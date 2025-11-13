Video: President Oaks’ family says he is here to serve the Lord Family members share principles learned from and characteristics observed in the new Church president 13 Nov 2025, 4:53 p.m. MST In this Church News video titled "A father's influence: President Oaks through his descendants," family members of President Dallin H. Oaks talk about the principles they have learned from him. Screenshot from YouTube Ryan Jensen is the editor of Church News. Your browser does not support the audio element. Play audio
While
President Dallin H. Oaks is new in his role as the Lord’s Prophet on the earth today, the roles he has held for much of his life — those of sibling, father, grandfather, leader and Apostle — have shown his testimony’s might and the happiness that comes from living the principles of the gospel each day.
In a Church News video titled “
A father's influence: President Oaks through his descendants," family members of President Oaks talk about the principles they have learned from him and the characteristics that have observed in him.
Daughter TruAnn Boulter said President Oaks “has always put the Lord first in everything he does. And his motivation was always to be like the Lord and to serve the Lord.”
