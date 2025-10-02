Menu
Leaders & Ministry

Download this updated September 2025 chart of general authorities and general officers

Chart includes 14-member Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and the new Young Men general presidency

Conferencegoers sustain church leadership during the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Church News Staff
By Church News Staff

Changes to the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are reflected in an updated chart of general authorities and general officers, available to view or download below.

President Russell M. Nelson died on Saturday, Sept. 27, at the age of 101. The First Presidency has been dissolved, and counselors in the First Presidency returned to their positions in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

During the Saturday, April 5, morning session of the Church’s 195th Annual General Conference, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, presented the calls of 16 new General Authority Seventies, changes to the Presidency of the Seventy and a new Young Men general presidency.

The new Young Men leaders started their service on Aug. 1, and the changes to the Presidency of the Seventy also went into effect on Aug. 1.

View or download the updated chart here.

President Timothy L. Farnes was sustained in the April 2025 general conference as the new Young Men general president and with his counselors, Brother David J. Wunderli and Brother Sean R. Dixon.

Six men stand together on the Conference Center stand as a photographer takes their photo.
The incoming and outgoing Young Men general presidency members smile for a photo after the Saturday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference on Saturday, April 5, 2025. They are from left, the newly sustained presidency who will begin on Aug. 1 of Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor; Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor; and President Timothy L. Farnes; and the outgoing presidency of President Steven J. Lund, and his counselors, Brother Bradley R. Wilcox and Brother Michael T. Nelson. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and counselors Brother Bradley R. Wilcox and Brother Michael T. Nelson completed their service as the Young Men general presidency on July 31.

Also announced was the call of Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy, to serve in the Presidency of the Seventy, starting Aug. 1, and the release of Elder José A. Teixeira, also a General Authority, from the presidency, where he had served since 2018.

Also, five General Authority Seventies received emeritus status on Aug. 1: Elder David S. Baxter, Elder Randall K. Bennett, Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, Elder Rafael E. Pino and Elder Jorge F. Zeballos.

Shortly after receiving emeritus status, Elder Baxter passed away on Sept. 9, 2025, in Devizes, Wiltshire, England.

