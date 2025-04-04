Read about the new leaders of 6 missions serving from Mexico to the Philippines

Newly called mission leaders listen to instruction at the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Monica Bartholomew and Brent A. Bartholomew | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brent A. Bartholomew, 54, and Monica Bartholomew, four children, Mountain Point 4th Ward, Draper Utah Mountain Point Stake: Chile Santiago South Mission, succeeding President Jeffrey H. Rosenlund and Sister Jodee K. Rosenlund. Brother Bartholomew is a Primary teacher and temple ordinance worker and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward mission leader and missionary in the Chile Santiago North Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Michael Allen Bartholomew and Barbara Jessee Bartholomew.

Sister Bartholomew is a Primary teacher and temple ordinance worker and former stake Primary secretary, ward Young Women president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Activity Days leader and service missionary in the Draper Utah Temple. She was born in Beaver, Utah, to Howard W. Bradshaw and LaVern Beaumont Bradshaw.

Alberto Castro and Elisa Castro | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Alberto Castro, 46, and Elisa Castro, two children, Presidentes Ward, México City Tlahuac Stake: México Aguascalientes Mission, succeeding President Richie Webb and Sister Becky Webb. Brother Castro is a temple and family history consultant and former area temple and family history adviser, stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, ward clerk and missionary in the México Hermosillo Mission. He was born in Nealtican, Mexico, to Jonas Castro Mendez and Antonia de Castro Luna.

Sister Castro is a temple and family history consultant and former area temple and family history adviser, stake Young Women president, stake Primary president, stake single adult representative, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, institute teacher and missionary in the México Hermosillo Mission. She was born in Mexico City, Mexico, to Miguel Angel Perez Rodriguez and Manuela Blanco Cordoba.

Kirk Gadberry and Cindy Gadberry | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kirk Gadberry, 58, and Cindy Gadberry, four children, Pecan Creek Ward, Denton Texas Stake: Washington Seattle Mission, succeeding President Raymond L. Henderson and Sister Sara Henderson. Brother Gadberry is a temple ordinance worker and Young Men adviser and former high councilor, stake executive secretary, branch president, branch Young Men president, branch clerk, Nursery leader and missionary in the Korea Daejeon Mission. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, to Melvin Odell Gadberry and Frances Ann Gadberry.

Sister Gadberry is a Primary teacher and Primary activities leader and former stake Young Women president, Sunday School teacher, and has held various callings in branch Relief Society, Young Women and Primary. She was born in Brigham City, Utah, to David Richard Christensen and Kathryn Christensen.

Stacy M. Lindsay and Joseph L. Lindsay | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Joseph L. Lindsay, 57, and Stacy M. Lindsay, four children, Bonita Springs Ward, Naples Florida Stake: Philippines Cauayan Mission, succeeding President Ricardo D. Cobing and Sister Manolita P. Cobing. Brother Lindsay is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, seminary teacher and missionary in the England Bristol Mission. He was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Thomas Wayne Lindsay and Rita Kay Newton.

Sister Lindsay is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, seminary teacher, Primary music leader and missionary in the Ohio Akron Mission. She was born in Henderson, Nevada, to Rudolph George Konold and Sunny Lee Konold.

Lisa Page and Steven J. Page | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Steven J. Page, 61, and Lisa Page, five children, Kannapolis Ward, Charlotte North Carolina Central Stake: Brazil Fortaleza East Mission, succeeding President Nathan M. Tanner and Sister Angela M. Tanner. Brother Page is a former stake president, high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Brazil Recife and Brazil Brasilia missions. He was born in Burlington, North Carolina, to Lindsey Phillip Page and Myra Ann Aldridge Page.

Sister Page is a former assistant coordinating council communications director, stake communications council member, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women secretary, Primary music leader, Primary teacher, Relief Society teacher and Young Women adviser. She was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, to Jack Brown Jenkins and Annie Isabelle Monroe Jenkins.

Joseph Vance and Lori Vance | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Joseph Vance, 56, and Lori Vance, seven children, Ridgefield Ward, Ridgefield Washington Stake: Washington D.C. North Mission, succeeding President Todd P. Clarke and Sister Heather Clarke. Brother Vance is a temple ordinance worker and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president and missionary in the California San Jose Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Howard Everett Vance and Laura Margaret Vance.

Sister Vance is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and former stake Young Women president, Primary music leader, seminary teacher and missionary in the Illinois Chicago Mission and Virginia Roanoke Mission. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Elmo Clinton Keck and Cheryl Lynne Mason Keck.