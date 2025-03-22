These new mission leaders have been called to serve around the world — from Ghana to Guatemala

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Missionaries walk by the gardens on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, which use smart controllers and waterwise landscaping to contribute to the Church's water conservation efforts, the Church reported March 10, 2025.

The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Gustavo Antunes and Jéssica Vilas Boas Antunes | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gustavo Antunes, 46, and Jéssica Vilas Boas Antunes, three children, Orlando 1st Ward (Portuguese), Orlando Florida South Stake: Brazil Curitiba South Mission, succeeding President James A. Snyder and Sister Patricia E. Snyder. Brother Antunes is an elders quorum presidency counselor and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Sunday School president, Young Men adviser, seminary teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Brazil Curitiba Mission. He was born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Benedito da Costa Antunes and Mércia Roberto de Deus Antunes.

Sister Antunes is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former stake Young Women president, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor and Activity Days leader. She was born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Josemar Lopes de Souza and Maria Sonia Vilas Boas de Souza.

Judith P. Campbell and James M. Campbell | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

James M. Campbell, 59, and Judith P. Campbell, six children, Cottonwood 13th Ward, Salt Lake Cottonwood Stake: New Hampshire Manchester Mission, succeeding President Steven T. Hayden and Sister Anne Hayden. Brother Campbell is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, high priests group secretary, ward clerk, Young Men adviser, scoutmaster and missionary in the France Paris Mission. He was born in Bountiful, Utah, to Maurice Lewis Campbell and Karen Martin McCoun.

Sister Campbell is a Nursery leader and former stake Primary president, stake Primary music leader, ward Primary president, ward Primary music leader, ward Primary presidency counselor and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in Ogden, Utah, to Wayne Skeen Peterson and Joan Jensen Peterson.

Kirt Christensen and Emily Christensen | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kirt Christensen, 51, and Emily Christensen, three children, Opportunity Ward, Spokane Washington East Stake: Honduras San Pedro Sula East Mission, succeeding President Ron Ostler and Sister Kaye Ostler. Brother Christensen is an elders quorum president and former stake Young Men presidency counselor, stake social media specialist, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president, Young Men adviser, seminary teacher and missionary in the Costa Rica San José Mission. He was born in Logan, Utah, to Carl Vance Christensen and Connie Lyn Christensen.

Sister Christensen is a Primary music leader and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser and ward Young Women camp director. She was born in Salt Lake City to Mark Daniel Spear and Karen Sue Worthen Spear.

Aristóteles S. Galán and Loryn E. Galán | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Aristóteles S. Galán, 52, and Loryn E. Galán, four children, La Luz Ward, Quito Ecuador Stake: El Salvador San Salvador West Mission, succeeding President C. Leroy Breinholt and Sister Kelly Breinholt. Brother Galán is a mission presidency counselor and former national assistant communications director, stake president, stake Young Men president, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward executive secretary, institute teacher, seminary teacher and missionary in the Ecuador Guayaquil North Mission. He was born in Santa Rosa, Ecuador, to Ovidio Galán López and Esperanza Emelina Pereira Matamoros.

Sister Galán is an area organization adviser and former stake Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and seminary teacher. She was born in Huigra, Ecuador, to Carlos Trajano Vintimilla Velez and Amanda Raquel Mora de Vintimilla.

Matthew P. Grow and Caryn M. Grow | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Matthew P. Grow, 52, and Caryn M. Grow, six children, Purple Sage Ward, Middleton Idaho East Stake: Spain Madrid North Mission, succeeding President Christopher L. Eastland and Sister Trista S. Eastland. Brother Grow is a stake senior missionary specialist and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward executive secretary, ward Young Men president, ward mission leader, elders quorum presidency counselor and missionary in the Spain Málaga Mission. He was born in Culver City, California, to Cecil Scott Grow and Rhonda Lee Grow.

Sister Grow is a stake senior missionary specialist and former ward Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society secretary, Primary teacher, Activity Days leader and Relief Society compassionate service leader. She was born in Newport Beach, California, to Lanny Dee Green and Wanda Ilene Green.

