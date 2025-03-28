This week on social: President Holland invites members to have the temple ‘go through’ them

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, invites Latter-day Saints worldwide to “fully rededicate” themselves to the Lord and have the temple “go through” them on social media March 24, 2025.

This week on social media, President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his impressions after rededicating the Toronto Ontario Temple. He invited Latter-day Saints worldwide to “fully rededicate” themselves to the Lord and not simply “go through the temple,” but to have the temple go through them.

Also, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught that lifelong learning needs to involve lifelong learning and study of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Other leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints testified of the blessings of faith and service, as well as invited their friends and followers on social media to join April 2025 general conference.

Having rededicated the Toronto Ontario Temple Sunday, March 23, President Holland posted on social media March 24, inviting others to consider what they have done in their spiritual lives throughout the past 18 months — the same amount of time the temple was closed for renovations.

“I hope we have searched our own souls and have been truly anxious to visit the closest house of the Lord to us,” he said. “I hope we have remembered that it is what we do when we are outside the temple that testifies we understand what we earned and promised inside the temple.”

President Holland then pleaded for members worldwide to, whatever their circumstances, “pledge” their best efforts to improve and fully rededicate themselves to Jesus Christ and His work. He wrote: “May we rededicate ourselves to not simply ‘go through the temple,’ but may we have the temple ‘go through us.‘”

Also, on March 27, President Holland shared a scripture message from 3 Nephi 22, testifying that while mortality is difficult, the Lord’s promises of kindness, mercy and peace are sure.

“Lifelong learning needs to involve lifelong spiritual learning,” Elder Christofferson told thousands of high school seniors and young adults throughout the Utah Area in a devotional broadcast March 5.

Elder Christofferson shared a video of his remarks on social media March 26.

“You can’t get to the bottom of all there is in the richness of the gospel in one life, so don’t worry about running out,” he reassured viewers, adding that the scriptures provide endless opportunities to learn the Lord’s character and what they can become.

In honor of his wife’s birthday, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a video clip March 23, where his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, recounted the experience she had reading a 1969 letter from her father to her mother.

“It was a letter he had lovingly prepared for her in case anything should happen to him,” she said.

Page five of this letter, Sister Andersen told viewers, instructed her mother to forgive their widowed neighbor’s mortgage debt, should she not be able to repay the money. Sister Andersen explained that the amount their neighbor owed them would have been equivalent to more than $10,000 in today’s money.

“Daddy gave her the money to save her home so she would not have to move,” she said. “That is the soul of a righteous man who has been enlarged by the priesthood which he honored.”

Primary General President Susan H. Porter posted on social media March 26 about how the “youngest members” of the Friedrichsdorf Germany Stake worked to provide emotional relief to those affected by the devastating flash floods that hit Spain at the end of October 2024.

“These wonderful children, driven by compassion and a desire to help, assembled emotional first aid kits for families in need,” President Porter wrote. “Their efforts brought comfort and hope to those affected, proving that even the smallest hands can make a significant impact.”

Sharing her excitement for April 2025 general conference, Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared on the Young Women Worldwide account March 25 that there are many “wonderful ways” to prepare.

“One of my favorite things to do to prepare is to read talks from the Prophet and the Apostles from the most recent conference,” she said.

Sister Spannaus then encouraged others to share what they do to prepare for the “spiritual feast.”

“You’ve got this because He’s got you,” Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, testified in a video clip posted March 25 on the Young Men Worldwide account.

In this video, which shared parts of his October 2024 general conference message, Brother Wilcox reminded others that they are working hand in hand with Jesus Christ. “As your relationship with him deepens, you hold each other tighter and tighter until you are firmly clasped together,” he said.

Brother Wilcox then invited others to join April 2025 general conference to feel the Savior’s love and receive His guidance. Also, on March 21, Brother Wilcox shared how impressed he was with the youth in the Philippines after seeing them recite the Aaronic Priesthood quorum theme during a recent assignment.