The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is working along with other local and global relief organizations to help those affected by devastating flash floods in Spain.

Meteorologists estimate a year’s worth of rain fell in just a few hours in areas around Valencia, Spain — the country’s third largest city — on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Many people were caught and swept away in the flood waters, and the death toll continued to climb this week as rescuers searched for survivors, according to media reports.

The Church’s Europe Central Area presidency — Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, president and his counselors, Elder Jack N. Gerard and Elder James W. McConkie III, all General Authority Seventies — wrote in a letter that they are “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of many lives” and express their “love and support to the people of those communities as they face this awful calamity.”

An area spokesperson said they are continuing to assess the safety of Church members and any damage to Church buildings.

All missionaries in the area are safe and accounted for, according to a spokesperson for the Church.

A woman throws a damaged chair into the street after floods in Massanassa, just outside of Valencia, Spain, on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Alberto Saiz, Associated Press

The letter on ChurchofJesusChrist.org from the area presidency in its entirety reads:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of many lives because of the floods that hit southern and eastern parts of Spain. We express our love and support to the people of those communities as they face this awful calamity.

“The Church of Jesus Christ, along with other local and global relief organizations, is actively involved in providing assistance and support for ongoing recovery efforts. Our prayers, and the prayers of Latter-day Saints across Europe, are with all of them.”

A man stands among flooded cars piled up in Valencia, Spain, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. | Manu Fernandez