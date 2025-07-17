Finding purpose through service: President Lund, Sister Lund share insights from a consecrated life

Why would someone choose to sacrifice and consecrate their life to support The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints?

Ask departing Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and his wife, Sister Kalleen Lund.

“The reward is always worth the work, always,” said Sister Lund on a recent episode of the Church News podcast.

Sister Kalleen Lund, left, and Young Men General President Steven J. Lund, smile at attendees after a For the Strength of Youth Conference at BYU in Provo, Utah, on Friday, June 3, 2022. | Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

President Lund — who was announced as the Young Men general president in April 2020 general conference — and Sister Lund have served the Lord for many years and in many capacities, including as mission leaders of the Georgia Atlanta Mission 2003-2006.

The couple refers to their mission as a “miracle-a-day program.”

“That’s the miracle of missionary work,” said President Lund. “You actually live right where the rubber meets the road, where transformation is going on, where the sparks from heaven collide with human lives. And it’s just an amazing thing to be witness to.”

Their legacy of service and sacrifice began long before that, however.

Learning to give all to the Lord

When the Lunds were newly married students and young parents, they were at last on the verge of having enough money to make a down payment on a house.

“Our dreams were coming true,” said Sister Lund.

As the Lunds prepared to purchase a house, their bishop approached them and asked the couple to make a financial donation for the repair of the ward’s organ. The amount the bishop asked for was basically all the Lunds had in their bank account, said Sister Lund.

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and his wife, Sister Kalleen Lund, take pictures with missionaries following a devotional held at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

“And it was like, ‘Wow,’” she said. “We waited a really long time for these dreams to come true. And yet, for me, there wasn’t even a question.”

President Lund admitted he was a little more hesitant to donate their savings.

“I said, ‘Well, I thought we could afford $100.’ And (Sister Lund) said, ‘The bishop asked you for $500, and you said you could give him $100? I don’t think so. I don’t think that’s the way we’re going to live our life.’”

That experience set a precedent in their lives.

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and his wife, Sister Kalleen Lund, center, meet with Latter-day Saint cadets at the United States Military Academy at West Point in West Point, New York, in February 2025. | Provided by Todd Linton

“It put a pattern in place that has mattered all of our lives,” said President Lund, “that our life, our professional lives, our Church lives are about something more.”

Trusting during trials

Developing that trust in the Lord proved to be very important when the Lunds’ 9-year-old son Tanner developed cancer.

The couple said they had faith that their young son would be healed. Despite this, he eventually passed away.

President Lund and Sister Lund agreed that something was to be learned from this experience.

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund shakes hands with a young man in Monterrey, Mexico, in September 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I don’t think (Heavenly Father) causes cancer,” said President Lund. “We live in a fallen world. So He doesn’t cause these things, but He doesn’t waste them. When His children suffer, He brings meaning to them. And if we’ll just pay attention, that meaning can animate our lives.”

Serving the youth

Throughout President Lund’s time as Young Men general president, he and Sister Lund have seen similar levels of dedication and faith in Latter-day Saint youth around the world.

“These aren’t the future leaders of the Church,” President Lund said, “they’re leading right now.”

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund holds up the For the Strength of Youth Guide while speaking to young people in Monterrey, Mexico, in September 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

To illustrate, President Lund related the story of a seminary class in a remote area of Missouri.

Once every week, the group meets at 3 a.m. to drive to the temple, perform proxy baptisms and drive home, all before going to school.

“It’s an astonishing display of discipleship but is emblematic of the kinds of devotion and insights and internal compass that we see in our youth all over this world,” said President Lund.

Reflecting on service

Now, as President Lund’s assignment as Young Men general president draws to an end, he and Sister Lund reflect on what they’ve learned over the last five years.

President Lund emphasized the youth’s role in the gathering of Israel in preparation for the Savior’s Second Coming.

“My generation, the subsequent generations, are raising up this generation, who in the course of their lives and their ministries and their service are going to see the Church grow not an order of magnitude but something more than that — and with a conclusion grander than that,” said President Lund. “Because He is coming. And that’s what I know. I know He’s coming.”

The incoming and outgoing Young Men general presidency members smile for a photo after the Saturday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference on Saturday, April 5, 2025. They are from left, the newly sustained presidency who will begin on Aug. 1 of Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor; Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor; and President Timothy L. Farnes; and the outgoing presidency of President Steven J. Lund, and his counselors, Brother Bradley R. Wilcox and Brother Michael T. Nelson. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Lund also testified of the Savior’s Second Coming.

“I know for sure that our prayers, collectively as a Church, aren’t empty,” she said. “It’s essential that we pray every opportunity that we have to sustain this great work, because God’s coming. He’s coming, and I want to be there. I want to be a part of it.”

Young Men General President Steven J. President, Sister Kalleen Lund, and Brother Jan E. Newman of the Sunday School general presidency greet full-time missionaries before a leadership meeting at the Upper Hill Chapel in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 18, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints