Read about the new leaders of the Chile Puerto Montt Mission

The following new mission president and companion have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Ben MacKay, 49, and Jen MacKay, four children, Edgewater Ward, Mount Vernon Washington Stake: Chile Puerto Montt Mission, succeeding President Cristian J. Gervic and Sister Patricia Gervic. Brother MacKay is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, stake Young Men president, stake public affairs assistant director, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Uruguay Montevideo Mission. He was born in Carmichael, California, to Brian Reynolds MacKay and Shiona Elizabeth Florence MacKay.

Sister MacKay is a seminary supervisor and former seminary teacher, stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake Young Women secretary, ward Young Women president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Chile Viña del Mar Mission. She was born in Mount Vernon, Washington, to Loyd Louis Frazier and Joan Elizabeth Frazier.