Lysander D. Guevarra and Gigi G. Guevarra | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Lysander D. Guevarra, 48, and Gigi G. Guevarra, three children, San Pablo 3rd Ward, San Pablo Philippines Stake: Philippines Naga Mission, succeeding President Paul S. Hansen and Sister Nancy Hansen. Brother Guevarra is a stake president and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishopric counselor, ward mission leader and missionary in the Philippines Olongapo Mission. He was born in San Pablo City, Philippines, to Alexander Anenias Guevarra and Gertrudes Empeño Dioso Guevarra.

Sister Guevarra is a self-reliance group facilitator and stake cultural arts director and former stake Young Women president, stake activities committee chair, Primary music leader, Sunday School teacher, seminary teacher and missionary in the Philippines Olongapo Mission. She was born in San Pablo City, Philippines, to Teodoro Briones Guerra and Julieta Dioño Cababat Guerra.

Sione I. Langiand 'Ana Latu Langi | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sione I. Langi, 46, and ‘Ana Latu Langi, four children, Liahona 1st Ward (English), Nuku’alofa Tonga Liahona Stake: Tonga Nuku’alofa Mission, succeeding President Richard Kaufusi and Sister Ofa P. Kaufusi. Brother Langi is a mission presidency counselor and former stake president, high councilor, bishopric counselor, ward clerk, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Nevada Las Vegas West Mission. He was born in Nuku’alofa, Tonga, to Salesi Langi and Fifita Holeva Langi.

Sister Langi is a former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Tongatapu, Tonga, to Saulala Latu and Fetutuki Latu.

Stacey K. Lythgoe and Christopher A. Lythgoe | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Christopher A. Lythgoe, 58, and Stacey K. Lythgoe, four children, Santa Rosa Ward, Camarillo California Stake: Arizona Mesa Mission, succeeding President David L. Stapleton and Sister Barbara J. Stapleton. Brother Lythgoe is a temple ordinance worker and former stake president, high councilor, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, JustServe specialist, seminary teacher and missionary in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro Mission. He was born in Laguna Beach, California, to Jack Watt Lythgoe and Betty Jo Lythgoe.

Sister Lythgoe is a stake Relief Society president and temple ordinance worker and former stake Primary presidency counselor, stake Young Women secretary, ward Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society secretary, Primary teacher and Relief Society teacher. She was born in Salt Lake City to John Gary Nielsen and Pia Santina Nielsen.

Léandre Malonga and Perpétue Malonga | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Léandre Malonga, 53, and Perpétue Malonga, two children, Mpaka 2nd Ward, Pointe-Noire Republic of the Congo Stake: Democratic Republic of the Congo Mbuji-Mayi Mission, succeeding President Aimé Gamfina and Sister Stéphanie Gamfina. Brother Malonga is a mission presidency counselor and former high councilor, high priests group leader, branch president, branch presidency counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, public affairs director and missionary in the Ghana Accra Mission. He was born in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, to Gilbert Malonga and Alphonsine N’koussou.

Sister Malonga is a ward Relief Society president and former stake Young Women president, district Relief Society president, district Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and ward Relief Society secretary. She was born in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, to Michel Longo and Lémbozolobantou Martine.

Eddie Pincay and Veronica Pincay | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Eddie Pincay, 62, and Veronica Pincay, four children, Samborondón Ward, Samborondón Ecuador Stake: Guatemala Retalhuleu Mission, succeeding President Rulon S. McKay and Sister Martha W. McKay. Brother Pincay is a mission presidency counselor and former Area Seventy executive secretary, stake president, stake presidency counselor, stake clerk, bishop, elders quorum president, elders quorum presidency counselor, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Ecuador Quito Mission. He was born in Guayaquil, Ecuador, to Julio Sigfredo Pincay Pincay and Ana Lucrecia Carpio Becerril.

Sister Pincay is a ward Primary presidency counselor and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, seminary teacher, Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Durán, Ecuador, to Hernis Bartolo Aristega Mendez and Maria Azucena de Aristega Matamoros.

