Church leaders find new audience on YouTube channels

President Russell M. Nelson released a video on his YouTube channel on Aug. 31, 2025 called "Peacemaking Starts With YOU."

Senior leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have a new place to share their messages and testimonies about the gospel of Jesus Christ. Each member of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles now has his own YouTube channel.

Launched on Sunday, Aug. 31, leaders shared their first video messages on the popular video site.

President Russell M. Nelson’s first video is titled “Peacemaking Starts With YOU” and comes from his April 2023 general conference message called “Peacemakers Needed.” He also shared a YouTube Short on his 101st birthday on Sept. 9.

President Nelson’s counselors in the First Presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, both shared videos as well. President Oaks’ video titled “What Does Being Perfect in Jesus Christ Mean?” comes from a message he shared in a Latter-day Saint chapel on a recent ministry in Europe.

President Eyring’s “Because of Temple Covenants, There Is No Need To Fear” video illustrates a message he shared in the April 2024 general conference when he shared his experience at the time of the Teton Dam collapse nearly 50 years ago.

Like many other social media posts from Church leaders, these messages are pulled from various locations and events where the leaders speak. Some are recorded specifically to be shared on social media platforms. This includes videos like President Jeffrey R. Holland’s “Why Kirtland Ohio Is So Important in Christ’s Restored Church” video in which President Holland shares some of what he has learned from his study of Doctrine and Covenants.

While the current videos on each channel are published in English, captions are available in Spanish, Portuguese and French. Other languages may become available in the future.

According to Statista, YouTube trails only Facebook among social media platforms in terms of unique users. Facebook’s 3 billion users is 500 million more than YouTube, but the video site still has more regular users than Instagram, WhatsApp and TikTok.

Church leaders have shared their witness of the Savior and His Church on some platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more than a decade.

Those who wish to receive notifications when Church leaders publish new videos on their YouTube channels can subscribe to the leaders’ channels either on YouTube.com or in the YouTube app.

The header image on each Church leader YouTube channel features a painting of the Savior carrying a lamb on His shoulders and shows other lambs following Him on the path. | Image from YouTube

The Church has additional video content on YouTube on its official channel at YouTube.com/@churchofjesuschrist, where the Church has nearly 2.5 million subscribers. The Church also has a dedicated channel on YouTube for general conference at YouTube.com/@churchofjesuschristgeneralconf.

Church News also has a YouTube channel featuring videos of Church leader ministries, weekday Church News updates, Church News podcast excerpts and other videos pertaining to the news of the Church. Those videos can be seen at YouTube.com/@ChurchNewsVideos.

Church leaders on YouTube

Church leaders can be found on YouTube by adding the usernames listed below to the URL YouTube.com/ or by searching the usernames on YouTube.

President Russell M. Nelson: @Russell_M_Nelson

President Dallin H. Oaks: @Dallin_H_Oaks

President Henry B. Eyring: @HenryB.Eyring

President Jeffrey R. Holland: @JeffreyR.Holland

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf: @DieterF.Uchtdorf

Elder David A. Bednar: @DavidA.Bednar

Elder Quentin L. Cook: @Quentin_L_Cook

Elder D. Todd Christofferson: @D.ToddChristofferson

Elder Neil L. Andersen: @NeilL.Andersen

Elder Ronald A. Rasband: @RonaldA.Rasband

Elder Gary E. Stevenson: @GaryE.Stevenson

Elder Dale G. Renlund: @DaleG.Renlund

Elder Gerrit W. Gong: @Gerrit_W_Gong

Elder Ulisses Soares: @Ulisses.Soares

Elder Patrick Kearon: @Patrick.Kearon