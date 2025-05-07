Service blesses everyone, Bishop Caussé says to business, civic leaders

Bishop Gérald Caussé, presiding bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at Crossroads of the World: International Trade Summit at Zions Bancorporation’s Technology Center in Midvale, Utah, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé testified to business and civic leaders about the role of helping others as a means of blessing individuals and organizations while speaking at the Crossroads of the World: International Trade Summit in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 7.

Bishop Caussé invited those attending the conference to make service a part of the organizations they represent.

“If service isn’t yet a core value in your organization, I encourage you to make it one,” he said. “Service doesn’t just benefit the community. It also strengthens businesses and other organizations.”

The annual conference regularly draws international government and business leaders as both speakers and attendees to discuss topics affecting international trade. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is a global church and has been represented by its leaders at the conference before. Bishop Caussé also spoke at the event in 2024.

Bishop Gérald Caussé, presiding bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at Crossroads of the World: International Trade Summit at Zions Bancorporation’s Technology Center in Midvale, Utah, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

In his address this year, the presiding bishop of the Church showed how Utah, with its high concentration of Latter-day Saints, can be an example around the world of how service can benefit members of a community.

“It’s no coincidence that Utah is a leading state in economic growth and in volunteer service,” he said. “These two are connected. The values people develop through service, often beginning at a young age, carry over into their professional lives, driving hard work, dedication and innovation.”

Giving back to a community is done with service that includes donation of time, energy and resources, Bishop Caussé said. He highlighted some of the Church’s most recent data shared in its annual report, Caring for Those in Need 2024 Summary.

“We give and serve because we strive to follow the example and teachings of Jesus Christ,” he said.

Bishop Caussé then referenced the Savior’s lesson recorded in Luke 3:10-11.

“When His followers once asked, ‘What shall we do then?’ Jesus replied, ‘He that hath two coats, let him impart to him that hath none; and he that hath meat, let him do likewise.’ We believe that same instruction applies to His disciples today. With so many in the world who lack even the basics, we have a responsibility to share the blessings that we enjoy.”

He then pointed to three specific parts of the Church’s report as examples of service rendered from the previous year. In the report, the Church highlighted the relief provided through humanitarian efforts, the difference made through volunteer service and the immediate and long-term benefits provided through welfare and self-reliance initiatives of the Church.

3 ways the Church helps care for those in need: 1. Humanitarian efforts The Church supports thousands of humanitarian projects that aid those in need, regardless of race, gender, nationality or religious affiliation. 2. Volunteer service Volunteer service is the backbone of our humanitarian and welfare and self-reliance efforts. It is made possible by the commitment of members, missionaries and friends of the Church. These volunteer efforts include community service projects, disaster clean-up and service missionary work at Church welfare and self-reliance operations. 3. Welfare and self-reliance initiatives Welfare and self-reliance efforts primarily benefit Church members and include fast-offering assistance, self-reliance groups, mental and emotional health support, employment services, education programs and more. Source: 2024 Caring for Those in Need Summary

Bishop Caussé said the Church helps provide care and supplies resources to those who are facing challenges meeting their basic needs. These needs are addressed within the Church through the counseling of ecclesiastical leaders. Larger needs of an entire community or area affected by broad challenges are addressed from Church headquarters or its many area offices around the world. These efforts alleviate the most crucial immediate needs like water, food, shelter, medical care and disaster relief.

While the organization of service activities may take place at differing levels of the Church, it is always the individual son or daughter of God who renders that service to a fellow child of God in need.

“I’m especially glad to see so many young people getting involved,” he said. “In fact, one exciting trend is the rise of JustServe clubs in high schools — usually started by a few students who care about service and then invite their friends to join.”

Beyond the immediate needs of an individual, family or community, the Church also works to provide opportunities to individuals who may need educational resources or support finding employment, Bishop Caussé said.

The Church has created a family of universities, including BYU–Pathway Worldwide and the Perpetual Education Fund. It also has various employment centers, localized employment specialists in stakes, wards and branches of the Church. Self-reliance classes built around financial education, language opportunities and emotional resilience are also available throughout much of the world.

“As much as I wish we could feed every hungry child, shelter every person in need and care for everyone who is sick, we know the Church alone can only do so much,” Bishop Caussé said. “But when many organizations and individuals share that same commitment to serving others, our combined impact can reach far beyond what any one of us could do alone.”

Bishop Causse closed with a quote from President Russell M. Nelson from an October 2019 general conference message.

“Giving help to others —making a conscientious effort to care about others as much as or more than we care about ourselves — is our joy,” President Nelson said.