Learn about new leaders of 16 missions who will serve from Nevada to Nicaragua

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July, except for the Mouras, who will begin in March.

Jorge Antonio Avalos and Isamary Avalos | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jorge Antonio Avalos, 52, and Isamary Avalos, two children, Allende Ward, Piedras Negras México Stake: México Querétaro Mission, succeeding President Gregory K. Stapley and Sister Deborah E. Stapley. Brother Avalos is a mission presidency counselor and former stake president, bishop, branch president, bishopric counselor, branch clerk and missionary in the México Culiacán Mission. He was born in Palau, Mexico, to Marcelino Avalos Rodriguez and Juana Rosales Arevalo.

Sister Avalos is a former ward Young Women president, institute teacher, seminary teacher and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Allende, Mexico, to Rodolfo Zamarripa Morado and Rosa Elva de Zamarripa Santana.

Mandy K. Brooks and Andrew N. Brooks | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Andrew N. Brooks, 48, and Mandy K. Brooks, three children, Bozeman 3rd Ward, Bozeman Montana Stake: Perú Lima North Mission, succeeding President Neal Manly and Sister Christina Manly. Brother Brooks is a stake presidency counselor and former bishop, high councilor, stake Young Men president, elders quorum president, scoutmaster and missionary in the New Jersey Morristown Mission. He was born in Reno, Nevada, to Martin Joseph Brooks and Jeanette Lynn Brooks.

Sister Brooks is a ward Young Women president and former JustServe specialist, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Didsbury, Alberta, to Scott Douglas Cameron and Pamela Lynn Cameron.

Tammi Coleman and Kyle Coleman | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kyle Coleman, 58, and Tammi Coleman, four children, Hansen Park Ward, Kennewick Washington Stake: Nevada Las Vegas West Mission, succeeding President Bruce T. Nielsen and Sister Keri P. Nielsen. Brother Coleman is a bishop and former high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishopric counselor and missionary in the México Culiacán Mission. He was born in Chelan, Washington, to Gary Jerome Coleman and Judith Renee Coleman.

Sister Coleman is a stake Young Women presidency counselor and former ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Logan, Utah, to Robert Horace Haworth and Henriette Haworth.

G. Darren Cox and Rachelle Cox | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

G. Darren Cox, 54, and Rachelle Cox, four children, Emerald Valley Ward, Henderson Nevada Green Valley Stake: Georgia Atlanta Mission, succeeding President Ozani Farias and Sister Giovanna Farias. Brother Cox is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, elders quorum president, stake assistant executive secretary and ward executive secretary. He was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Grant David Cox and Georgia Marian Reed Cox.

Sister Cox is a service missionary and former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor and stake emergency preparedness specialist. She was born in Monticello, Utah, to Allan Lafe Tracy and Diane Johnson Tracy.

L. Guido Cristobal and Zadir Peralta Diaz | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

L. Guido Cristobal, 53, and Zadir Peralta Diaz, four children, Huachipa Ward, Lima Perú Campoy Stake: Bolivia La Paz Mission, succeeding President Fabian A. Bottari and Sister Mirna Curaba Bottari. Brother Cristobal is an Area Seventy and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishopric counselor, branch president, stake executive secretary, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Perú Arequipa Mission. He was born in Pasco, Peru, to Leoncio Cristobal Alvarez and Julia Adela de Cristobal Celestino.

Sister Peralta Diaz is a ward Primary presidency counselor and former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher and Young Women adviser. She was born in Puno, Peru, to Carlos Alfredo Peralta Macedo and Marleny Concepcion de Peralta Diaz.

Tim Fewkes and Karen Fewkes | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Tim Fewkes, 50, and Karen Fewkes, four children, Crystal Springs 1st Ward, San Mateo California Stake: Argentina Buenos Aires South Mission, succeeding President Alejandro A. Queirolo and Sister Maria Cecilia Queirolo. Brother Fewkes is a stake president and temple ordinance worker and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president, scoutmaster and missionary in the Texas San Antonio Mission. He was born in San Mateo, California, to Timothy Alfred Fewkes and Ada Earline Fewkes.

