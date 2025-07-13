Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Callings

Learn about 1 new, 16 reorganized stake presidencies — from Kansas to Cameroon

Notices of new and reorganized stake presidencies from around the world

The Honolulu Hawaii Stake Tabernacle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The Honolulu Hawaii Stake Tabernacle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jon Ryan Jensen, Church News
Valerie Walton
By Valerie Walton

The following new and reorganized stake presidencies have been called.

New stake

A new stake has been created from the Yaoundé Cameroon District. The Yaoundé Cameroon Stake, which consists of the Biyem-Assi, Messassi, Obili and Soa branches and the Anguissa, Bastos, Ekounou, Eleveur and Mimboman wards, was created by Elder Paul B. Pieper, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Charden Ndinga, an Area Seventy.

YAOUNDÉ CAMEROON STAKE: (June 1, 2025) President — Pascal Thierry Onana, 36, agricultural entrepreneur; wife, Sylviane Onana. Counselors — Francky Ludovic Ntyam Adjomo, 35, Ets Ludaim CEO; wife, Melanie Gisele Aimée Bella Ntyam Adjomo. Samuel Claver Osse, 30, Springboard success manager and Interweave Solutions success ambassador; wife, Isatu Aminata Conteh Osse.

Related Story
From few to thousands: The first stake in central African country of Cameroon is organized

Reorganized stakes

APOPA EL SALVADOR STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Ricardo Aaron Guevara Arevalo, 42, Multi Inversiones Mi Banco banking process technician; succeeding Rudis Antonio Ruiz; wife, Evelyn Astrid Deras Navarro de Guevara. Counselors — Omar Alexander Muñoz Mena, 43, Seguridad Integral human resources coordinator; wife, Sandra Jeanmileth Diaz Conrado de Muñoz. Jose Wilfredo Jovel, 54, self-employed; wife, Sara Jeannette Gomez Rivera de Jovel.

FARMINGTON UTAH STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Clark Feller Caldwell, 54, DSV Air & Sea sales director; succeeding Robert Murray Wilkes; wife, Jewalene Hartley Caldwell. Counselors — Michael Irvin Poulter, 59, Bank of Montreal managing director; wife, Heidi Richards Poulter. Timothy Dell Nichols, 47, Workman Nydegger shareholder and University of Utah adjunct professor; wife, Trudy Amanda Groll Nichols.

GUATEMALA CITY SAN CRISTÓBAL STAKE: (May 25, 2025) President — Luis Alberto Ochoa Regalado, 44, SPD construction project manager; succeeding Cesar Alejandro Morales Folgar; wife, Heder Madahi Echeverria Escobar de Ochoa. Counselors — Elvis Estuardo Zepeda Ramirez, 38, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints area engineer; wife, Sofia Mayari Ibañez Lopez de Zepeda. William Ernesto González Castañeda, 52, project manager; wife, Valerie Marie López Yalibat de González.

HONOLULU HAWAII WEST STAKE: (June 1, 2025) President — Dennis Takashi Fujii, 51, United States Army physician; succeeding Taran Kealakai Hing Fee Chun; wife, Nyree Lynn Fox Fujii. Counselors — Ryan Fisher, 40, United States Air Force national security law attorney; wife, Cherisse Leann Marks Fisher. Mark Kalaionamaunahuihui Ellis, 56, Brigham Young University–Hawaii adjunct faculty and Polynesian Cultural Center director of voyaging experiences; wife, Kristin Kehaulani Bell Ellis.

LA CEIBA HONDURAS STAKE: (June 1, 2025) President — Luis Carlos Salazar Giron, 45, Leyde junior auditor; succeeding Mauro Alberto Moncada Almendarez; wife, Selene Molina Haylock de Salazar. Counselors — Jorge Fertinando Romero Gutiérrez, 53, AAA Autoparts store manager; wife, Iris Yolanda Cáceres Galindo de Romero. Oscar Fernando Bueso Lozano, 40, Atec Suministros S.A. sales manager; wife, Cintia Gissela Velasquez Romero.

MÉXICO CITY TACUBAYA STAKE: (May 11, 2025) President — Juan Carlos Moreno Soriano, 41, Liverpool commercial planning coordinator; succeeding Marco Antonio Barrera Noriega; wife, Rocio Martinez Garcia. Counselors — Marco Antonio Avila Velazquez, 47, independent company manager; wife, Deyanira Valderrabano Navarro de Avila. Jorge Alberto Perez Samperio, 49, general surgeon; wife, Karla Eunice Bojorquez Gutierrez.

MÉXICO CITY TECAMAC STAKE: (May 11, 2025) President — Sergio Ivan Valdez Reyes, 37, Siigo Aspel customer trainer; succeeding Arturo Martinez Escamilla; wife, Maria Natividad Santillan Macias. Counselors — Victor Manuel Montero German, 40, lawyer; wife, Deniss Camberos Huerta. Leonardo Guerrero Hernandez, 30, project manager; wife, Maribel Lizbeth Salinas Zaragoza.

