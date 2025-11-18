A scene from the Church’s Bible Videos depicts men and women walking with the Savior.

Youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are invited to a worldwide discussion on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, featuring the 2026 youth theme, “Walk with Me,” from Moses 6:34.

The prerecorded video will include messages for youth from President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency; Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes.

The video will also include music to help youth better understand the youth theme, explained an event notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Planning a gathering

Youth and local leaders are invited to plan gatherings where the youth can watch the broadcast together and discuss how they can apply the theme throughout the year. Youth are encouraged to lead the discussions and share how to “walk with” the Savior.

Gatherings for the viewing and discussion can happen during a Sunday meeting or a weekday activity. Wards and branches are encouraged to choose a time and location that best suits local needs.

How to watch the broadcast

Beginning on Jan. 18, 2026, the video will be available on the following channels in multiple languages:

2026 youth theme music and other resources

The 2026 youth theme resources — such as the logo, music and artwork — can be found on youth.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Gospel Library app.

The music album “Walk With Me” includes 13 songs and is available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, the Church’s Children and Youth 2026 website, the Strive To Be YouTube channel, Gospel Library online and the Gospel Library app.

Moses 6:34 reads, “Behold my Spirit is upon you, wherefore all thy words will I justify; and the mountains shall flee before you, and the rivers shall turn from their course; and thou shalt abide in me, and I in you; therefore walk with me.”