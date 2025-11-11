Learn about the new México México City West Mission leaders

Elders Adam Betancio and Luis Reyes do their missionary work in Mexico City on Friday, June 16, 2023.

The following new mission president and companion have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They have already begun their service.

Julio Cesar Jasso Zavala and Lourdes Gutierrez de Jasso | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Julio Cesar Jasso Zavala and Lourdes Gutierrez de Jasso, three children, La Hacienda Ward, Torreón México Reforma Stake: México México City West Mission, succeeding President R. Tyler Wallis and Sister Elizabeth Wallis. President and Sister Jasso are former senior missionaries in the México Monterrey West Mission. President Jasso is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor, stake mission president, stake Sunday School president, stake employment specialist and missionary in the México Torreón Mission. He was born in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, to Pedro Jasso Rivera and Amelia Zavala de Jasso.

Sister Jasso is a former stake employment specialist, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, institute teacher, seminary teacher, Sunday School teacher, Relief Society teacher and nursery leader. She was born in Torreón, Mexico, to Castulo Gutierrez Lozano and Margarita Martinez de Gutierrez.