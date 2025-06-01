The following new temple president and matron have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service when the temple is dedicated.

Sidney Allen Connor and Melody Ann Connor | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sidney Allen Connor and Melody Ann Hammer Connor, Lisbon Ward, Hiram Ohio Stake, called as president and matron of the Cleveland Ohio Temple. President Connor is a temple sealer, ward Sunday School president, and a former stake president, bishop, and high councilor. He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, to Woodrow Glenn Johnson and Lois Jean Porter.

Sister Connor is a ward Primary president and temple ordinance worker and a former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and seminary teacher. She was born in Farmington, New Mexico, to AC Hammer and Lila Margarita Hammer.