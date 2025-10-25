Changes to the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are reflected in an updated chart of general authorities and general officers, available to view or download below.
President Russell M. Nelson died on Saturday, Sept. 27, at the age of 101. On Oct. 14, the Church announced that President Dallin H. Oaks had been set apart as the President of the Church and he introduced President Henry B. Eyring as first counselor and President D. Todd Christofferson as second counselor in the new First Presidency. A new member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will be announced at a future date.
It was the first time in about 75 years that a Church president has died just before general conference. President Oaks presided at the October 2025 general conference as President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
With the death of a President of the Church, the First Presidency was dissolved and the counselors returned to their places in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Time between the death of the Church President and the reorganization of the First Presidency — generally after the prophet’s funeral — is called apostolic interregnum.
Other changes from the within the last year included:
- 16 new General Authority Seventies: Elder John D. Amos, Elder Ronald M. Barcellos, Elder Steven C. Barlow, Elder Kevin G. Brown, Elder B. Corey Cuvelier, Elder Michael Cziesla, Elder James E. Evanson, Elder Brik V. Eyre, Elder Ozani Farias, Elder Aaron T. Hall, Elder Brian J. Holmes, Elder Pedro X. Larreal, Elder Clement M. Matswagothata, Elder Eduardo F. Ortega, Elder Edward B. Rowe and Elder Wan-Liang Wu.
- Changes to the Presidency of the Seventy: Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy, was called to serve in the Presidency of the Seventy, and Elder José A. Teixeira, a General Authority Seventy, was released from the presidency, where he had served since 2018 and continues to serve as a General Authority Seventy.
- New Young Men general presidency: President Timothy L. Farnes, with counselors, Brother David J. Wunderli and Brother Sean R. Dixon.
- 5 General Authority Seventies received emeritus status on Aug. 1: Elder David S. Baxter (who died on Sept. 9), Elder Randall K. Bennett, Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, Elder Rafael E. Pino and Elder Jorge F. Zeballos.