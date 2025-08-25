Mexico City mission leaders involved in shooting provide statement with update, appreciation and faith

President R. Tyler Wallis of the México México City West Mission — who was injured earlier this month in an early morning shooting in the mission home — and his wife, Sister Elizabeth Wallis, have released a joint statement, providing some details of the incident and his injury, their appreciation for prayers and support worldwide and their continued faith in Heavenly Father, the Lord Jesus Christ and the restored gospel.

“Thank you for your prayers, messages, love and faith,” they wrote in their statement, released Monday, Aug 25, 10 days after the Aug. 16 shooting. “We have been sustained with peace during this challenging time, and we sincerely thank you for supporting us by calling down the powers of heaven on our behalf.”

The statement recounts how an armed intruder entered their home in the early morning, with a struggle ensuing.

“The intruder fired two shots at point-blank range. One of those 9mm rounds entered Tyler’s body in the center of his upper abdomen and exited his body near his hip, miraculously missing his organs and arteries,” said the statement from President and Sister Wallis.

“In that initial moment of fear, we felt God and His angels protecting us. The only way to explain the outcome of this harrowing event is a miracle. We believe God is a God of miracles. The Book of Mormon asks the question ‘Have miracles ceased? ... Nay; neither have angels ceased to minister unto the children of men’ (Moroni 7:27-29). We have witnessed miracles and have had angels, both heavenly and earthly, minister to us.

The Wallises are new mission leaders, having served in the México City West mission for just over a month.

The shooting took place when an individual attempted to rob them at their home close about 2 a.m. Mexico City time. Sister Wallis was not injured, and the Church’s Mexico Area presidency both assisted the Wallises and helped to oversee the missionaries since the shooting.

President Wallis initially was hospitalized in stable condition in what the Church called “an intermediate care unit.” He was released four days later as he continued to recover from his wounds at home.

The Wallises’ statement

The entire statement, signed by both President and Sister Wallis, is as follows:

“We are sincerely thankful for the prayers, love and support that have poured in from all over the world. It is a privilege for us to serve the Lord and share His message of peace, light and truth, alongside with beloved missionaries in the México México City West Mission. Our message comes from God, and we love to share this good news of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ with the world.

“Our call to serve in Mexico City came from a Prophet, and we will continue to serve the Lord, with our missionaries. Our message is to help people come unto Christ, find peace, understand their purpose in life and share the plan of happiness that is available to everyone.

“As you are aware, in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, 2025, an armed intruder entered our home and a struggle ensued. The intruder fired two shots at point-blank range. One of those 9mm rounds entered Tyler’s body in the center of his upper abdomen and exited his body near his hip, miraculously missing his organs and arteries.

“In that initial moment of fear, we felt God and His angels protecting us. The only way to explain the outcome of this harrowing event is a miracle. We believe God is a God of miracles. The Book of Mormon asks the question “Have miracles ceased? ... Nay; neither have angels ceased to minister unto the children of men” (Moroni 7:27-29). We have witnessed miracles and have had angels, both heavenly and earthly, minister to us.

“We are sensitive that not every situation has the same outcome as ours, and we mourn with those who have been tragically separated from loved ones. No one is immune from trials in life, and some of them are the result of the wrong choices of others. As we each recognize that we have an eternal purpose, which includes life after death, we can find peace in our trials. We are grateful that by God’s will, Tyler’s life was spared, and a full recovery is expected.

“Thank you for your prayers, messages, love and faith. We have been sustained with peace during this challenging time, and we sincerely thank you for supporting us by calling down the powers of heaven on our behalf.

“Sincerely,

“Tyler and Elizabeth Wallis”

About President and Sister Wallis

The brief biographical sketch of President and Sister Wallis that was published by the Church News earlier this year offers the following summary:

R. Tyler Wallis, 56, and Elizabeth Thorstenson Wallis, four children, Windermere Ward, Orlando Florida South Stake: México México City West Mission, succeeding President Douglas E. Grant and Sister Mary Ann Grant. Brother Wallis is a high councilor and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward executive secretary, ward Young Men president and missionary in the California Arcadia Mission. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to William Budge Wallis Jr. and Linda Elizabeth Wallis.

Sister Wallis is a ward Young Women president and former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Primary pianist, Young Women adviser and seminary teacher. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Clark Thorstein Thorstenson and Colleen Ruth Powelson Thorstenson.