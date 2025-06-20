Unity invites inspiration and revelation, Elder Bednar says

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Unity among Church leaders, missionaries and members is vital to fulfilling the Lord’s missionary purpose, taught Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders.

Quoting Alma following his conversion hearing the testimony of Abinadi, Elder Bednar described the relationship that should exist among members, leaders and missionaries: “And he commanded them that there should be no contention one with another, but that they should look forward with one eye, having one faith and one baptism, having their hearts knit together in unity and in love one towards another (Mosiah 18:21).”

Speaking from the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Friday, June 20, Elder Bednar discussed principles “that can help us have hearts knit together in unity and love”:

“Be one, “Unity as a means and not an end, ... “Priesthood keys need to be aligned.”

Be one

“That they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us (John 17:21),” quoted Elder Bednar, “If ye are not one ye are not mine (Doctrine and Covenants 38:27).”

Elder Bednar defined true unity: “Unity is becoming one in desire, commitment and purpose — first with our Father in Heaven and Jesus Christ and then with other members of the Church.”

Unity as a means and not an end

Unity is more than a pleasant emotion, “Rather,” explained Elder Bednar, “unity as a singleness of perspective, purpose and commitment is a means whereby many great things are brought to pass in accomplishing God’s work.”

After Nephi’s brothers bound him and planned his destruction, Nephi was freed by the power of faith, and his brothers sought his forgiveness. Nephi forgave them, and they returned to Lehi.

Though it’s not known how united the families were, Elder Bednar said, “they were sufficiently unified to humbly repent, to frankly forgive and to unite in worshiping and offering sacrifices together.”

Then, Lehi had a vision. Elder Bednar taught, “Note that unity preceded Lehi’s vision. Unity was a prerequisite for revelation. Unity was a means of preparing for, inviting and receiving inspired heavenly instruction and direction.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Friday, June 20, 2025. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Unity is essential to accomplish the Lord’s purpose: “Counseling in council with and under the influence of the Holy Ghost can and should be a revelatory experience,” he said, adding: “We strive to ‘be one’ and become faithful servants so the Lord can inspire and work through us to accomplish His holy work.”

Priesthood keys need to be aligned

Following the Kirtland Temple dedication, Jesus Christ appeared to Joseph Smith and Oliver Cowdery and declared that He accepted “this house, and my name shall be here (Doctrine and Covenants 110:7).”

Moses, Elias and Elijah then appeared to commit priesthood keys and authority. Elder Bednar said, “‘Priesthood keys are the authority to direct the use of the priesthood on behalf of God’s children (General Handbook: 3.4.1).’ Keys also are a channel of and for revelation.”

He explained to the mission leaders that their setting apart was spiritually and doctrinally necessary: “As an essential part of your setting apart, we conferred upon you the priesthood keys that empower you to preside in the mission to which you are assigned.”

Elder Bednar said that mission and stake presidents should work together.

“A stake president holds the keys for missionary work within the geographic boundaries of the stake in which he presides,” he said, adding: “And a mission president holds the keys for the work of the missionaries within the geographic boundaries of the mission in which he presides.”

This distinction is crucial to understand, he said. “These two sets of priesthood keys are related, complementary and necessary for the work of the Lord to be blessed and prospered.”

An invitation and promise

Elder Bednar concluded with an invitation and a promise:

“I promise that as Church members, leaders and missionaries ‘come unto the Savior (See Moroni 10:32),’ and ‘learn of [him] (Doctrine and Covenants 19:23),’” he invited, promising: “we will ‘be one (John 17:21)’ with a ‘unity in the faith (Ephesians 4:13)’ and spiritual strength in the ‘household of God (Ephesians 2:19).’ We will recognize our unity as a powerful means to invite the spiritual ends of inspiration and revelation. We will strive to ‘take the Holy Spirit for [our] guide (Doctrine and Covenants 45:57)’ in all aspects of our lives. We will trust in God and each other. And we will rejoice in the remarkable blessings made available through restored priesthood keys.”