Church spends $1.45 billion to care for those in need during 2024, annual summary outlines

Jade Spradley, right, thanks volunteers with a hug after a Latter-day Saint work crew removed a large tree from her backyard in St. Petersburg, Florida, in October 2024. Thousands of Latter-day Saint volunteers cleared debris in multiple states after Hurricanes Helene and Milton hit the Southeast U.S.

With a desire to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ and to seek and reach out to “the one,” The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expended $1.45 billion in 192 countries and territories in 2024. This included 3,836 humanitarian projects, fast offering assistance and commodities, and 6.6 million hours of volunteer work.

The Church’s Caring for Those in Need 2024 Summary was released Tuesday, March 25, on C aringSummary.ChurchofJesusChrist.org . This summary highlights humanitarian aid, volunteer service and welfare and self-reliance efforts worldwide.

An introduction from the First Presidency thanks members and friends of the Church who acted on the invitation to find the one and to love their neighbor through generous donations of their time and resources.

Representatives from both the Zacamil Hospital and the Benjamín Bloom Children's Hospital express their gratitude for a donation made by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in San Salvador, El Salvador, in October 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“This summary shows how, together, we have cared for God’s children through initiatives such as responding to emergencies, feeding the hungry, and caring for the well-being of women and children,” wrote President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring .

Caring for God’s children helps them to feel His divine love, they wrote. The summary includes resources and services provided to assist members of the Church, but also describes humanitarian aid and relief given to all of God’s children throughout the world.

“Heavenly Father loves each of His children and recognizes the good work they do. We invite you to continue serving and loving those around you. May God bless you in your inspiring efforts,” says the introduction.

Women demonstrate how a new tap stand works after the opening of a motorized borehole in Lugwara Quarters, Mayuge District, Uganda, on May 14, 2024. | WaterAid

The entire 48-page 2024 summary is available in 17 languages. A map displays where all of the Church’s humanitarian projects took place in 2024.

2024 Church donations and service at a glance

The $1.45 billion in expenditures helped care for those in need through humanitarian efforts, outreach and relief, food and commodities, fast-offering assistance and more. Through funding and commodities, the Church supports thousands of humanitarian projects around the world without regard to race, nationality or religious affiliation. To do this, the Church also worked with other organizations such as UNICEF, World Food Programme, Project HOPE, CARE, WaterAid, ShelterBox and more.

Welfare and self-reliance efforts primarily benefit Church members and include fast-offering support, food orders, educational programs, employment services, emotional health support, group meetings and more.

In addition to the 6.6 million hours volunteered by Church members in welfare, self-reliance and humanitarian activities, thousands of other projects were fulfilled through the JustServe platform — a free website and app connecting charitable and nonprofit organizations with volunteers.

Missionaries sort and organize unlabeled cans of food during a Light the World service project by the meetinghouse and temple in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Dec. 17, 2024. | Katee Bailey

Worldwide aid

732 healthcare projects.

710 emergency relief projects.

591 food security projects.

267 clean water, hygiene and sanitation projects.

71 mobility projects.

JustServe

134,143 new JustServe users registered.

30,236 new JustServe projects created.

Service by members and missionaries

8,097,952 Relief Society sisters who contributed to hours of ministering work.

12,277 welfare and self-reliance missionaries.

Building self-reliance

128,028 self-reliance group participants.

10,809 Deseret Industries associates served.

2,503 addiction recovery meetings per week.

579 education projects.

Global initiative for women and children

First grade students eat lunch in Planes de Rio Grande, Honduras. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is supporting the efforts of Catholic Relief Services in various countries to provide girls and young women with nutrition education and counseling, micronutrient supplements and nutritious foods. | Oscar Leiva/Silverlight for Catholic Relief Services

The Relief Society organization is leading the Church’s global initiative for women and children . This year’s summary highlights those efforts to improve the health and well-being of women and children around the world, especially through child nutrition, maternal and newborn care, immunizations and education.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson has said, “Global progress starts with nourishing children and strengthening women. When you bless a woman, you bless a family, a community, a nation. When you bless a child, you invest in the future.”

This initiative is done globally as the Church funds and oversees efforts with nonprofit organizations. It is also done on a local level when members of the Church care for their families and those around them.

Other takeaways from the Caring for Those in Need 2024 Summary

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints help unload emergency supplies from an Azul airplane at a military airport in Canoas, Brazil, following severe flooding in the Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 8, 2024. | Photo courtesy of Divulgação Azul

The Church provides relief after emergencies by striving to meet immediate physical needs — such as shelter, food and water donations and through cleanup efforts — as well as psychological support to bring hope and resilience.

Clean water and sanitation is a priority for the Church, as is environmental stewardship, vision care and healthcare and mobility.

Education is prioritized through resources such as BYU–Pathway Worldwide, the Perpetual Education Fund, EnglishConnect and more.

The Church seeks to build self-reliance through housing support, mental health resources, Family Services, employment services and self-reliance courses. In 2024, the addiction recovery program was renamed “Healing through the Savior: The Addiction Recovery Program.”

About these efforts Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé has said , “We seek to minister to our neighbors — near and far — to make the world a better place for all.”

Getting involved in serving the community

JustServe volunteers on the left help serve meals to those in need in Houston, Texas, on May 24, 2024, after a derecho storm hit the city and caused widespread destruction. | Provided by Josette Padilla Eager

When President Nelson was preparing to mark his 100th birthday in 2024, he invited all to reach out and serve the one just as Jesus Christ described in the parable of the lost sheep.

“Who do you know who may be discouraged? Who might you need to reconcile with or ask for forgiveness? Has one name been on your mind lately, though you haven’t quite known why? As you bring these questions to the Lord, He will inspire you to know how you can reach out and lift one who needs help,” President Nelson said last June .

Members of the Church around the world embraced that invitation in 2024 and can continue to do so .

“During His earthly ministry, the Savior set the example of caring for those in need in personal ways,” said Blaine Maxfield, managing director of Welfare and Self-Reliance Services. “His love for all of God’s children inspires us to serve as He would — striving to meet needs while helping others grow in self-reliance.”

One page of the summary is titled “Serving the one in your community.” This has a list of ideas to consider for serving the one in need, including making a meal, sending a note, saying thank you, meeting a friend, listening, mentoring and more.

On almost every other page, other suggestions are made to help people think about ways they can take part in the Church’s initiatives and relief efforts. Look for the box that says, “What can I do?”

Freshly baked bread waits to be sliced and packaged at the Deseret Bakery on Welfare Square in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Tents fill the area near new wooden houses at a refugee and migrant shelter run by Senda de Vida, in Reynosa, Mexico. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, working with Reynosa DIF and the Catholic church, donated 30 wooden structures and two water purification systems to Senda de Vida. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A farmer places dried rice stalks as mulch around the community vegetable garden in Gbarnga, Liberia, on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

School children in Ogun, Nigeria, show enthusiasm for the new classrooms, desks and supplies donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Build-a-School Initiative, and COAFRICA on Dec. 18, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Volunteers move harvested produce from The Vegetable Garden to the Taber Food Bank in August 2024 in Taber, Alberta, Canada. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Missionaries in the Adriatic North Mission load boxes of hygiene kits on a truck for delivery on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The kits were given to agencies in neighboring countries as part of a Light the World service project. | Sister Kathryn Bates

Camilla, queen consort and wife of the British monarch King Charles III, attends the ribbon-cutting of the Preschool of Hope, funded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Apia, Samoa. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Children and parents sign up for free health screenings at the Makati East Philippines Stake Center on July 20, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Primary school students eat their lunch in their classroom in Belle Onde village, Hinche municipality, Haiti, on April 8, 2024. The World Food Programme's home-grown school feeding program received an $8 million contribution from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sept. 24, 2024. | © WFP/Alexis Masciarelli