Elder Stevenson addresses Latter-day Saint U.S. Air Force Academy graduates at uplifting baccalaureate service

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reads the names of Latter-day Saint graduates in the U.S. Air Force Academy class of 2025 at the annual baccalaureate service in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sunday, May 25, 2025.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addressed the Latter-day Saint graduates in the U.S. Air Force Academy class of 2025 at the annual baccalaureate service on Sunday, May 25.

It was a rainy evening in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where the spirits of seniors, families and guests were not dampened but rather uplifted and encouraged.

Each Memorial Day weekend preceding the official graduation ceremonies on the academy base later in the week, a baccalaureate service honors the Latter-day Saint cadets and incorporates spiritual reflection and guidance to a class who will receive new assignments to continue their military careers after graduation.

The ceremony this year was held in the Latter-day Saint meetinghouse on Lexington Drive in northern Colorado Springs, due to a renovation project at the iconic chapel located on the Air Force Academy campus.

The service began with the congregation singing, “America the Beautiful,” a patriotic anthem written by Katharine Lee Bates after experiencing the majesty of Pikes Peak for herself in the late 1800s.

A poem called “High Flight” by John Gillespie Magee Jr. was read by Cadet 1st Class Denver Dalpias. It reflects on the beauty of the skies from a pilot’s point of view. Cadets experience pilot training while students at the academy.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to Latter-day Saint graduates in the U.S. Air Force Academy class of 2025 at the annual baccalaureate service in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sunday, May 25, 2025. | Peggy Kinnaird

Elder Stevenson said he was thrilled and amazed to visit the Air Force Academy and he and his wife don’t often get the chance to speak in such an intimate setting.

He reflected on the origin of “America the Beautiful” and how it was written atop of Pikes Peak. “That’s going to be special for me the rest of my life.”

He said that he will report back to Church President Russell M. Nelson after his visit and say, “I felt their [cadets’] strength, their power. I feel I have come from Zion to Zion.”

Elder Stevenson began by talking about the growth of the Church and how there are 3,600 stakes and more than 17 million members worldwide. There are now 205 dedicated temples, with the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple dedicated that same day.

He showed a slide of the Ecca family, who joined the Church in Nigeria in 1979 and couldn’t wait to enjoy the blessings of the temple.

He then showed a slide with a map of Africa that includes 29 temples under construction, dedicated or announced.

“That’s what we describe as the Lord hastening His work in His time,” he said.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to Latter-day Saint graduates in the U.S. Air Force Academy class of 2025 at the annual baccalaureate service in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sunday, May 25, 2025. | Peggy Kinnaird

Elder Stevenson said that in the future, no matter where military assignments take the cadets, there will likely be a temple close to them. “This is a time when the fullness of the gospel is spreading throughout the world.”

The presentation continued with an emphasis on four points. The first is to “Enjoy the blessings of a bishop.”

Elder Stevenson said each bishop is instructed to minister to the cadets, to get acquainted with them, to love them and to build a friendship with them.

“You must say, ‘Bishop, I’m here to serve you in whatever capacity or manner you have.’”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to Latter-day Saint graduates in the U.S. Air Force Academy class of 2025 at the annual baccalaureate service in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sunday, May 25, 2025. | Peggy Kinnaird

The second, is to “Maintain a gospel perspective.” He said, “Keeping this gospel perspective is like holding onto the iron rod.”

The third emphasis is “Maintain a spiritual balance.” This is a challenge for all to maintain a balanced life indicating their spirituality.

“The Lord is the fulcrum; our relationship with the Lord allows us to maintain this critical balance,” he said.

The final point Elder Stevenson emphasized was to know, “The Lord will help you.” He said this in respect to keeping the constant companionship of the Holy Ghost and the right to receive promptings and answers to prayers.

He concluded with his testimony. “Jesus Christ is the Chief Cornerstone, this is His Church, we are stewards of His Church, I bear witness of God the Father, of Jesus Christ and the Holy Ghost.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, greet Latter-day Saint graduates in the U.S. Air Force Academy class of 2025 at the annual baccalaureate service in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sunday, May 25, 2025. | Peggy Kinnaird

Andrew Espinosa, cadet 1st class, who will attend intelligence officer training at Goodfellow Air Force Base in Texas after graduation, said it was special to hear the address from Elder Stevenson. “It’s the best way to end cadet life and to start life as an officer in the Air Force.”

“He gave some excellent guidance that will be useful for our career and future life. The part on spiritual balance was the highlight for me,” Espinosa said.

Denver Dalpias, cadet 1st class, will continue undergraduate pilot training at Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma after graduation. He said: “I feel motivated now to focus on Christ as I balance spirituality with the demands of officership. I love how Elder Stevenson guides us to focus our lives on temples, especially when we go out into this world. We are blessed to have an international Church.”