In this Church News video titled "A father's influence: President Oaks through his descendants," family members of President Dallin H. Oaks talk about the principles they have learned from him.

While President Dallin H. Oaks is new in his role as the Lord’s Prophet on the earth today, the roles he has held for much of his life — those of sibling, father, grandfather, leader and Apostle — have shown his testimony’s might and the happiness that comes from living the principles of the gospel each day.

Daughter TruAnn Boulter said President Oaks “has always put the Lord first in everything he does. And his motivation was always to be like the Lord and to serve the Lord.”