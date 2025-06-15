This Father’s Day on social: Gratitude for peacemaking fathers

A photo of Church President Russell M. Nelson surrounded by loved ones, from a social media post he uploaded on Father's Day, June 15, 2025. He first gave the quote in his April 1994 general conference talk, “Teach Us Tolerance and Love.”

On the morning of Sunday, June 15 — celebrated in many countries around the world as Father’s Day — President Russell M. Nelson expressed gratitude for all the fathers who act as peacemakers in their homes and communities.

“Fathers, as you become peacemakers in your homes, you can literally thwart the influence of the adversary,” he wrote on social media. “As you demonstrate the charity that true followers of Jesus Christ manifest, the Lord will magnify your efforts beyond your loftiest imagination.”

The Prophet acknowledged his own father as an example of a peacemaker during his childhood. “I have tried my very best to carry over his righteous influence into my own family, which now includes hundreds of people — each of whom I love dearly!”

He added a promise: “As you follow the Prince of Peace, you will become His peacemakers.”

President Nelson was among general authorities and general officers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who recognized, commended and thanked fathers and father figures on Sunday.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles applauded his dad, Walter Gong, as a wonderful father and compassionate man who served many years as a stake patriarch.

“Regardless of our relationship with our earthly father, each of us has a Heavenly Father,” said Elder Gong. “He knows us by name and loves us individually. Please always remember that you can turn to Him for comfort.”

He continued, “Our Heavenly Father loves you eternally and will always be there for you.”

As a child, Primary General President Susan H. Porter and her brother, Rodney, looked forward to the time they could become a mom or a dad.

“No matter our current situation, we can help children prepare for the joy of parenthood as they love and teach their children,” she wrote on social media. “We also know that parenthood can come with heartache and trials, but today on Father’s Day, let’s focus on the joy.” She listed several of these joys of fatherhood.

Those in the premortal realm all “shouted for joy” (Job 38:7) at the plan of a loving Heavenly Father to come to earth, explained President Porter. “Surely, a part of that joy was the opportunity to form families and for men to experience the joy of fatherhood, to love, teach and help bring Heavenly Father’s precious children back home to Him.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, paid tribute to God-fearing men who keep their covenants. “Men who lovingly and valiantly choose to provide for, protect and nurture their families. I believe men are the very best version of themselves when they show up for their wives and their children because what matters most in this life is that which lasts longest,” she wrote.

Sister Wright recalled how her husband, Brother James Wright, served as a bishop and would have limited time between work and his calling. Yet, “he always puts God first and then the Holy Ghost lets him know what comes second.”

She told their children, “Because your dad puts God first, you will always be safe in our home.” Applying this to her social media audience, Sister Wright added, “I cannot imagine a greater blessing for children (and women) throughout the world than to be safe and loved in their homes.”

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox — first counselor in the Young Men general presidency — posted a photo of his parents, who have both passed away, from when the family lived in Ethiopia, Africa. “My dad was helping to improve education programs there in the ’60s,” said Brother Wilcox.

He referred to Elder Ulisses Soares’ dedicatory prayer on the Nairobi Kenya Temple last month. “Dear Father, we are deeply grateful unto Thee for those members of Thy Church who lived here as expatriates in the 1960s, who began to gather in their own homes and laid the foundation for the establishment of Thy Church in this beautiful land,” prayed Elder Soares, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Brother Wilcox added: “When I read that, I felt so proud of my dad. Happy Father’s Day.”

For Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, Father’s Day is a celebration of fatherhood — past, present and future. “It can also be a precious opportunity for us to gently help our boys catch the vision of their future divine roles. We can teach them now of the joy and honor of being a father who protects, teaches and nurtures in their homes, just as our Heavenly Father lovingly does for each of us.”

A few years ago, Sister Browning saw a painting of a young father who resembled a future version of her then-teenaged son. “When I went home that day, he and I chatted about the joy of family, the blessing of children, and the importance of his future role in God’s great and eternal plan,” she wrote.

“Some of us may have sons who are still young,” with dreams of exciting professions and other personal pursuits, noted Sister Browning. “Also, I know that within their hearts is planted the divine potential to one day lead, love and lift as fathers in their own families.”

On Friday, June 13, Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus — second counselor in the Young Women general presidency — posted a video of her husband, Brother Alin Spannaus, that she shared in BYU Women’s Conference 2024.

In the video, Brother Spannaus explains a thought he had one day: “You will not have biological children.” He decided to talk to the Lord about it, and his sadness disappeared. “That was the only moment in my life that this was an issue, and it was solved through a simple and honest prayer.”

Brother Spannaus expressed the unforgettable moment of holding their first daughter and the eternal love he felt. “Even though I don’t know what it is and how it is to have a biological child, I don’t think it is going to be very different than what we have felt when we held them for the first time in our arms.”