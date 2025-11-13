Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Leaders & Ministry

Video: President Oaks’ family says he is here to serve the Lord

Family members share principles learned from and characteristics observed in the new Church president

In this Church News video titled "Here to serve the Lord," family members of President Dallin H. Oaks talk about the principles they have learned from him.
In this Church News video titled "A father's influence: President Oaks through his descendants," family members of President Dallin H. Oaks talk about the principles they have learned from him. Screenshot from YouTube
Ryan Jensen
By Ryan Jensen
Ryan Jensen is the editor of Church News.

While President Dallin H. Oaks is new in his role as the Lord’s Prophet on the earth today, the roles he has held for much of his life — those of sibling, father, grandfather, leader and Apostle — have shown his testimony’s might and the happiness that comes from living the principles of the gospel each day.

In a Church News video titled “A father’s influence: President Oaks through his descendants,” family members of President Oaks talk about the principles they have learned from him and the characteristics that have observed in him.

Daughter TruAnn Boulter said President Oaks “has always put the Lord first in everything he does. And his motivation was always to be like the Lord and to serve the Lord.”

Related Stories
Video: ‘Transcendent experience’ of a new prophet
Video: President Oaks is ‘Kind, gentle and persistent’
Video: President Oaks as ‘A Man of Action’
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed