Learn about 1 new, 16 reorganized stake presidencies — from Kansas to Cameroon

The Honolulu Hawaii Stake Tabernacle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The following new and reorganized stake presidencies have been called.

New stake

A new stake has been created from the Yaoundé Cameroon District. The Yaoundé Cameroon Stake, which consists of the Biyem-Assi, Messassi, Obili and Soa branches and the Anguissa, Bastos, Ekounou, Eleveur and Mimboman wards, was created by Elder Paul B. Pieper, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Charden Ndinga, an Area Seventy.

YAOUNDÉ CAMEROON STAKE: (June 1, 2025) President — Pascal Thierry Onana, 36, agricultural entrepreneur; wife, Sylviane Onana. Counselors — Francky Ludovic Ntyam Adjomo, 35, Ets Ludaim CEO; wife, Melanie Gisele Aimée Bella Ntyam Adjomo. Samuel Claver Osse, 30, Springboard success manager and Interweave Solutions success ambassador; wife, Isatu Aminata Conteh Osse.

Reorganized stakes

APOPA EL SALVADOR STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Ricardo Aaron Guevara Arevalo, 42, Multi Inversiones Mi Banco banking process technician; succeeding Rudis Antonio Ruiz; wife, Evelyn Astrid Deras Navarro de Guevara. Counselors — Omar Alexander Muñoz Mena, 43, Seguridad Integral human resources coordinator; wife, Sandra Jeanmileth Diaz Conrado de Muñoz. Jose Wilfredo Jovel, 54, self-employed; wife, Sara Jeannette Gomez Rivera de Jovel.

FARMINGTON UTAH STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Clark Feller Caldwell, 54, DSV Air & Sea sales director; succeeding Robert Murray Wilkes; wife, Jewalene Hartley Caldwell. Counselors — Michael Irvin Poulter, 59, Bank of Montreal managing director; wife, Heidi Richards Poulter. Timothy Dell Nichols, 47, Workman Nydegger shareholder and University of Utah adjunct professor; wife, Trudy Amanda Groll Nichols.

GUATEMALA CITY SAN CRISTÓBAL STAKE: (May 25, 2025) President — Luis Alberto Ochoa Regalado, 44, SPD construction project manager; succeeding Cesar Alejandro Morales Folgar; wife, Heder Madahi Echeverria Escobar de Ochoa. Counselors — Elvis Estuardo Zepeda Ramirez, 38, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints area engineer; wife, Sofia Mayari Ibañez Lopez de Zepeda. William Ernesto González Castañeda, 52, project manager; wife, Valerie Marie López Yalibat de González.

HONOLULU HAWAII WEST STAKE: (June 1, 2025) President — Dennis Takashi Fujii, 51, United States Army physician; succeeding Taran Kealakai Hing Fee Chun; wife, Nyree Lynn Fox Fujii. Counselors — Ryan Fisher, 40, United States Air Force national security law attorney; wife, Cherisse Leann Marks Fisher. Mark Kalaionamaunahuihui Ellis, 56, Brigham Young University–Hawaii adjunct faculty and Polynesian Cultural Center director of voyaging experiences; wife, Kristin Kehaulani Bell Ellis.

LA CEIBA HONDURAS STAKE: (June 1, 2025) President — Luis Carlos Salazar Giron, 45, Leyde junior auditor; succeeding Mauro Alberto Moncada Almendarez; wife, Selene Molina Haylock de Salazar. Counselors — Jorge Fertinando Romero Gutiérrez, 53, AAA Autoparts store manager; wife, Iris Yolanda Cáceres Galindo de Romero. Oscar Fernando Bueso Lozano, 40, Atec Suministros S.A. sales manager; wife, Cintia Gissela Velasquez Romero.

MÉXICO CITY TACUBAYA STAKE: (May 11, 2025) President — Juan Carlos Moreno Soriano, 41, Liverpool commercial planning coordinator; succeeding Marco Antonio Barrera Noriega; wife, Rocio Martinez Garcia. Counselors — Marco Antonio Avila Velazquez, 47, independent company manager; wife, Deyanira Valderrabano Navarro de Avila. Jorge Alberto Perez Samperio, 49, general surgeon; wife, Karla Eunice Bojorquez Gutierrez.

MÉXICO CITY TECAMAC STAKE: (May 11, 2025) President — Sergio Ivan Valdez Reyes, 37, Siigo Aspel customer trainer; succeeding Arturo Martinez Escamilla; wife, Maria Natividad Santillan Macias. Counselors — Victor Manuel Montero German, 40, lawyer; wife, Deniss Camberos Huerta. Leonardo Guerrero Hernandez, 30, project manager; wife, Maribel Lizbeth Salinas Zaragoza.

OLATHE KANSAS STAKE: (June 1, 2025) President — Ryan Joseph Call, 44, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple recorder; succeeding Eric Bradley Gillis; wife, Bethany Mae Peck Call. Counselors — Ryan Keith Beasley, 47, ProTransport/Shamrock Trading director of sales and operations; wife, Debra Maria Hall Beasley. Sergio Andres Aguilar Umpierrez, 40, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigator; wife, Ashley Renee Blackburn Aguilar.

PROVIDENCE RHODE ISLAND STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Peter Francis Spencer, 45, attorney; succeeding Walter Vlademar Rehon; wife, Erin Lea Waite Spencer. Counselors — Travis William Ferrell, 46, HotelAVE vice president of compliance and accounting; wife, Tamara Weight Ferrell. Brian Kent Hadley, 50, University of Massachusetts Dartmouth director of facilities services; wife, April Dawn Blake Hadley.

RICHMOND VIRGINIA STAKE: (June 1, 2025) President — Justin Ronald Wilkins, 46, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion area director; succeeding Shane Timothy Holdaway; wife, Amber Judith Wood Wilkins. Counselors — Theodore Herbert Lansing II, 46, entrepreneur; wife, Joy Engebretsen Lansing. David Jonathan Jacobs, 48, Virginia Eye Institute vitreoretinal surgeon and partner; wife, Jennifer Stier Jacobs.

SALT LAKE MILLCREEK STAKE: (June 1, 2025) President — Zerin Dixon Brewer, 47, Navitaire director of software development; succeeding Ammon Hyrum Harris; wife, Jillyn Dalton Brewer. Counselors — Laurence Jacinto Clifford, 52, RC Willey sales manager; wife, Sabrina Holyoak Clifford. Manuel Jesus Cabezas Ochoa, 32, HI-IQ LLC chief business development officer and HI-IQ Solutions LLC CEO; wife, Sarah Diwslly Quiroz Bracamontes.

SANTIAGO CHILE LAS CONDES STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Rene Andres Ovalle Gutierrez, 49, management control auditor and AIEP University Andres Bello part-time professor; succeeding Gabriel Andres Campos Lopez; wife, Claudia Cristina Castro Cardenas. Counselors — Osman Adan Olivares Gatica, 39, Chilean Ministry of Health National Reference Program for Mental Health in the Workplace employee; wife, Maria Jose Loreto Manriquez Mena. Fabian Natanael Serradell Diaz, 39, Deloitte senior consultant; wife, Paula Daniela Ceballos Pino.

SÃO FILIPE CAPE VERDE STAKE: (May 4, 2025) President — Vlademir Fernandes Andrade de Barros, 39, Câmara Municipal de Santa Catarina do Fogo superior technician; succeeding António Eduardo Pires; wife, Catelina Pina de Barros Andrade. Counselors — Emanuel de Barros Andrade, 37, civil engineer; wife, Elrronise Samila Barbosa Vicente Andrade. Carlos Alberto De Pina Leite, 35, self-employed electrician; wife, Aleida Sofia Gomes Barros Andrade Leite.

SÃO PAULO BRAZIL MOGI DAS CRUZES STAKE: (May 25, 2025) President — Renato Senna Galbes, 38, Premier Prime Assessoria Condominial managing partner; succeeding Thiago Godofredo Reis Lacerda; wife, Ana Paula Motta de Almeida Galbes. Counselors — Erik Cava Hein, 41, mechanical engineer; wife, Fernanda Helena Pauluci Da Silva. Mauro Adilson Batista Leal, 49, businessman; wife, Cristiane Aparecida da Silva Leal.

SÃO VICENTE BRAZIL SERRA DO MAR STAKE: (March 16, 2025) President — Samuel Medina Fonseca, 41, Prefeitura de São Paulo specialized educational service teacher; succeeding Silvio Roberto Barra Sol; wife, Marilia Braga Catarino Fonseca. Counselors — Adriano Cavalcante Castro, 53, mathematical electrical engineer; wife, Patricia Costa Castro. Giuliano de Souza dos Santos, 44, self-employed driver; wife, Viviane Souza da Cruz Santos.

SPARKS NEVADA WEST STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Clinton Brooks Robinson, 49, UPS Northern Nevada sales manager; succeeding Martin Lyel Mueller; wife, Angela Noel Abbott Robinson. Counselors — Dale Lee Moss, 56, Bishop Manogue High School teacher and coach; wife, Shaun Mari English Moss. Derek Stratford Allen, 50, general contractor; wife, Mitzi Krivanek Allen.