Sister Fewkes is a seminary teacher and temple ordinance worker and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary music leader, Relief Society compassionate service leader, Relief Society teacher and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Calgary, Alberta, to William James McBride and Matilda Carol McBride.

Scott G. Hess and Wendy S. Hess | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Scott G. Hess, 62, and Wendy S. Hess, four children, Cedar Ridge Ward, Broken Arrow Oklahoma Stake: Idaho Boise Mission, succeeding President Clark B. Maxwell and Sister Kari C. Maxwell. Brother Hess is an Area Seventy executive secretary, seminary teacher and temple ordinance worker and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Italy Padova Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Gary Leland Hess and Barbara Anne Hess.

Sister Hess is a seminary teacher and former stake Primary president, ward Primary president, Primary music leader and seminary teacher. She was born in Van Nuys, California, to Ronald Blaine Stapley and Julie Ann Stapley.

Ugwu Chukwuemeka Ihesiene and Akudo Ugo Ihesiene | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ugwu Chukwuemeka Ihesiene, 53, and Akudo Ugo Ihesiene, four children, Umuahia 1st Ward, Umuahia Nigeria Stake: Nigeria Benin City Mission, succeeding President Ignatius Baidoo and Sister Adelaide Baidoo. Brother and Sister Ihesiene are former senior missionaries in the Africa West Area and Nigeria Enugu missions. Brother Ihesiene is a former high councilor, stake temple and family history consultant, bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, high priests group leader and temple ordinance worker. He was born in Amaekpu, Nigeria, to Frederick Chukwuemeka Ihesiene and Oluchi Uloma Ihesiene.

Sister Ihesiene is a former ward Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Ndoro, Oboro, Ikwuano, Nigeria, to Francis Echegh Ebillah and Patricia Chima Ebillah.

Debra Matheson and Boyd C. Matheson | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Boyd C. Matheson, 59, and Debra Matheson, five children, Manila 9th Ward, Pleasant Grove Utah Manila Stake: Indiana Indianapolis Mission, succeeding President Gary M. Riding and Sister Melissa W. Riding. Brother Matheson is a former bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president, high priests group leader, Primary teacher and missionary in the Japan Kobe Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Robert Cooper Matheson and Carol Jean Matheson.

Sister Matheson is a former stake Relief Society president, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary secretary, ward choir director, Primary music leader, Relief Society compassionate service leader, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Brazil São Paulo North Mission. She was born in Kennewick, Washington, to William Vere Casper and Joan Casper.

Maristela Moura and Paulo O. Ribeiro de Moura | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Paulo O. Ribeiro de Moura, 64, and Maristela Moura, three children, Ecoville Ward, Curitiba Brazil Iguaçu Stake: Brazil São Paulo South Mission, succeeding President Milton Queiroz and Sister Sandra Queiroz. Brother Moura is an MTC presidency counselor and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, district presidency counselor, bishop, branch president, bishopric counselor, branch presidency counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Brazil Curitiba Mission. He was born in Resende, Brazil, to Newton Ribeiro de Moura and Yedda Oliveira Ribeiro de Moura.

Maristela S. Nogueira Moura is an MTC Relief Society presidency counselor and former stake Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Sunday School teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Resende, Brazil, to Ismael Nogueira and Ruth Queiroz da Silva Nogueira.

Kurtis B. Parker and Carla Parker | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kurtis B. Parker, 53, and Carla Parker, five children, Old Hickory Ward, Nashville Tennessee Stake: Oregon Salem Mission, succeeding President Dale M. Phillips and Sister Jackie L. Phillips. Brother Parker is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, high priests group leader, ward Young Men president, ward missionary and missionary in the West Virginia Charleston Mission. He was born in Logan, Utah, to Brent Dattage Parker and Sharon Kay Parker.

Sister Parker is a coordinating council communication director and former stake communication director, JustServe specialist, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Primary music leader, seminary teacher, ward missionary and missionary in the Ecuador Quito Mission. She was born in Logan, Utah, to Rodney Jay Brown and Sandra Claire Brown.

