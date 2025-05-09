Panel of Church leaders answers questions on discouragement, priorities and learning the language of the Spirit

From left, BYU–Pathway President Brian K. Ashton, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles participate in a BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional broadcast on Friday, May 9, 2025.

On behalf of the executive committee for Church education, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles assured students enrolled in BYU–Pathway Worldwide of the Savior’s love. “You are His. You are His disciple, and He yearns to bless you as you prepare,” he testified.

Sitting beside Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson — who are also members of the executive committee — during a devotional broadcast on Friday, May 9, Elder Christofferson said he spoke for the three of them as he bore witness of the Savior.

“We bless you that you’ll have His influence with you through the Holy Spirit continually,” said Elder Christofferson to the tens of thousands of BYU–Pathway students scattered around the globe.

With BYU–Pathway Worldwide President Brian K. Ashton acting as a facilitator during the broadcast, the leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints answered questions on a variety of topics, including learning to recognize the influence of the Holy Ghost, how to handle feeling overwhelmed and how to deepen one’s discipleship of Jesus Christ.

From left, BYU–Pathway Worldwide President Brian K. Ashton, Elder D. Todd Christofferon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson participate in a BYU–Pathway devotional broadcast on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Screenshot from byupathway.edu

Preparing for the Second Coming

When asked about how a BYU–Pathway education can help students prepare for the return of the Savior, Elder Christofferson noted that preparation is not so much about events but about preparing a people to receive the Lord.

“That means, I think, that each of us ought to strive to be the best we can be and then influence others — serve, and lift, and help others in the same way,” said Elder Christofferson.

Elder Rasband noted that in his most recent general conference talk, “I had the strongest of impressions to include a portion about BYU–Pathway, for the benefit of the students, so that they would know all over the world how much the Lord loves them and how important they are in the majesty of this moment and the hastening of the Lord’s work.”

President Johnson shared Doctrine and Covenants 88:78-80, where the Saints are commanded to “be instructed in doctrine, in the law of the gospel” as well as learn “of things both in heaven and in the earth, and under the earth; things that have been, things which are, things which must shortly come to pass; things which are at home, things which are abroad; the wars and the perplexities of the nations, and the judgments which are on the land; and a knowledge also of countries and of kingdoms.” They are to do this so that they “may be prepared in all things” (verse 80).

Said President Johnson: “That’s key. As we prepare for the Second Coming of our Savior, Jesus Christ, we’re prepared when we obtain an education; not just that spiritual learning but also learning that prepares us temporally and that allows us then to participate more fully in building up His kingdom.”

Learning the language of the Spirit

The next question focused on how to learn to obtain, recognize and follow the promptings of the Holy Ghost.

Elder Rasband shared Moroni 7:16, “For behold, the Spirit of Christ is given to every man, that he may know good from evil; wherefore I show unto you a way to judge; for every thing which inviteth to do good, and to persuade to believe in Christ, is sent forth by the power and gift of Christ.”

If a prompting feels good or right, then it’s coming from the Lord and a person should act on it, Elder Rasband said.

As a child, President Johnson said, she was taught that the Holy Ghost would feel like a warm blanket — comforting. “That’s not the way the Holy Ghost always works for me now,” she commented.

Now she will sometimes receive a prompting or a nudge that can be a bit uncomfortable or out of her comfort zone. But as she acts upon it, she realizes it is an expression from Him.

Elder Christofferson said: “We all need to learn the language of the Spirit. ... And it is like learning any language. It takes some effort, some practice, some experience.”

The curriculum for learning the language of the Spirit is the scriptures. “The more we’re in the scriptures, the more attuned we are to the Spirit and the more we recognize the Spirit,” Elder Christofferson taught.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional broadcast on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Screenshot from byupathway.edu

Dealing with discouragement

After a recent trip to Brazil, President Ashton noted that many BYU–Pathway students spoke of feeling overwhelmed — with school, employment, callings, family and other expectations. “You three do so much,” he told the visiting Church leaders. “Do you ever get discouraged or overwhelmed? And what is your best tool for lifting your spirits when you do feel discouraged?”

President Johnson shared that she listens to the words of President Russell M. Nelson every morning. “That makes a difference for me. [President Nelson] is optimistic. He’s joyful. Listening to him and his words reinvigorates me,” she said. “And I head out the door thinking, ‘I can do this because President Nelson’s doing it.’ So that’s a tool that I use that keeps me ready to go.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional broadcast on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Screenshot from byupathway.edu

Not all things in our day are created equal, said Elder Rasband, who then shared Matthew 6:33, “Seek ye first the kingdom of God, and His righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”

When he makes his to-do list, Elder Rasband said he makes sure Heavenly Father and building His kingdom are on there first. “That’s as simple as prayer. That’s as simple as scripture study. It’s as simple as telling my wife I love her.”

Elder Christofferson echoed Elder Rasband’s counsel to prioritize. “If you do the most important things first and work your way through priorities, somehow it does get done, and there’s no reason you can’t call on God for help.”

He shared 2 Nephi 32:9, “You must pray always, and not faint; that ye must not perform any thing unto the Lord save in the first place ye shall pray unto the Father in the name of Christ, that he will consecrate thy performance unto thee, that thy performance may be for the welfare of thy soul.”

Said Elder Christofferson, “He’s inviting us to ask for His help day by day, moment by moment.”

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks during a BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional broadcast on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Screenshot from byupathway.edu

Becoming more like Him

The purpose of the Church Educational System is to develop disciples of Jesus Christ. In response to a question about how to increase discipleship, President Johnson invited listeners to choose now — as President Nelson has invited — to be a lifelong disciple of Jesus Christ, to make and keep covenants with Him. “Because I know that when you do, you will be blessed by His healing and strengthening power,” she said.

Elder Rasband encouraged students to make decisions early in life so they don’t need to debate in times of crisis. “Make your decisions early, even commit them unto the Lord, maybe through another loved one or person that you trust. And the Lord will help you to keep your discipleship throughout your life.”

Love the Lord, love God and express gratitude, Elder Christofferson added. “Feel and express your gratitude to Them continually. There’s something about feelings and expressions of gratitude that brings the Spirit and, I think, would strengthen anyone’s discipleship.”

He also encouraged students to continually serve. “Whenever you have a chance to serve in the Church, whatever the calling may be, take it. Do it well. Do it the best you can. … Just always have a calling. Be involved in His work and be serving Him as His disciple.”