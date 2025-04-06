Menu
General Conference

Elder David A. Bednar: ‘The Times of Restitution of All Things’

The Church’s formal organization 195 years ago was the culmination of 3 ‘miraculous experiences’

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference.
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 6, 2025. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
David Schneider
By David Schneider
David Schneider is a managing editor of the Church News.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday morning session of April 2025 general conference about the Restoration of Christ’s Church 195 years ago. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Bednar’s talk summary

The organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 195 years ago “was the culmination of a sequence of miraculous experiences.”

Having his prayer answered by seeing Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ as part of his First Vision was the first of three specific experiences for the Prophet Joseph Smith.

“Joseph did not pray merely to know what was right. Rather, he prayed to know what was right so he could do what was right.”

Second in this Restoration was the translation and publication of the Book of Mormon.

“The Book of Mormon is another testament of Jesus Christ, confirms the truthfulness of the Bible and restores plain and precious truths that were lost from the Bible.”

Third was the restoration of priesthood keys lost with the deaths of the New Testament apostles.

“Ancient prophets and apostles personally conferred priesthood authority upon Joseph Smith and committed priesthood keys to him.”

Those prophets and apostles were John the Baptist, Peter, James, John, Moses, Elias and Elijah.

“As you pray earnestly with the expectation to both receive and act upon an answer from God, as did young Joseph Smith, your capacity to recognize and respond to that divine witness will be increased.”

Notable quotes

Who is Elder Bednar?

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles (bigger file) | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What has Elder Bednar done recently?

Read more of Elder Bednar’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram and X/Twitter.