OLATHE KANSAS STAKE: (June 1, 2025) President — Ryan Joseph Call, 44, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple recorder; succeeding Eric Bradley Gillis; wife, Bethany Mae Peck Call. Counselors — Ryan Keith Beasley, 47, ProTransport/Shamrock Trading director of sales and operations; wife, Debra Maria Hall Beasley. Sergio Andres Aguilar Umpierrez, 40, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigator; wife, Ashley Renee Blackburn Aguilar.

PROVIDENCE RHODE ISLAND STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Peter Francis Spencer, 45, attorney; succeeding Walter Vlademar Rehon; wife, Erin Lea Waite Spencer. Counselors — Travis William Ferrell, 46, HotelAVE vice president of compliance and accounting; wife, Tamara Weight Ferrell. Brian Kent Hadley, 50, University of Massachusetts Dartmouth director of facilities services; wife, April Dawn Blake Hadley.

RICHMOND VIRGINIA STAKE: (June 1, 2025) President — Justin Ronald Wilkins, 46, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion area director; succeeding Shane Timothy Holdaway; wife, Amber Judith Wood Wilkins. Counselors — Theodore Herbert Lansing II, 46, entrepreneur; wife, Joy Engebretsen Lansing. David Jonathan Jacobs, 48, Virginia Eye Institute vitreoretinal surgeon and partner; wife, Jennifer Stier Jacobs.

SALT LAKE MILLCREEK STAKE: (June 1, 2025) President — Zerin Dixon Brewer, 47, Navitaire director of software development; succeeding Ammon Hyrum Harris; wife, Jillyn Dalton Brewer. Counselors — Laurence Jacinto Clifford, 52, RC Willey sales manager; wife, Sabrina Holyoak Clifford. Manuel Jesus Cabezas Ochoa, 32, HI-IQ LLC chief business development officer and HI-IQ Solutions LLC CEO; wife, Sarah Diwslly Quiroz Bracamontes.

SANTIAGO CHILE LAS CONDES STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Rene Andres Ovalle Gutierrez, 49, management control auditor and AIEP University Andres Bello part-time professor; succeeding Gabriel Andres Campos Lopez; wife, Claudia Cristina Castro Cardenas. Counselors — Osman Adan Olivares Gatica, 39, Chilean Ministry of Health National Reference Program for Mental Health in the Workplace employee; wife, Maria Jose Loreto Manriquez Mena. Fabian Natanael Serradell Diaz, 39, Deloitte senior consultant; wife, Paula Daniela Ceballos Pino.

SÃO FILIPE CAPE VERDE STAKE: (May 4, 2025) President — Vlademir Fernandes Andrade de Barros, 39, Câmara Municipal de Santa Catarina do Fogo superior technician; succeeding António Eduardo Pires; wife, Catelina Pina de Barros Andrade. Counselors — Emanuel de Barros Andrade, 37, civil engineer; wife, Elrronise Samila Barbosa Vicente Andrade. Carlos Alberto De Pina Leite, 35, self-employed electrician; wife, Aleida Sofia Gomes Barros Andrade Leite.

SÃO PAULO BRAZIL MOGI DAS CRUZES STAKE: (May 25, 2025) President — Renato Senna Galbes, 38, Premier Prime Assessoria Condominial managing partner; succeeding Thiago Godofredo Reis Lacerda; wife, Ana Paula Motta de Almeida Galbes. Counselors — Erik Cava Hein, 41, mechanical engineer; wife, Fernanda Helena Pauluci Da Silva. Mauro Adilson Batista Leal, 49, businessman; wife, Cristiane Aparecida da Silva Leal.

SÃO VICENTE BRAZIL SERRA DO MAR STAKE: (March 16, 2025) President — Samuel Medina Fonseca, 41, Prefeitura de São Paulo specialized educational service teacher; succeeding Silvio Roberto Barra Sol; wife, Marilia Braga Catarino Fonseca. Counselors — Adriano Cavalcante Castro, 53, mathematical electrical engineer; wife, Patricia Costa Castro. Giuliano de Souza dos Santos, 44, self-employed driver; wife, Viviane Souza da Cruz Santos.

SPARKS NEVADA WEST STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Clinton Brooks Robinson, 49, UPS Northern Nevada sales manager; succeeding Martin Lyel Mueller; wife, Angela Noel Abbott Robinson. Counselors — Dale Lee Moss, 56, Bishop Manogue High School teacher and coach; wife, Shaun Mari English Moss. Derek Stratford Allen, 50, general contractor; wife, Mitzi Krivanek Allen.

Related Story
Learn about other recently called temple, mission, stake and other leaders
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed