An infographic of the 2024 statistical report of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, released on April 5, 2025.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued the following statistical report during the April 2025 general conference concerning the growth and status of the Church, with the information current as of Dec. 31, 2024.

An information graphic showing the latest statistical report information of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — as reported in April 2025 general conference — compared to past statistical information. | Church News graphic

Church units

Stakes — 3,608

Missions — 450

Wards and branches — 31,676

Church membership

Total membership — 17,509,781

New children of record during 2024 — 91,617

Converts baptized during 2024 — 308,682

Missionaries

Full-time teaching missionaries — 74,127

Senior service missionaries — 31,120

Young service missionaries — 4,192

Total full-time and service missionaries — 109,439

Temples

Temples in operations — 194

Temples under construction — 59

Additional temples announced — 114

16 temples dedicated in 2024

8 temples under renovation or reconstruction in 2024

The statistical information was first published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.