Tonn K. Petersen and Jami L. Petersen | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Tonn K. Petersen, 48, and Jami L. Petersen, five children, Foxtail Ward, Meridian Idaho Linder Stake: México México City East Mission, succeeding President Gregory L. Staker and Sister Shannon R. Staker. Brother Petersen is a stake president and former bishop, elders quorum president, stake executive secretary, ward mission leader and missionary in the Dominican Republic Santo Domingo West Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Nord Victor Petersen and Nancy Jane Kimball Petersen.

Sister Petersen is a Nursery leader and former stake youth conference director, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor and ward missionary. She was born in Ogden, Utah, to Robert Wayne Bell and Linda Follett Bingham.

Kerrie Stone and Todd B. Stone | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Todd B. Stone, 62, and Kerrie Stone, three children, Shamrock Park Ward, Idaho Falls South Stake: Iowa Iowa City Mission, succeeding President Denny Barney and Sister Nichole Barney. Brother Stone is a Primary worker and Gospel Doctrine teacher and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward executive secretary, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Connecticut Hartford Mission. He was born in Rexburg, Idaho, to Terril Ronald Stone and Kendra McDaniel.

Sister Stone is a Primary worker and Gospel Doctrine teacher and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake music chair, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward music chair, choir director and missionary in the Argentina Buenos Aires North Mission. She was born in Salt Lake City to Glenn Theron Pinder and Georganna Pinder.

William Summerhays and Karen Summerhays | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

William Summerhays, 51, and Karen Summerhays, four children, Kalaheo Ward, Kauai Hawaii Stake: Perú Iquitos Mission, succeeding President Mark E. Hopkin and Sister Karen F. Hopkin. Brother Summerhays is a stake president and former high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum presidency counselor, seminary teacher, ward Young Men presidency counselor and missionary in the Argentina Salta Mission. He was born in San Francisco, California, to Bruce Patton Summerhays and Carolyn Summerhays.

Sister Summerhays is a Relief Society teacher and former ward Young Women president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary secretary, Primary music leader, Primary pianist, Primary teacher, seminary teacher, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Sunday School teacher and Activity Days leader. She was born in San Diego, California, to James Douglas Barton and Colleen Barton.

Walter R. Venegas and Carla Venegas | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Walter R. Venegas, 38, and Carla Venegas, two children, Santo Domingo Ward, Heredia Costa Rica Stake: Nicaragua Managua North Mission, succeeding President Roger Perez and Sister Edith Rocha Cerpas. Brother Venegas is an area temple and family history adviser and former stake president, stake executive secretary, branch president, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men secretary, institute teacher and missionary in the Guatemala Guatemala City Central Mission. He was born in San Jose, Costa Rica, to Rafael Angel Venegas Astua and Noemy Mayela Arias Diaz.

Sister Venegas is an area temple and family history adviser and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, branch Young Women presidency counselor and branch Primary presidency counselor. She was born in San José, Costa Rica, to Carlos Valverde Avalos and Deyanira Novoa Aguilar.

Fa'aleaga Young Yen and Tili Romona Young Yen | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Fa’aleaga Young Yen, 53, and Tili Romona Young Yen, five children, Waterlea Park Ward, Auckland New Zealand Penrose Stake: Papua New Guinea Lae Mission, succeeding President Charles W. Hosea and Sister Uinise Hosea. Brother Young Yen is an elders quorum activity coordinator and Sunday School teacher and former stake president, high councilor, stake Young Men president, stake Sunday School president, bishop, bishopric counselor, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Samoa Apia Mission. He was born in Fagamalo, Savai’i, Samoa, to Uela Young Yen and Sineva Young Yen.

Sister Young Yen is a Sunday School teacher and former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Primary teacher, Relief Society teacher, seminary teacher and ward temple and family history consultant. She was born in Wellington, New Zealand, to Meliula Meafou Fata and Pona Fata.