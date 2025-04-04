This week on social: President Eyring says Christ’s Resurrection fills him with ‘happy anticipation’

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, bears testimony of the Savior's Atonement and Resurrection.

This week on social media, President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, testified of the comfort that comes through a testimony of Christ’s Resurrection. He said that knowing he will eventually hold his deceased loved ones in his arms again has delivered him from grief and filled him with “happy anticipation.”

Also, other Church leaders posted about following the Savior courageously, studying the gospel with others and preparing to hear the Lord’s voice through his Prophet and Apostles at April 2025 general conference.

“Life ends early for some and eventually for us all,” President Eyring posted Tuesday, April 1. “Each of us will be tested by facing the death of someone we love.”

President Eyring explained that while the “hardest part” of this test is learning to navigate the sorrow and grief, which can “persist like a chronic ache,” the Savior understands and feels each person’s individual grief.

“He knows you perfectly,” President Eyring testified. “He knows your heart. So He can know which of the many things you can do will be best for you as you invite the Holy Ghost to comfort and bless you.”

By the inspiration of the Spirit, he continued, all those who seek it can receive a testimony of Christ’s Resurrection and be comforted by a “clear view” of the glorious reunion ahead.

In a recent Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gave counsel regarding choices, warning listeners against the “contradictory voices” that discourage and ridicule those who follow the Savior.

“Yours is not the only generation whose faith in God has been challenged and ridiculed,” Elder Uchtdorf said in a video clip of his remarks posted March 30. “This seems to be part of the mortal test for all of God’s children.”

Elder Uchtdorf then quoted the Savior’s words to His disciples in John 15:19 and reminded listeners that they do not answer to the world, they “answer to God.”

One day, all will kneel before the Lord and confess that Jesus is the Christ, he taught. “On that day, it will be clear that His is the only voice that ever really mattered.”

Speaking at April 2023 general conference, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited listeners worldwide to contemplate how they can model the teaching and celebration of the Savior’s Resurrection with the same “balance, fullness and rich religious tradition” as His birth.

“We should be taking steps to celebrate Easter in creative new ways: in art, literature, children’s games, poetry, music, dance, festivals, bells, special concerts. This is our greatest festival,” Elder Stevenson said, quoting New Testament scholar N.T. Wright.

The Primary Worldwide account shared a clip of his remarks April 1, inviting listeners to share and consider what Easter traditions they have felt inspired to start this year. On April 2, Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, posted a video to the same account, reemphasizing Elder Stevenson’s message.

She said: “I testify as we study the life and Resurrection of Jesus Christ more intentionally in our homes, we will feel His strength and love more powerfully in our lives.” Sister Wright then announced plans to post a variety of ideas in the coming week to help children feel the joy of a Christ-centered life and Easter.

“Being gathered together is a gospel principle emphasized throughout the Doctrine and Covenants,” wrote Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a March 30 social media post.

Accompanying Elder Gong’s caption was a video of him and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, sharing their impressions as they studied the scriptures.

“I am just struck by the great generosity of the Lord that we see in these scriptures,” Sister Gong said, referring to sections 29-40 of the Doctrine and Covenants.

Elder Gong encouraged his friends and followers on social media to study the scriptures with others, in addition to their personal study. A longer version of Elder and Sister Gong’s scripture study together was posted on the Gospel Learning and Teaching account March 31.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson posted March 31 to the Relief Society Worldwide account, reminding Latter-day Saint women around the world that wherever they live, their lineage starts in Nauvoo.

“As members of the Relief Society, our roots were put down here,” she wrote. “I hope you feel connected to this sacred space where the women set aside the cares of the world and focused exclusively on our Savior Jesus Christ and on making covenants with Him.”

Pondering on the upcoming April 2025 general conference, Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared her thoughts on revelation and the testimony given by a young Primary boy in a sacrament meeting she recently attended.

This Primary boy “shared that it is important to heed the first promptings we receive,” she wrote in her April 3 social media post. “In this child’s simple and powerful words, ‘You should always listen to the first answer of Jesus Christ.‘”

Sister Yee taught that although there may be times when fear and doubt “lead us to rationalize away a small prompting or gentle feeling,” those who trust in God can find the courage to act in faith.

“May this general conference weekend,” she continued, “be one where we hear His voice in the ways we need most, my dear friends.”

On Tuesday, April 1, the Young Women general presidency shared a conversation they had regarding how they prepare for general conference on the Young Women Worldwide social media account.

“Knowledge carefully recorded is knowledge available in time of need,” said Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, as she recalled a teaching from the late Elder Richard G. Scott.

Ranging anywhere from food to note-taking, the Young Women general presidency invited viewers to share with them and others how they prepare for general conference.

In a similar spirit, the Young Men Worldwide account posted a video compilation Tuesday, April 1, which contained quotes from the Young Men general presidency’s past general conference messages.

“Change is possible, repentance is a process and worthiness is not flawlessness,” said Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, in his October 2021 general conference message.

The Young Men general presidency reminded their friends and followers to join general conference on April 5 and 6 and asked them to share how they are preparing their hearts to hear messages from the Prophet and Apostles.

Also, on April 3, Brother Michael T. Nelson, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, announced on the Young Men Worldwide account that there will be a youth choir participating in one of the sessions of April 2025 general conference.

On March 31 and April 2, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, posted two separate videos of conversations she had with Primary members Tagg and Reeve.

In these conversations, Sister Browning asked both Tagg and Reeve to share how they are preparing for general conference and why it is important for all, including children, to listen to the messages shared.

“The prophets are telling you how to be more like Jesus,” Tagg told Sister Browning in the video posted March 31. Likewise, 7-year-old Reeve shared in the video posted April 2 that she will be watching general conference in preparation for her baptism.

After retelling the story in Luke 7 of the repentant woman who washed the Savior’s feet with her tears, Sister Wright taught others in an April 1 social media post that as they recognize the “true charity and pure love” offered through Christ’s sacrifice, they, too, will find themselves figuratively at the Savior’s feet, washing them with their tears.

“This precious daughter of God was a woman who changed,” she said. “And that change was manifest not only in her heart but also in her actions.”