Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Videos

Video: President Oaks is ‘Kind, gentle and persistent’

President Johnson and President Porter talk about their observations of President Oaks after years of service together

President Dallin H. Oaks walks with his wife and others in the title image of a new Church News video titled "Kind, gentle and persistent" released Oct. 17 2025,
In a new Church News video released Oct. 17 2025, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Primary General President Susan H. Porter share the Christlike attributes they have seen Church President Dallin H. Oaks demonstrate and the ways they feel the Lord has prepared him to be the Prophet today. Screenshot from Church News video
Ryan Jensen
By Ryan Jensen
Ryan Jensen is the editor of Church News.

The calling of President Dallin H. Oaks as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints brought on feelings of great respect from both Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Primary General President Susan H. Porter, who have served with him over the last few years.

In a Church News video titled “Kind, Gentle and Persistent,” the two organizational presidents share the Christlike attributes they have seen President Oaks demonstrate and the ways they feel the Lord has prepared him to be the Prophet today.

Read this article and watch the video in Portuguese:


“We all will never forget the invitation to become, which is now just part of our gospel vocabulary,” President Porter said of President Oaks’ general conference message in October 2000.

President Johnson said she has observed President Oaks’ attention to those who have experienced extreme difficulty in their lives.

“I think President Oaks has been particularly sensitive to the downtrodden. It has been evidenced in his legal opinions, but also in the way that he has sought to address the needs of the one,” she said.

Related Stories
President Dallin H. Oaks announced as 18th President of the Church, names counselors
Read and review recent messages from the 3 members of the new First Presidency
Video: President Oaks as ‘A Man of Action’
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed