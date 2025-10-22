Young adults find unity in discipleship at D.C. Cities of Light YSA Conference

Attendees snap a selfie at the 2025 Cities of Light North America Northeast YSA Conference in Washington, D.C., during the opening social held at the Smithsonian National Natural History Museum, Sept. 19, 2025.

More than 1,700 young single adults from across the United States and six other countries danced, served, speed dated and more at the 2025 Cities of Light North America Northeast YSA Conference in Washington, D.C., Sept. 19-21.

Those three days were the culmination of months of work from a team of 40 young adults led by Mollie Petersen and Justin Perfili.

“These YSA conferences are important because they reinforce our hope in Jesus Christ and his role in our lives,” Petersen said.

Attendees chat during the opening social of the 2025 Cities of Light North America Northeast YSA Conference in Washington, D.C., Sept. 19, 2025. | Chase Busath

Maddie Steele, a conference attendee, echoed Petersen’s sentiment.

“I feel like the ultimate purpose of these YSA gatherings is to remind us that we’re not alone in navigating discipleship as a single adult, no matter how isolating it might sometimes feel.”

The best is yet to come

Celeste Giles, who led the conference’s experience design and marketing team, said the weekend was a combination of spiritual upliftment and fun activities.

“If you came looking for connection, community and a willingness to put yourself out there, it would have been impossible to walk away empty-handed,” she said.

The planning committee chose “The Best is Yet to Come” as the theme of the conference — coming from President Russell M. Nelson’s October 2024 general conference address — which Giles said was an inspired choice.

“It became an anchor for me and reminded me the best is truly coming for all our lives with the opportunities we have in the restored gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Young single adults gather at the Washington D.C. Temple Visitors' Center for classes and workshops during the 2025 Cities of Light North America Northeast YSA Conference in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2025. | Chase Busath

The conference began the evening of Friday, Sept. 19, with an opening social at the Smithsonian National Natural History Museum.

Attendees participated in scavenger hunts, played dating games, received portrait sketches and enjoyed snacks and drinks.

Steele said the opening social was a highlight for her.

“At the risk of sounding corny, there’s just an overwhelming sense of possibility — what you might experience and who you might meet,” she said.

Attendees chat during the opening social of the 2025 Cities of Light North America Northeast YSA Conference in Washington, D.C., Sept. 19, 2025. | Chase Busath

An artist draws a portrait of attendees at the 2025 Cities of Light North America Northeast YSA Conference in Washington, D.C., during the opening social held at the Smithsonian National Natural History Museum, Sept. 19, 2025. | Chase Busath

The following day, young single adults gathered at the Washington D.C. Temple Visitors’ Center and a nearby stake center to participate in family history workshops, complete a service project, hear from speakers and attend endowment sessions.

That evening, a gala was held at the National Portrait Gallery, complete with a dance party, museum tours, a photo booth and a soda bar.

The conference ended on Sunday with sacrament meeting and lunch.

Young single adults gather at the Washington D.C. Temple visitors' center for classes and workshops during the 2025 Cities of Light North America Northeast YSA Conference in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2025. | Chase Busath

Young single adults dance during a gala held at the National Portrait Gallery during the 2025 Cities of Light North America Northeast YSA Conference in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2025. | Chase Busath

Steele said one of her main takeaways from this conference was a sense of camaraderie with fellow members of the Church.

“As the world gets darker and our beliefs become more and more unpopular, there’s something so refreshing and powerful about sitting in a room with 2,000 peers who believe in the same things you do and are actively working to spread light and goodness.”

Attendees pose for a photo during a gala held at the National Portrait Gallery during the 2025 Cities of Light North America Northeast YSA Conference in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2025. | Chase Busath

God knows His children

Petersen said serving on the planning committee was “one of the most cherished experiences” she’s ever had.

She didn’t feel that way when she was first called to the position, however.

Petersen, originally from Utah, was living in Washington, D.C., for work. Her job was about to end, and she was considering moving back to Utah or possibly Hawaii.

Young single adults write cards to hospitalized children during the 2025 Cities of Light North America Northeast YSA Conference in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2025. | Chase Busath

She said receiving this calling was discouraging because it would require her to stay in Washington, D.C., when she had other plans she was pursuing.

“I felt alone because I questioned if God really knew me when He was asking me to do something that I didn’t want or planned for,” she said.

Shortly before accepting the calling, Petersen had a personal moment where she knew God was aware of her and that she needed to extend her time in Washington, D.C.

“That’s not to say there wasn’t stress and anxiety throughout the year,” she said, “but I constantly found myself standing back and seeing the hand of the Lord.”

Young single adults listen to a speaker at the 2025 Cities of Light North America Northeast YSA Conference in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2025. | Chase Busath

Workers in Zion

One of the ways Petersen saw God’s hand was through her fellow committee members.

She called her team “a miracle,” saying they were all “workers in Zion together.”

“Our team was a well-oiled machine because every member of it was all in and caught the vision of what it means for young single adults to attend these conferences and connect with others.”

Young single adults pose for a photo outside the Washington D.C. Temple during the 2025 Cities of Light North America Northeast YSA Conference in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2025. | Chase Busath

Petersen said she and Perfili prayed and sought revelation about individuals to call to the committee. They ultimately ended up with about 40 young single adults helping with translation, audio/visual needs, vendors, activities, social media, signage and more.

Petersen said through this experience, she worked with amazing people, witnessed how much Church leaders care about young single adults and felt God’s love and power.

She testified that God knows all His children and keeps His promises.

“God carved every path and carried every burden this year.”

Young single adults chat before classes at the 2025 Cities of Light North America Northeast YSA Conference in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2025. | Chase Busath

Attendees mingle at the 2025 Cities of Light North America Northeast YSA Conference in Washington, D.C., during the opening social held at the Smithsonian National Natural History Museum, Sept. 19, 2025. | Chase Busath

Young single adults chat and write cards to hospitalized children during the 2025 Cities of Light North America Northeast YSA Conference in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2025. | Chase Busath

Attendees take a tour of the National Portrait Gallery during a gala at the 2025 Cities of Light North America Northeast YSA Conference in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2025. | Chase Busath