Tammy Rogers and Rainey S. Rogers Sr. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Rainey S. Rogers Sr., 60, and Tammy Rogers, five children, McKinney 2nd Ward, McKinney Texas Stake: Idaho Idaho Falls Mission, succeeding President Todd E. Becker and Sister Amber E. Becker. Brother Rogers is a high councilor and former bishop, branch presidency counselor, elders quorum president, Primary teacher, seminary teacher, trek manager and missionary in the England Birmingham Mission. He was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Delbert Lyman Rogers and Vergie Ann Speed Rogers.

Sister Rogers is a Primary teacher and temple ordinance worker and former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, public affairs director, ward Young Women camp director, ward Young Women sports specialist, young single adult adviser and trek manager. She was born in McKinney, Texas, to William Ryan Crump and Ruby Nell Norris.

David B. Salmons and Ann Salmons | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David B. Salmons, 56, and Ann Salmons, four children, Alexandria 1st Ward, Mount Vernon Virginia Stake: Washington Kennewick Mission, succeeding President John Quereto and Sister Corey Quereto. Brother Salmons is an Addiction Recovery Program facilitator and former stake Young Men president, high councilor, bishop, single adult bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president and missionary in the Nevada Las Vegas Mission. He was born in Vero Beach, Florida, to William Luther Sr. Salmons and Georgeanne Davenport.

Sister Salmons is an Addiction Recovery Program facilitator and former ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, public affairs director, Relief Society compassionate service leader, Relief Society ministering secretary, Primary teacher, Relief Society teacher, Cub Scout leader and Nursery leader. She was born in Salt Lake City to Joseph Newell Waller and Sherrie Ann Burgener.

Anne C. Smith and Daniel T. Smith | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Daniel T. Smith, 58, and Anne C. Smith, seven children, Verrado Ward, Surprise Arizona West Stake: Paraguay Asunción North Mission, succeeding President Wade G. Alleman and Sister Stephanie K. Alleman. Brother Smith is a former stake president, bishop, elders quorum president, institute teacher, seminary teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Chile Santiago South Mission. He was born in Glendale, California, to Joseph Alvin Smith and Ruth Marguerite Smith.

Sister Smith is a seminary teacher and temple ordinance worker and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Addiction Recovery Program facilitator, young single adult adviser and choir accompanist. She was born in Provo, Utah, to John Richard Connelly and Cheryl Anne Connelly.

James B. Terry and Cherie T. Terry | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

James B. Terry, 59, and Cherie T. Terry, five children, Laurens Branch, Greenville South Carolina Stake: Kansas Wichita Mission, succeeding President JayDee Barr and Sister Machelle Barr. Brother and Sister Terry are former Church service missionaries at the Columbia South Carolina Welfare Bishops' Storehouse. Brother Terry is an elders quorum president and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Mississippi Jackson Mission. He was born in Bountiful, Utah, to Verlan J Terry and Sharol Deane Terry.

Sister Terry is a ward Young Women president and former stake Relief Society president, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Primary secretary, Primary music leader, Relief Society teacher, Sunday School teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Panguitch, Utah, to Jerry Lee Thomas and Sadie Toinette Thomas.

P. Kurt Thorderson and Tera R. Thorderson | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

P. Kurt Thorderson, 62, and Tera R. Thorderson, three children, Bigfork Ward, Kalispell Montana Stake: México Mérida Mission, succeeding President Alejandro Olguin and Sister Liliana Garcia de Olguin. Brother Thorderson is a mission presidency counselor and former stake presidency counselor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishopric counselor, ward clerk, seminary teacher and missionary in the Argentina Buenos Aires South Mission. He was born in Coronado, California, to John Richard Thorderson and Carol King Thorderson.

Sister Thorderson is a Relief Society teacher and former stake Young Women president, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, seminary teacher, Primary music leader and ward organist. She was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Douglas Lee Ramsay and Sharon McQuivey Ramsay.

Jacob S. Walker and Nicea M. Walker | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jacob S. Walker, 48, and Nicea M. Walker, five children, Laie 1st Ward, Laie Hawaii North Stake: Philippines Quezon City Mission, succeeding President Bryan Willets and Sister Carla Willets. Brother Walker is a bishop and former high councilor, stake clerk, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the West Indies Mission. He was born in Canoga Park, California, to David William Walker and Carolyn Victoria Walker.

Sister Walker is a former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary music leader and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Steven Jay Perry and Leslie Marie Perry.