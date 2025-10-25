The new First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles are shown on the October 2025 chart of general authorities and officers.

Changes to the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are reflected in an updated chart of general authorities and general officers, available to view or download below.

President Russell M. Nelson died on Saturday, Sept. 27, at the age of 101. On Oct. 14, the Church announced that President Dallin H. Oaks had been set apart as the President of the Church and he introduced President Henry B. Eyring as first counselor and President D. Todd Christofferson as second counselor in the new First Presidency. A new member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will be announced at a future date.

It was the first time in about 75 years that a Church president has died just before general conference. President Oaks presided at the October 2025 general conference as President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

With the death of a President of the Church, the First Presidency was dissolved and the counselors returned to their places in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Time between the death of the Church President and the reorganization of the First Presidency — generally after the prophet’s funeral — is called apostolic interregnum.

Other changes from the within the last year included: