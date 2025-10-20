Video: President Oaks is ‘Kind, gentle and persistent’

In a new Church News video released Oct. 17 2025, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Primary General President Susan H. Porter share the Christlike attributes they have seen Church President Dallin H. Oaks demonstrate and the ways they feel the Lord has prepared him to be the Prophet today.

The calling of President Dallin H. Oaks as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints brought on feelings of great respect from both Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Primary General President Susan H. Porter, who have served with him over the last few years.

In a Church News video titled “Kind, Gentle and Persistent,” the two organizational presidents share the Christlike attributes they have seen President Oaks demonstrate and the ways they feel the Lord has prepared him to be the Prophet today.

“We all will never forget the invitation to become, which is now just part of our gospel vocabulary,” President Porter said of President Oaks’ general conference message in October 2000.

President Johnson said she has observed President Oaks’ attention to those who have experienced extreme difficulty in their lives.

“I think President Oaks has been particularly sensitive to the downtrodden. It has been evidenced in his legal opinions, but also in the way that he has sought to address the needs of the one,” she said.