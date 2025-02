2025 temple leadership assignments

A map of the world showing the number of temples in various areas of the world that have new presidents and matrons called to serve beginning in 2025.

The First Presidency has called the following couples to serve as temple presidents and matrons. They will begin their service in September or when the new temples (indicated with an asterisk) are dedicated.

*new temple

Africa Central Area

Africa South Area

Temple President Matron Durban South Africa Charles Magaqa Phumzile Doreen Magaqa Harare Zimbabwe* Dunstan G.B.T. Chadambuka Pertunia Chadambuka

Africa West Area

Asia Area

Temple President Matron Hong Kong Chi Yin Lo Chui Ping Yuen

Asia North Area

Brazil Area

Canada Area

Caribbean Area

Temple President Matron San Juan Puerto Rico Ruben Pomales Maria Pomales Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Francisco J. Tejada Aidelaida A. Pichardo de Tejada

Central America Area

Temple President Matron Panama City Panama To be announced To be announced Quetzaltenango Guatemala Amilcar Raul Robles Sandra Fuentes de Robles Tegucigalpa Honduras Nery Rodríguez Olivia Rodríguez

Eurasian Area

Temple President Matron Kyiv Ukraine To be announced To be announced

Europe Central Area

Europe North Area

Temple President Matron Lisbon Portugal Celso Bueno Cabral Jane Lucia M.S. Cabral London England Julian Jones Susan Jones

Mexico Area

North America Central Area

North America Northeast Area

North America Southeast Area

Temple President Matron Birmingham Alabama Duane D. Tippets Lori Tippets Nashville Tennessee Robert D. Dennis Holly Dennis

North America Southwest Area

North America West Area

Pacific Area

Temple President Matron Melbourne Australia Afereti Iuli Lepeka Iuli Nuku’alofa Tonga Sione Tatafu Angakehe Tafuna Malia Pelenatita Tafuna Perth Australia Darryl Ferris Peta Margaret Ferris Suva Fiji Paul B. Whippy Olive M. Whippy

Philippines Area

Temple President Matron Davao Philippines* Edgar Cabrera Jocelyn Cabrera Manila Philippines Edgardo E. Fernando Rosemarie Fernando

South America Northwest Area

Temple President Matron Cochabamba Bolivia René Juán Cabrera Balanza Teresa Perales de Cabrera Lima Peru Gino Galli Marleni Galli Quito Ecuador Luis Ayala Nedy Ayala

South America South Area

Utah Area