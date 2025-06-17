Learn about the new leaders of 2 missions in Philippines, Central Europe

Missionaries in the Chile Viña del Mar Mission smile before a devotional with Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Matthew R. Clarke and Janine T. Clarke | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Matthew R. Clarke, 64, and Janine T. Clarke, five children, Eastdell Ward, Sandy Utah Granite South Stake: Philippines Cebu Mission, succeeding President Omer D. Fernandez and Sister Amalia B. Fernandez. Brother Clarke is an Area Seventy and former general Young Men advisory council member, stake president, high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, Young Men adviser and missionary in the Japan Tokyo North Mission. He was born in Boise, Idaho, to John Richard Clarke and Barbara Jean Clarke.

Sister Clarke is a Relief Society teacher and temple ordinance worker and former recreation camp administrator, stake Young Women president, ward Young Women president, Young Women adviser and ward choir director. She was born in Concord, California, to Vern Mumford Tueller and Carol Lee Tueller.

Peter Huber and Carla Huber | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Peter Huber, 65, and Carla Huber, four children, Pratteln Ward, Bern Switzerland Stake: Europe Central Turkic and Persian-Speaking Mission. Brother and Sister Huber previously served as senior missionaries in the Europe Central Area. Brother Huber is a district president and former district presidency counselor, high councilor, stake executive secretary, bishop, bishopric counselor, branch presidency counselor, elders quorum presidency counselor, Young Men adviser, institute supervisor, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the England Bristol Mission. He was born in Liestal, Switzerland, to Josef Anton Huber and Karolina Elsa Huber-Lichtner.

Sister Huber is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Primary teacher, nursery leader, Activity Days leader and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Faido, Switzerland, to Silvio Dotti and Bianca Margherita Stefani.