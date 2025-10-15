Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, far left; Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, center left; and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, center right; take a picture with women from four stakes at a devotional in Cancún, Mexico, Sept. 20, 2025.

Three general officers representing the Relief Society, Young Women and Primary general presidencies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ministered in Cancún, Mexico, in late September.

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, met with government representatives and Church members, held devotionals, trained local leaders, participated in humanitarian aid projects and learned from the Latter-day Saints during the four-day assignment on the Yucatán Peninsula from Sept. 18 to 21.

During the time in Cancún they were accompanied by local Church leaders as they ministered to families in Cancún in their homes, including Elder Brik V. Eyre, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church’s Mexico Area presidency, as well as Elder Nelson Ramírez and Elder Ranulfo Cervantes, both Area Seventies, reported the Church’s Mexico Newsroom.

In a devotional for women, nearly 500 women from four stakes gathered at one of the Church’s meetinghouses in Cancún.

Sister Spannaus shared with the attendees her joy at being back in Mexico, where she and her husband, Brother Alin Spannaus, served as Mexico Cuernavaca Mission leaders from 2009 to 2012.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks to women in Cancún, Mexico, Sept. 20, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

She said that earlier this year, during an assignment at Brigham Young University–Hawaii, she learned how the school teaches students ancient boating skills using a traditional canoe, including sailing in both calm, sunny weather and during storms with dangerous seas.

Then, drawing a metaphor from life, she reflected that this experience led her to wonder if she was teaching her daughters how to navigate the storms of life.

“Am I teaching them [my daughters] to sail when the sea is rough or only when things are good and calm?” She also explained that the canoe is covered with 14 layers of varnish, comparing it to protecting the rising generation with the varnish of equal spiritual preparation.

Sister Browning spoke about the importance of being prepared for a temple recommend as Latter-day Saints prepare for the building of the Cancún Mexico Temple, which was announced by President Russell M. Nelson during October 2023 general conference .

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks to women during a devotional with four stakes in Cancún, Mexico, Sept. 20, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Some people think the temple is a place where we go to do something, which is true in some ways,” Sister Browning said. “We go to the temple to work for ourselves and for our ancestors. I want us to think of the temple as a place where we also go to receive something. For example, the endowment is one of the things we receive in the temple; the endowment is a gift and a present.”

Sister Browning shared a list of blessings received in the house of the Lord, including power to solve problems, guidance in managing homes, revelation to strengthen faith in Jesus Christ, and protection in daily lives.

For her part, Sister Dennis emphasized that although the sisters may have callings in different organizations, they still belong to the Relief Society. She reminded them: “We are walking home together. None of you should feel alone, [although] I know there are some who feel alone.”

She invited those in attendance to seek out their sisters and minister to one another. “Ministering is following [the example of] Jesus Christ; it’s not a program; it’s becoming like Him,” she emphasized.

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during a devotional in Cancún, Mexico, Sept, 20, 2025 | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

She continued: “Now we are given assignments so we can learn to become like the Master of ministering. The time will come when ministering becomes who we are, not just what we do.”

In another building during the weekend while speaking with young single adults, Sister Dennis invited them to write down the blessings they find in those messages and compile a list of the promises they will receive if they make and keep covenants with God.

“Attending the temple will change your hearts, and the Lord will make a way for you to do that,” she said.

Disaster relief for Cancún

Cancún is prone to natural disasters such as hurricanes. To help people in the future with disaster relief, Relief Society members from three branches of the Church in Cancun gathered to prepare 300 emergency backpacks, which were then donated to the Development of the Family organization, or Sistema para el Desarrollo Integral de la Familia, of Benito Juárez.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, center; Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, center left; and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, center right, tour the facilities of the Benito Juárez DIF in Quintana Roo, Mexico, on Sept. 19, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The backpacks contained basic necessities, personal hygiene items, first aid supplies, clothing and blankets. On Sept. 19, Sister Dennis presented the donation with Sister Spannaus and Sister Browning on behalf of the Church, reported a news release from Mexico Newsroom. Several municipal authorities and officials attended.

The general officers were given a tour of the DIF facilities and learned about the services the organization provides to the community, including health, sports, education, legal advice and support for the elderly. The general officers praised the organization’s work in promoting the well-being and development of families.

From left, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency; Brother Jorge Dennis; Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, tour the facilities of the Benito Juárez DIF in Quintana Roo, Mexico, on Sept. 19, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, center, smiles for a picture with women in Cancún, Mexico, Sept. 20, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Women in Cancún, Mexico, attend a devotional with three general officers of the Church in September 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Women in Cancún, Mexico, attend a devotional with three general officers of the Church in September 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints