: México Villahermosa Mission, succeeding President Pablo H. Chavez and Sister Eunice Chavez. Brother Miranda is an elders quorum president and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Sunday School president, FSY representative and missionary in the Colombia Cali Mission. He was born in Marcona, Peru, to Hector Antonio Miranda Nieto and Azucena Georgina de Miranda Garcia.

Sister Miranda is a stake Primary music leader and Sunday School teacher and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, institute teacher and FSY representative. She was born in Lima, Peru, to Oscar Marcos Machuca Uribe and Alejandra Julia de Machuca Rivas.

Nikkii T. Sasser and Jared A. Sasser | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jared A. Sasser, 57, and Nikkii T. Sasser, four children, Lake Mountain 1st Ward, Saratoga Springs Utah Lake Mountain Stake: Brazil Ribeirão Preto Mission, succeeding President Richard T. Denning and Sister Laurie L. Denning. Brother Sasser is a stake president and former high councilor, stake assistant clerk, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward clerk, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Brazil São Paulo North Mission. He was born in New Haven, Connecticut, to Denver Glendaire Sasser and Marlene Edel Sasser.

Sister Sasser is a temple ordinance worker and former stake Young Women president, YSA stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, stake Young Women camp director, ward Young Women camp director, ward Primary secretary, Primary teacher, Activity Days leader, nursery leader and missionary in the California Sacramento Mission. She was born in Hailey, Idaho, to Gavin Adair Van Hook and Corienne Dilworth Van Hook.

Jane Sherman and Darrell C. Sherman | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Darrell C. Sherman, 60, and Jane Sherman, four children, Hermosa Groves Ward, Mesa Arizona Citrus Heights Stake: Washington Everett Mission, succeeding President Dan Oakes and Sister Shannon Oakes. Brother Sherman is a stake president and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Puerto Rico San Juan Mission. He was born in Tucson, Arizona, to Clyde Roger Sherman and Lenora McCray Sherman.

Sister Sherman is a former ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward missionary, Young Women adviser and missionary in the California Fresno Mission. She was born in Salt Lake City to Taylor Skeen Merrill and Joan Buehner Merrill.

Laren R. Walker and Caralee H. Walker | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Laren R. Walker, 56, and Caralee H. Walker, seven children, Eagle 2nd Ward, Eagle Idaho Stake: Italy Rome Mission, succeeding President Timothy D. Morris and Sister Cindy S. Morris. Brother Walker is a stake president and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, high priests group leader, scoutmaster and missionary in the Italy Milan Mission. He was born in Mesa, Arizona, to LeeRen L and Beverly Ray Walker.

Sister Walker is a ward communication specialist and former stake Young Women presidency secretary, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society presidency secretary, Primary music leader, sign language interpreter, ward music chair and missionary in the Denmark Copenhagen Mission. She was born in Payson, Utah, to Royce Larry and Carolyn Child Hermansen.

Trevor Williams and Amy Williams | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Trevor Williams, 52, and Amy Williams, four children, Lakewood Ward, Arlington Washington Stake: Brazil Santa Maria Mission, succeeding President Kevin Whitaker and Sister Lori Whitaker. Brother Williams is an institute teacher and mission presidency counselor and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, ward Young Men president, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Brazil Porto Alegre South Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Richard Earl Williams and Elizabeth Joanne Boyd Williams.

Sister Williams is an institute teacher and former stake employment specialist, ward Primary president, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward missionary, Young Women adviser, Primary teacher, Relief Society teacher, seminary teacher, choir director and missionary in the Oklahoma Tulsa Mission. She was born in Seattle, Washington, to Jack Russell Jenkins and Margaret Ann Jenkins.